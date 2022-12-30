6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys hockey roundup: Litchfield/D-C stuns Sauk Rapids

Prep boys hockey report for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in west central Minnesota. Dragons climb back from 3-goal deficit to beat Storm, 6-4

WCT.s.hockey.boys.jpg
Boys Hockey
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
December 30, 2022 05:25 PM

ST. CLOUD — Down 3-0 in the first period, the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team stormed back to secure the victory over Sauk Rapids.

Led by a five-point effort from Calvin Jones, the Dragons beat the Storm 6-4 at the Granite City Hockey Showcase Friday at the Municipal Athletic Complex.

Benjamin Kulus scored a pair of goals along with another score from Keegan Patterson to give Sauk Rapids the 3-0 lead. Before the end of the first, Calvin Jones put Litchfield/D-C on the board at 15:42.

That wasn’t the last time Jones’ name was called. He scored three second-period goals, and added an assist in Reegan Brummond’s tally later in the period.

Ranked eighth in Class A, the Dragons outshot the Storm 23-10 over the final two periods.

Litchfield/D-C heads to the Parade Ice Garden in Minneapolis to face the Minneapolis co-op on Tuesday.

Litchfield/D-C 6, Sauk Rapids 4

Sauk Rapids (1-8-0) 3     1     0 — 4
Litchfield/D-C (8-1-1) 1     4     1 — 6
FIRST PERIOD –  (1) SR: Keegan Patterson (Ethan Euteneur, John Claypool), 2:59 PP … (2) SR: Benjamin Kulus (Nolan Thell), 6:24 … (3) SR: Kulus (Hunter Behling), 13:09 … (4) L/D-C: Calvin Jones (Braden Olson, Caden Besemer), 15:42.
SECOND PERIOD –  (5) L/D-C: Jones (Besemer), 4:24 SH … (6) L/D-C: Jones (unassisted), 7:26 … (7) L/D-C: Jones (Besemer), 12:55 … (8) L/D-C: Reegan Brummond (Jones), 14:11 PP … (9) SR: Teagan Dodge (unassisted), 15:59.
THIRD PERIOD – (10) L/D-C: Rhett Niemela (Carson Wendorff, Brummond), 4:53.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Sauk Rapids: Hayden Brown (34:00 TOI) 18/23; Reed Omvig (34:00 TOI) 12/13 … Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 19/23.

Recent boys hockey coverage:

Monticello 4, River Lakes 2

Brady Bergstrom put in a pair of third-period goals to secure a win for Monticello over River Lakes at the Granite City Hockey Showcase at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud.

Down 2-0, the Stars got on the board in the first period after a goal by Blake Schultz. Matthew Dotzler added another River Lakes goal in the third period.

The Stars head to Willmar on Thursday for a Central Lakes Conference matchup.

River Lakes (1-8-0) 1     0     1 — 2
Monticello (5-3-1) 2     0     2 — 4
FIRST PERIOD –  (1) M: Roman Thompson (Aidan Widmark), 0:39 … (2) M: Tyler Miller (Jake Larson), 1:45 … (3) RL: Blake Schultz (Jacob Philippi, Anthony Fink), 3:11.
SECOND PERIOD –  No goals scored.
THIRD PERIOD – (4) M: Brady Bergstrom (Quintin Brooks), 1:34 … (5) RL: Matthew Dotzler (Ethan Holme, Jace Griffin), 10:03 … (6) M: Bergstrom (Brook), 16:39 EN.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Ashton Fischer 21/24 … Monticello: Owen Soderholm 16/18.

