Boys hockey roundup: River Lakes rolls through Morris/Benson

RICHMOND — The River Lakes boys hockey team cruised past Morris/Benson Area for the non-conference victory at River Lakes Arena on Friday.

River Lakes (4-9-1) has won two games in a row and three of its last five. The Stars play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Princeton’s First Bank & Trust Arena.

MBA is now 5-7-1. The Storm’s next games at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Willmar at the Benson Civic Center.

Litchfield/D-C 2, Southwest Christian 2, OT

Ninth-ranked (Class A) Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato tied with Wright County Conference rival Southwest Christian at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

The Dragons (9-3-2) host Willmar at 1 p.m. Saturday.