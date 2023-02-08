Boys hockey roundup: Brainerd scores a big win over Willmar

BRAINERD — Brady Johnson scored a hat trick, leading a Brainerd squad that had eight players score goals in a 13-2 Central Lakes Conference win over Willmar on Tuesday night.

John Finnegan, Kade Stengrim and Dylan Wikoff each scored two goals for the Warriors. Martin Timmons, Holden Larson, Hayden Ranweiler and Chase Koop also scored for Brainerd.

Izac Duran scored Willmar’s first goal at the 5-minute, 35-second mark of the first period to make it a 1-1 game. Cullen Gregory added another Cardinals goal at 3:41 of the second.

Willmar heads to Richmond at 6 p.m. Thursday to play River Lakes.

Brainerd 13, Willmar 2

Willmar (8-13-0) 1 1 0 — 2

Brainerd (9-11-2) 5 6 2 — 13

FIRST PERIOD – (1) B: Brady Johnson (John Finnegan, Dylan Wikoff), 4:50 … (2) W: Izac Duran (Gabriel LaRue), 5:35 … (3) B: Kade Stengrim (Kale Koop), 5:55 … (4) B: Finnegan (Johnson, Wikoff), 7:05 … (5) B: Wikoff (Johnson, Finnegan), 12:00 … (6) B: Stengrim (Johnson, Chad King), 13:28 PP.

SECOND PERIOD – (7) B: Martin Timmons (Wyatt Glas), 3:11 … (8) W: Cullen Gregory (Arron Fischer), 3:41 … (9) B: Wikoff (Johnson, Finnegan), 5:09 … (10) B: Holden Larson (Mitch Brau, Timmons), 6:53 … (11) B: Finnegan (Johnson), 10:41 SH … (12) B: Hayden Ranweiler (King, Ryan Kennedy), 12:40 PP … (13) B: Chase Koop (Johnson, Glas), 16:40 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (14) B: Johnson (Finnegan, Wikoff), 2:28 … (15) B: Johnson (Finnegan), 7:35.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Braxton Heid 9/14 (17:00 TOI); Mason Thole 17/25 (34:00 TOI) … Brainerd: Brody Lund 16/18.

Litchfield/D-C 2, New Ulm 1

After two scoreless periods, Reegan Brummond broke the game open for Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato in a win over 10th-ranked (Class A) New Ulm at the New Ulm Civic Center.

Brummond scored 18 seconds into the third period off an assist from Braden Olson. Then after the Eagles tied it up, Brummond put the Dragons up for good with an unassisted goal at 5:22.

Travis Halonen stopped 34 of 35 shots for Litchfield/D-C.

Litchfield/D-C (14-7-2) 0 0 2 — 2

New Ulm (19-3-1) 0 0 1 — 1

FIRST PERIOD – No scoring.

SECOND PERIOD – No scoring.

THIRD PERIOD – (1) LDC: Reegan Brummond (Braden Olson), 0:18 … (2) NU: Bryer Lang (Austin Uecker), 4:48 … (3) LDC: Brummond (unassisted), 5:22.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 34/35 … New Ulm: Bryer Hoffmann 22/24.

MBA 5, Prairie Centre 4

Down 4-3 in the third period, Morris/Benson Area scored two unanswered goals to get a come-from-behind victory over Prairie Centre at the Benson Civic Center.

Zach Wrobleski tied the game at 4-4 with his second goal at 9 minutes, 20 seconds of the third. Then with 27 seconds left to play, Brady Pederson buried the game-winning goal off assists from Charlie Goff and Bryce Lehman.

Prairie Centre (5-16-0) 2 1 1 — 4

MBA (12-8-0) 1 2 2 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – (1) PC: Zac Bick (Jesse Williams, Eli Fletcher), 7:56 … (2) PC: Owen Christians (Williams, Aiken Lambrecht), 8:12 … (3) MBA: Ryan Tolifson (Bryce Lehman, Kaleb Breuer), 11:28.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) PC: Christians (unassisted), 11:32 SH … (5) MBA: Charlie Goff (Tolifson, Brady Pederson), 12:32 … (6) MBA: Zach Wrobleski (Tucker Blume, Hunter LeClair), 12:47.

THIRD PERIOD – (7) PC: Fletcher (unassisted), 0:33 … (8) MBA: Wrobleski (Cole Blume, Bryce Lehman), 9:20 … (9) MBA: Pederson (Goff, Lehman), 16:33.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Prairie Centre: Carter Holman 40/45 … MBA: Christopher Danielson 17/21.

Fergus Falls 4, River Lakes 4, OT

River Lakes and Fergus Falls played to a tie in a Central Lakes Conference matchup at the River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond.

The Stars are now 7-12-2 overall while the Otters move to 12-7-2.