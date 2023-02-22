Boys Hockey: No. 3 St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders blank No. 6 River Lakes Stars, 5-0

ST. CLOUD — The St. Cloud Cathedral boys hockey team’s first line had an impressive outing Tuesday in the Section 5A quarterfinals.

Cathedral beat River Lakes 5-0 at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex’s Torrey Arena.

The victory advances the third-seeded Crusaders to the semifinals. They’ll play the second-seeded Monticello Moose at 7 p.m. Saturday at Moose Sherrit Arena in Monticello. Monticello beat seventh-seeded Pine City Area 2-1. In other quarterfinals, No. 1 Little Falls defeated No. 8 Sauk Rapids 4-2 and No. 4 Cambridge-Isanti edged No. 5 Princeton 6-4. Cambridge-Isanti plays at Little Falls at 7 p.m. Saturday at Little Falls’ Exchange Arena.

The 5A final is 7 p.m. March 1 at Elk River.

Cathedral beat River Lakes by having all its points scored by its top line of sophomores Joey Glllespie and John Hirschfeld and junior Andrew Dwinnell.

Hirschfeld scored three goals and had an assist. Gillespie had a goal and four assists and Dwinnell had a goal and an assist.

Nick Hansen made 26 saves for the shutout victory.

River Lakes, the sixth seed, finishes the season with a 10-14-2 record.

Cathedral 5, River Lakes 0

River Lakes (10-14-2) 0 0 0 — 0

Cathedral (14-12-0) 2 2 1 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – (1) C: John Hirschfeld (Joey Gillespie) 3:12 … (2) C: Andrew Dwinnell (Cole Hwang, Gillespie) 13:13, PP

SECOND PERIOD – (3) C: Hirschfeld (Gillespie) 4:09 … (4) C: Hirschfeld (Gillespie, Dwinnell) 5:28

THIRD PERIOD – (5) C: Gillespie (Hirschfield) 13:31

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Carson Cronquist 29/34 … C: Nick Hansen 26/26