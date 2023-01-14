99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys hockey roundup: River Lakes rolls through Morris/Benson

Prep boys hockey report for Friday, Jan. 13, 2022, in west central Minnesota. Stars picked up third win in last five games

By Tom Elliott and Joe Brown
January 13, 2023 11:01 PM

RICHMOND — The River Lakes boys hockey team cruised past Morris/Benson Area for the non-conference victory at River Lakes Arena on Friday.

River Lakes (4-9-1) has won two games in a row and three of its last five. The Stars play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Princeton’s First Bank & Trust Arena.

MBA is now 5-7-1. The Storm’s next games at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Willmar at the Benson Civic Center.

Litchfield/D-C 2, Southwest Christian 2, OT

Ninth-ranked (Class A) Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato tied with Wright County Conference rival Southwest Christian at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

The Dragons (9-3-2) host Willmar at 1 p.m. Saturday.

