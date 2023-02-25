Boys hockey roundup: Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons rally to knock off Bloomington Kennedy

LITCHFIELD — The first 78 seconds of its playoff opener could have spelled disaster for the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato boys hockey team.

“We talked about our team having a quick start,” said Litch/D-C head coach Brice Berggren, “and well, that kind of flipped on us from the start.”

But over the course of a 51-minute game, the Dragons were able to pull together and advance in the Section 2A tournament.

In a play-in game Friday at the Litchfield Civic Arena, sixth-seeded Litch/D-C overcame a sluggish start to beat 11th-seeded Bloomington Kennedy 7-5.

Litchfield/D-C senior Rhett Niemela, left, uncorks a shot while Bloomington Kennedy's Anourak Carlson looks to get in the way of the puck during a Section 2A play-in game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Litchfield Civic Arena. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“This group has been very good at not pointing fingers,” Berggren said. “This was a true test. We could have gotten after each other after that first five minutes. Coach (Brian) Johnson and myself said to the guys that we have to get into our kind of hockey. It was our first game in 10 days, which — not giving excuses — but it’s a little bit different than practice.”

The win puts the Dragons in the quarterfinals at third-seeded Delano at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. In two Wright County Conference meetings in the regular season, the Tigers won 3-1 on Jan. 5 and 4-2 on Jan. 24.

On Friday, the visiting Eagles jumped ahead early with goals by JD Coady and Brennan Keaveny. Kennedy eventually went into the first intermission with a 4-2 lead.

Litch/D-C pulled away with four straight goals, including three in the second period. Calvin Jones, Carson Wendorff and Connor Taber each tallied second-period scores, with Taber getting his on the power play.

It was an anticipated return for Taber after he had surgery for a dislocated clavicle suffered during the holidays at the Granite City Hockey Showcase. Thought to be a possible season-ending injury, he was cleared last week.

Litchfield/D-C senior Connor Taber, left, and Bloomington Kennedy's Noah Thornburg await the faceoff during a Section 2A play-in game on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Litchfield Civic Arena. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“He was ready to get back, but even with him in there, you have some nerves with what kind of contact he can take,” Berggren said. “He stepped in like he hadn’t left. He got that first goal in, had another one and had a couple more opportunities to bury some tonight.

“He was back to his regular self.”

Jones got his second goal of the game at 6:12 of the third period to put the Dragons up 6-4.

Kennedy cut the lead to one on an unassisted goal by Clayton Deutsch with 7:28 left to play. Litch/D-C kept the Eagles off the board the rest of the way. They also got an insurance goal by Wendorff with 41 seconds left in regulation.

Taber, Jones and Wendorff each had two goals in the Dragons’ victory. Braden Olson tallied four assists in the victory. Goaltender Travis Halonen made 24 saves.

Litch/D-C outshot Kennedy 57-29.

Now, the Dragons have a quick turnaround to knock off the rival Tigers.

Litchfield/D-C senior Travis Halonen, 40, gathers himself after making a save during a Section 2A play-in game against Bloomington Kennedy on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Litchfield Civic Arena. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“We’re excited to go and play them; we feel we have a chance to play with them and beat them,” Berggren said. “Both times we had injured guys. This will be the first time having a full roster there without injured guys. It’ll be fun with the full roster and see how we match up against them.

“It should be a barnburner.”

Section 2A

Litchfield/D-C 7, Bloomington Kennedy 5

Bloomington Kennedy (3-23-0) 4 0 1 — 5

Litchfield/D-C (16-8-2) 2 3 2 — 7

FIRST PERIOD – (1) BK: JD Coady (unassisted), 0:50 … (2) BK: Brennan Keaveny (Clayton Deutsch, Coady), 1:18 … (3) LDC: Connor Taber (Caden Besemer, Calvin Jones), 9:29 … (4) BK: David Wurst (Keaveny, Deutsch), 10:02 … (5) LDC: Jaxon Gustafson (Besemer, Braden Olson), 13:01 PP … (6) BK: Thomas Fuller (Rocky Carlson, Noah Thornburg), 15:52.

SECOND PERIOD – (7) LDC: Jones (Olson, Taber), 0:37 … (8) LDC: Carson Wendorff (Olson, Jones), 11:09 … (9) LDC: Taber (Jones, Olson), 13:25 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (10) LDC: Jones (Besemer, Carson Tormanen), 6:12 … (11) BK: Deutsch (unassisted), 9:32 … (12) LDC: Wendorff (unassisted), 16:19.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Bloom. Kennedy: Rorh Brockman 50/57 … Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 24/29.

Section 6A

Wadena-DC 4, MBA 3

Fourth-seeded Wadena-Deer Creek knocked fifth-seeded Morris/Benson Area out of the Section 6A playoffs with the victory at Wadena.

The Wolverines play top-seeded Alexandria at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex. Alex beat No. 8 Breckenridge/Wahpeton 14-0.

The Storm finished the season with a 15-10-2 record. Wadena-Deer Creek is 15-9-2.