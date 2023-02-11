Boys hockey roundup: Late goals propel Hutchinson past Litchfield/D-C

HUTCHINSON — Hutchinson broke a 3-3 tie with three third-period goals to beat Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 6-3 in a Wright County Conference boys hockey game Friday at Burich Arena.

Hudson Lien, Toren Miller and Karsen Niska scored the final 17 minutes for the Tigers. Lien opened the third-period scoring at 2:34. Miller followed at 10:39 and Niska found the back of the net at 11:42.

Jaxon Gustafson, Caden Besemer and Reegan Brummond tallied goals for the Dragons.

Litchfield/D-C faces Marshall in its regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Monday at Red Baron Arena.

Hutchinson 6, Litchfield/D-C 3

Litchfield/D-C (14-8-2) 0 3 0 — 3

Hutchinson (10-12-0) 1 2 3 — 6

FIRST PERIOD – (1) H: Karsen Niska (Elliot Ladwig, Gunnar Bick), 8:55.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) H: Emmett Reiter (Manny Pearce, Toren Miller), 1;25 … (3) LDC: Jaxon Gustafson (Carson Tormanen, Caden Besemer), 4:48 … (4) LDC: Besemer (Calvin Jones, Carson Wendorff), 12:49 PP … (5) LDC: Reegan Brummond (Gustafson, Jason Haataja), 13:56 SH … (6) H: Toren Miller (Reiter, Pearce), time unavailable.

THIRD PERIOD – (7) H: Hudson Lien (Carter Nelson, Clayton Witte), 2:34 … (8) H: Miller (Reiter, Pearce), 10:39 … (9) H: Karsen Niska (Ladwig, Jonas Vesely), 11:42.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 47/53 … Hutchinson: Hunter Lien 18/21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent boys hockey coverage:







MBA 3, Park Rapids 1

The Morris/Benson Area Storm improved to 13-9-0 this season with the non-conference victory over the Park Rapids Panthers at Ted O. Johnson Arena in Park Rapids.

Park Rapids is 12-9-1.

MBA plays Breckenridge/Wahpeton at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lee Community Center in Morris.