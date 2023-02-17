99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys hockey roundup: River Lakes Stars win season-finale

Prep boys hockey report for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jacob Philippi scores two goals in Stars' 4-1 victory over Sauk Rapids.

WCT.s.hockey.boys.jpg
Boys Hockey
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
February 16, 2023 11:10 PM

RICHMOND — River Lakes wrapped up the regular season with a Central Lakes Conference win against Sauk Rapids at the River Lakes Civic Arena.

Jacob Philippi scored the Stars’ first two goals. Sawyer Noll and Matthew Dotzler also scored for River Lakes as the team built a 4-0 lead. Carson Cronquist made 20 saves in the victory.

The Stars compete in the Section 5A tournament, which begins with pigtail games on Saturday.

River Lakes 4, Sauk Rapids 1

Sauk Rapids (7-16-1)           0     0     1 — 1
River Lakes (10-13-2)           1     2     1 — 4

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) RL: Jacob Philippi (unassisted), 13:10.
SECOND PERIOD –  (2) RL: Philippi (Bennett Schultz), 8:55 … (3) RL: Sawyer Noll (Jace Griffin), 16:10 PP. 
THIRD PERIOD – (4) RL: Matthew Dotzler (Kaleb Cremers), 12:41 … (5) SR: Teagan Dodge (Luke Pakkala, Ethan Euteneur), 14:04.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Sauk Rapids: Zander Parker 33/37 … River Lakes: Carson Cronquist 20/21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent boys hockey coverage:

Willmar 6, Park Rapids 5

Playing in its regular-season finale, Willmar snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Park Rapids in non-conference play at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena in Park Rapids.

The Cardinals conclude the regular season with a 9-16-0 record. Park Rapids’ record is 13-11-1.

Willmar opens the postseason Tuesday when the Section 6A tournament gets underway.

