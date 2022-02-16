99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys hockey roundup: Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato tops Sauk Rapids

Boys hockey report from west central Minnesota for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The Dragons keep pace in third period for 5-3 win. Morris-Benson defeats Breckenridge-Wahpeton.

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
February 15, 2022 at 10:55 PM

While Sauk Rapids scored three third-period goals, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato kept pace with three goals of their own to preserve a non-conference win at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

The Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the second period with goals from Gavin Hanson and Jack Hillmann. Hillmann’s mark came while shorthanded.

Then in the third, the two teams traded goals, with Jaxon Gustafson, Hillmann and Gavyn Lund all tallying goals for Litchfield/D-C.

Travis Halonen finished with 24 saves for the 15th-ranked (Class A) Dragons.

Litchfield/D-C plays Princeton at 7 p.m. Thursday at Litchfield.

Sauk Rapids (5-19)          0     0     3 — 3
Litchfield/D-C (15-8-1)     0     2     3 — 5
FIRST PERIOD –  No scoring.
SECOND PERIOD –  (1) LDC: Gavin Hanson (Grant Haataja, Ryan Schutz), 3:40 … (2) LDC: Jack Millmann (Haataja), 6:56 SH.
THIRD PERIOD – (3) SR: Owen Arndt (unassisted), 1:38 … (4) LDC: Jaxon Gustafson (Connor Taber), 1:47 … (5) SR: Will White (Cayden Christensen), 6:21 … (6) LDC: Hillman (Gavyn Lund), 11:57 … (7) SR: Luke Pakkala (Caleb Euteneuer, Noah Jensen), 13:32 PP … (8) LDC: Lund (unassisted), 14:23.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Sauk Rapids: Zander Parker 30/35 … Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 24/27.

MBA 6, Breckenridge-Wahpeton 0

Morris/Benson Area bumped its record over the .500 mark following a shutout win over Breckenridge/Wahpeton at Wahpeton, North Dakota.

The Storm are now 12-11-1 on the year. The Blades drop to 0-20-0.

MBA plays Prairie Centre at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sauk Centre Ice Arena.

Recent boys hockey coverage:

