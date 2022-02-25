Boys hockey roundup: Morris/Benson Storm get a Section 6A quarterfinal win to advance

The Morris Benson Area Storm advanced to the Section 6A semifinals with an overtime quarterfinal win Thursday night over Wadena-Deer Creek, while Litchifield/Dassel-Cokato lost in the Section 2A quarterfinals to Providence Academy.

Boys Hockey

Section 2A

Providence Academy 7, Litchfield/D-C 3

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato’s hope for a second straight state appearance ended in the quarterfinal round of the Section 2A tournament.

The fifth-seeded Dragons lost to fourth-seeded Providence Academy at the Plymouth Ice Center.

The Lions face top-seeded Minneapolis in the section semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Nova beat ninth-seeded Hutchinson 5-1 on Thursday.

Litchfield/D-C concludes the season with a 16-9-1 record.

Section 6A

MBA 5, Wadena-DC 4 (OT)

Fifth-seeded Morris/Benson Area prevailed in overtime against fourth-seeded Wadena-Deer Creek in the Section 6A quarterfinals at the Wadena Hockey Arena.

The Storm avenged their regular-season loss to the Wolverines. Back on Jan. 31, Wadena-Deer Creek beat MBA 5-3.

With the victory, the Storm take on top-seeded Alexandria at 4 p.m. Saturday at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex. The Cardinals won their opening-round game against eighth-seeded Breckenridge/Wahpeton, 19-0.