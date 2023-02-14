99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys hockey roundup: River Lakes Stars starts the week with a ‘W’

Prep boys hockey report for Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Stars, who play 3 games this week, beat Becker/Big Lake 3-1 with goals from Blake Schultz, Anthony Fink and Chase Wright

By Michael Lyne and Tom Elliott
February 13, 2023 10:37 PM

RICHMOND — The River Lakes Stars began a busy final week of the regular season with a non-conference victory over Becker/Big Lake at River Lakes Civic Arena.

Blake Schultz led the Stars with one goal and an assist. Jacob Philippi had two assists.

Anthony Fick opened up the scoring on the power-play at 11:49 of the first period for River Lakes. Chase Wright’s goal at 5:04 of the second period proved to be the game-winning goal.

River Lakes plays Brainerd at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at River Lakes Civic Arena, then closes out the regular season with a game against Sauk Rapids at 7;15 p.m. Thursday in Richmond.

The Stars have a 9-12-2 record. Becker/Big Lake is 10-15.

River Lakes 3, Becker/Big Lake 1

Becker/Big Lake (10-15-0)          0     1     0 — 1
River Lakes (9-12-2)                    1     2     0 — 3

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) RL: Anthony Fick (Jacob Philippi, Blake Schultz), 11:49 PP.
SECOND PERIOD –  (2) B/BL: Jase Tobako (unassisted), 0:22 … (3) RL: Chase Wright (Kaleb Cremers, Matthew Dotzler), 5:04 … (4) RL: Blake Schultz (Philippi, Bradey Blaschko), 6:49.
THIRD PERIOD – No scoring.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Becker/Big Lake: Declan Weber 33/36 … River Lakes: Carson Cronquist 14/15

Litchfield/D-C 9, Marshall 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato closed out the regular season with an easy non-conference victory at Marshall’s Red Baron Arena.

Litchfield/D-C has a 15-8-2 record. Marshall fell to 11-12-1.

Litchfield/D-C (15-8-2)          2     4     3 — 9
Marshall (11-12-1)                 0     1     0 — 1

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
