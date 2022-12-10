Boys hockey: Litchfield/D-C cruises to win over Bloomington Kennedy

BLOOMINGTON — The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team remains unbeaten after rolling past Bloomington Kennedy for a 7-1 win Friday at the Bloomington Ice Garden.

The Dragons are ranked 17th in Class A.

Three Litch/D-C players — Jaxon Gustafson, Connor Taber and Braden Olson — finished with two goals. All seven of the Dragons’ goals came before the Eagles could get on the board.

In net, Litch/D-C goaltender Travis Halonen made 27 saves.

Litchfield/D-C 7, Bloomington Kennedy 1

Litchfield/D-C (4-0-1) 1 4 2 — 7

Bloomington Kennedy (0-3-0) 0 0 1 — 1

FIRST PERIOD – (1) LDC: Jaxon Gustafson (unassisted), 13:00.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) LDC: Connor Taber (Braden Olson), 0:30 … (3) LDC: Gustafson (Rhett Niemela), 4:29 … (4) LDC: Taber (Olson), 7:43 … (5) LDC: Olson (unassisted), 16:40.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) LDC: Olson (unassisted), 9:41 PP … (7) LDC: Carson Brummond (Kasey Melquist), 12:26 … (8) BK: Nate Vodovnik (Clayton Deutsch), 15:15.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 27/28 … Bloomington Kennedy: Dom Walton 18/25.