Boys hockey roundup: Sartell hands Litchfield/D-C boys its first loss

ST. CLOUD — Junior forward Anthony Colatrella recorded the hat trick as the Sartell boys hockey team handed Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato its first loss of the season Thursday night, 7-4.

Colatrella had a goal in each period for the Sabres (6-1) on the second day of the Granite City Showcase at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (7-1-1) got goals from Connor Tabor, Calvin Jones, Jaxon Gustafson and Reegan Brummond. The Dragons are ranked eighth in the state in Class A.

In other tournament games, Monticello beat Sauk Rapids 4-1 and St. Cloud Cathedral played River Lakes.

Friday is the final day of the round-robin tournament at the MAC. Litchfield/D-C plays Sauk Rapids at 2 p.m., River Lakes faces Monticello at 4:30 p.m. and Cathedral plays the St. Cloud Crush at 7 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Sartell 7, Litchfield/D-C 4

Sartell (6-1-0) 2 3 2 — 7

Litchfield/D-C (7-1-1) 0 2 2 — 4

FIRST PERIOD – (1) S: Anthony Colatrella (Sterling McCabe, Elliot Testa) 7:49, PP … (2) S: Baylor Stebbins (Colatrella) 16:38.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) LDC: Connor Taber (Carson Tormanen) 5:18 … (4) S: Colatrella (Stebbins, Testa) 5:41 … (5) S: Jack Schmitz (Kyan Rieder) 6:35 … (6) LDC: Calvin Jones (unassisted) 8:30 … (7) S: Rieder (Connor Anderson, Carter Bollinger) 11:32.

THIRD PERIOD – (8) S: Nolan Smith (Rieder) 2:48 … (9) LDC: Jaxon Gustafson (Carson Brummond) 4:45 … (10) S: Colatrella (Cullen Grahek) 9:15 … (11) LDC: Reegan Brummond (Caden Besemer, Travis Halonen) 12:24, SH.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Sartell: Noah Hacker 15/19 … Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 22/29

St. Cloud Cathedral 6, River Lakes 1

River Lakes had a 1-0 lead after one period. But the second and third periods belonged to St. Cloud Cathedral.

The Crusaders put up six straight goals for a victory at the Granite City Hockey Showcase at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud.

Bradey Blaschko scored the Stars’ lone goal at 2 minutes, 45 seconds in the first period. Jacob Philippi and Blake Schultz had assists on the play.

Andrew Dwinnell finished with two goals and an assist for Cathedral.

River Lakes continues play in the Showcase at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Monticello.

St. Cloud Cathedral (3-5-0) 0 3 3 — 6

River Lakes (1-6-1) 1 0 0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD – (1) RL: Bradey Blaschko (Jacob Philippi, Blake Schultz), 2:45.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) SCC: Landon Swenson (unassisted), 5:17 … (3) SCC: Andrew Dwinnell (unassisted), 15:11 … (4) SCC: Dwinnell (Ben Petroske, John Hirschfeld), 16:59 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (5) SCC: Jaeger Wood (Kyle Kozak, Ben Petroske), 2:25 … (6) SCC: Joey Gillespie (Petroske, Dwinnell), 4:12 … (7) SCC: John Hirschfeld (Cole Hwang), 7:40.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – St. Cloud Cathedral: Nick Hansen 17/18 … River Lakes: Carson Cronquist 17/23

MBA 7, Prairie Centre 6 (OT)

Charlie Goff scored on the power play 1 minute, 16 seconds into overtime to lift Morris/Benson Area to the victory over Prairie Centre in Morris.

Goff wound up with four goals.

Cole Blume, Ryan Tolifson and Brady Pederson also scored goals for the Storm.

Prairie Centre (3-4-0) 2 1 3 0 — 6

MBA (2-6-0) 4 2 0 1 — 7

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MBA: Charlie Goff (Bryce Lehman, Ryan Tolifson), 10:00 PP … (2) PC: Logan Anderson (unassisted), 11:06 … (3) PC: Owen Christians (Kyle Sayovitz), 12:44 … (4) MBA: Cole Blume (Blake Bruns), 13:12 … (5) MBA: Tolifson (Brady Pederson), 13:52 … (6) MBA: Charlie Goff (unassisted), 16:52.

SECOND PERIOD – (7) MBA: Pederson (Tolifson, Goff), 1:37 … (8) MBA: Goff (Tolifson), 12:39 … (9) PC: James Rieland (Jesse Williams, Eli Fletcher), 15:04.

THIRD PERIOD – (10) PC: Zac Bick (Derick Sorenson, John Williams), 1:20 … (11) PC: Bick (Williams, Holman), 2:00 … (12) PC: Fletcher (Rieland, Williams), 5:14

OT — (13) MBA: Goff (Kaleb Breuer, Tolifson), 1:16 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Prairie Centre: Carter Holman 18/25 … MBA: Christopher Danielson 20/26