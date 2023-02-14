Boys hockey roundup: River Lakes Stars starts the week with a ‘W’

RICHMOND — The River Lakes Stars began a busy final week of the regular season with a non-conference victory over Becker/Big Lake at River Lakes Civic Arena.

Blake Schultz led the Stars with one goal and an assist. Jacob Philippi had two assists.

Anthony Fick opened up the scoring on the power-play at 11:49 of the first period for River Lakes. Chase Wright’s goal at 5:04 of the second period proved to be the game-winning goal.

River Lakes plays Brainerd at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at River Lakes Civic Arena, then closes out the regular season with a game against Sauk Rapids at 7;15 p.m. Thursday in Richmond.

The Stars have a 9-12-2 record. Becker/Big Lake is 10-15.

River Lakes 3, Becker/Big Lake 1

Becker/Big Lake (10-15-0) 0 1 0 — 1

River Lakes (9-12-2) 1 2 0 — 3

FIRST PERIOD – (1) RL: Anthony Fick (Jacob Philippi, Blake Schultz), 11:49 PP.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) B/BL: Jase Tobako (unassisted), 0:22 … (3) RL: Chase Wright (Kaleb Cremers, Matthew Dotzler), 5:04 … (4) RL: Blake Schultz (Philippi, Bradey Blaschko), 6:49.

THIRD PERIOD – No scoring.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Becker/Big Lake: Declan Weber 33/36 … River Lakes: Carson Cronquist 14/15

Litchfield/D-C 9, Marshall 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato closed out the regular season with an easy non-conference victory at Marshall’s Red Baron Arena.

Litchfield/D-C has a 15-8-2 record. Marshall fell to 11-12-1.

Litchfield/D-C (15-8-2) 2 4 3 — 9

Marshall (11-12-1) 0 1 0 — 1