6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys hockey roundup: Sartell hands Litchfield/D-C boys its first loss

Prep boys hockey report from west central Minnesota for Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Sabres beat No. 8 Dragons 7-4 at Granite City Showcase

WCT.s.hockey.boys.jpg
Boys Hockey
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
December 29, 2022 10:30 PM

ST. CLOUD — Junior forward Anthony Colatrella recorded the hat trick as the Sartell boys hockey team handed Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato its first loss of the season Thursday night, 7-4.

Colatrella had a goal in each period for the Sabres (6-1) on the second day of the Granite City Showcase at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato (7-1-1) got goals from Connor Tabor, Calvin Jones, Jaxon Gustafson and Reegan Brummond. The Dragons are ranked eighth in the state in Class A.

In other tournament games, Monticello beat Sauk Rapids 4-1 and St. Cloud Cathedral played River Lakes.

Friday is the final day of the round-robin tournament at the MAC. Litchfield/D-C plays Sauk Rapids at 2 p.m., River Lakes faces Monticello at 4:30 p.m. and Cathedral plays the St. Cloud Crush at 7 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boys Hockey

Sartell 7, Litchfield/D-C 4

Sartell (6-1-0)                    2     3     2 — 7
Litchfield/D-C (7-1-1)           0     2     2 — 4
FIRST PERIOD –  (1) S: Anthony Colatrella (Sterling McCabe, Elliot Testa) 7:49, PP … (2) S: Baylor Stebbins (Colatrella) 16:38. 
SECOND PERIOD –  (3) LDC: Connor Taber (Carson Tormanen) 5:18 … (4) S: Colatrella (Stebbins, Testa) 5:41 … (5) S: Jack Schmitz (Kyan Rieder) 6:35 … (6) LDC: Calvin Jones (unassisted) 8:30 … (7) S: Rieder (Connor Anderson, Carter Bollinger) 11:32.
THIRD PERIOD – (8) S: Nolan Smith (Rieder) 2:48 … (9) LDC: Jaxon Gustafson (Carson Brummond) 4:45 … (10) S: Colatrella (Cullen Grahek) 9:15 … (11) LDC: Reegan Brummond (Caden Besemer, Travis Halonen) 12:24, SH.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Sartell: Noah Hacker 15/19 … Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 22/29

St. Cloud Cathedral 6, River Lakes 1

River Lakes had a 1-0 lead after one period. But the second and third periods belonged to St. Cloud Cathedral.

The Crusaders put up six straight goals for a victory at the Granite City Hockey Showcase at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud.

Bradey Blaschko scored the Stars’ lone goal at 2 minutes, 45 seconds in the first period. Jacob Philippi and Blake Schultz had assists on the play.

Andrew Dwinnell finished with two goals and an assist for Cathedral.

River Lakes continues play in the Showcase at 4:30 p.m. Friday against Monticello.

St. Cloud Cathedral (3-5-0) 0     3     3 — 6
River Lakes (1-6-1)      1     0     0 — 1
FIRST PERIOD –  (1) RL: Bradey Blaschko (Jacob Philippi, Blake Schultz), 2:45.
SECOND PERIOD –  (2) SCC: Landon Swenson (unassisted), 5:17 … (3) SCC: Andrew Dwinnell (unassisted), 15:11 … (4) SCC: Dwinnell (Ben Petroske, John Hirschfeld), 16:59 PP.
THIRD PERIOD – (5) SCC: Jaeger Wood (Kyle Kozak, Ben Petroske), 2:25 … (6) SCC: Joey Gillespie (Petroske, Dwinnell), 4:12 … (7) SCC: John Hirschfeld (Cole Hwang), 7:40.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – St. Cloud Cathedral: Nick Hansen 17/18 … River Lakes: Carson Cronquist 17/23

Recent hockey coverage:

ADVERTISEMENT

MBA 7, Prairie Centre 6 (OT)

Charlie Goff scored on the power play 1 minute, 16 seconds into overtime to lift Morris/Benson Area to the victory over Prairie Centre in Morris.

Goff wound up with four goals.

Cole Blume, Ryan Tolifson and Brady Pederson also scored goals for the Storm.

Prairie Centre (3-4-0)          2     1     3     0 — 6
MBA (2-6-0)                     4     2     0     1 — 7
FIRST PERIOD –  (1) MBA: Charlie Goff (Bryce Lehman, Ryan Tolifson), 10:00 PP … (2) PC: Logan Anderson (unassisted), 11:06 … (3) PC: Owen Christians (Kyle Sayovitz), 12:44 … (4) MBA: Cole Blume (Blake Bruns), 13:12 … (5) MBA: Tolifson (Brady Pederson), 13:52 … (6) MBA: Charlie Goff (unassisted), 16:52.
SECOND PERIOD –  (7) MBA: Pederson (Tolifson, Goff), 1:37 … (8) MBA: Goff (Tolifson), 12:39 … (9) PC: James Rieland (Jesse Williams, Eli Fletcher), 15:04.
THIRD PERIOD – (10) PC: Zac Bick (Derick Sorenson, John Williams), 1:20 … (11) PC: Bick (Williams, Holman), 2:00 … (12) PC: Fletcher (Rieland, Williams), 5:14
OT — (13) MBA: Goff (Kaleb Breuer, Tolifson), 1:16 PP.
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Prairie Centre: Carter Holman 18/25 … MBA: Christopher Danielson 20/26

What To Read Next
Mahtomedi title winning goal in double OT
Prep
Mahtomedi wins Class A state title, ends Warroad's unbeaten season
March 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BBE vs Barnum 031023 008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars Section 5A girls basketball championship March 10, 2023
March 11, 2023 07:47 AM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.010.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Seeds unveiled for NLS Wildcats, BOLD Warriors, BBE Jaguars
March 11, 2023 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Minnetonka vs Andover_1581.jpg
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey blog - March 11, 2023
March 11, 2023 06:53 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
NLS vs. Luverne, 031023.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: NLS vs. Luverne, Friday, March 10, 2023
March 10, 2023 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
The BOLD girls basketball team celebrates with the Section 2A championship plaque after beating Sleepy Eye 54-31 on Friday, March 10, 2023 at the Taylor Center in Mankato.
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors barrel over Sleepy Eye for 2A title
March 10, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown