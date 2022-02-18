Boys hockey roundup: Sauk Rapids defeats River Lakes, 6-2

Boys

Sauk Rapids 6, River Lakes 2

Easton Portner and Will White each scored two goals and Luke Pakkala and Teagan Dodge also scored for Sauk Rapids in its Central Lakes Conference victory at Sports Arena East.

It was River Lakes’ final game of the regular season.

River Lakes (11-14) 1 0 1 — 2

Sauk Rapids (6-19) 2 3 1 — 6

FIRST PERIOD – (1) SR: Luke Pakkala (Easton Portner, Caleb Euteneuer) 5:54 … (2) RL: Jacob Philipppi (Blake Schultz) 15:56 … (3) SR: Will White (Portner, Teagan Dodge) 16:52.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) SR: Dodge (Caleb Eutenauer) 11:21 … (5) SR: Portner (Keegan Patterson, Nolan Thell) 13:11 … (6) SR: Will White (Timothy Kruger) 16:44.

THIRD PERIOD – (7) SR: Portner (unassisted) 3:23 … (8) RL; Philippi (Bradey Blaschko) 10:41.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Carson Cronquist 23/29 … Sauk Rapids: Cole Young 22/24

Litchfield/D-C 6,Princeton 3

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato busted this non-conference game open with four third-period goals at Litchfield.

The teams were tied 2-2 through two periods.

Ryan Schutz, Gavyn Lund, Zachary Zwilling and Connor Taber all scored goals in the final 17 minutes for the Dragons.

It was the last game of the regular season for Litchfield/D-C.

Princeton (10-15) 1 1 1 — 3

Litchfield/D-C (16-8-1) 2 0 4 — 6

FIRST PERIOD – (1) LDC: Jack Hillmann (Daniel Estrada, Keyton Johnson) 4:36 PP … (2) LDC: Caden Besemer (Johnson) 4:53 … (3) P: Jake Patnode (Dalton Wille) 9:49, SH.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) P: Tim Donnay (Jaeger Wood) 3:41

THIRD PERIOD – (5) LDC: Ryan Schutz (Zachary Zwilling, Gavyn Lund) 1:28 … (6) LDC: Lund (Trenton Evjen) 8:26 … (7) P: Patnode (Wood) 9:13 … (8) LDC: Zwilling (unassisted) 9:45 … (9) LDC: Connor Taber (Grant Haataja, Zwilling) 15:51, EN.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Princeton: James Koecher 46/51 … Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 19/22

MBA 5, Prairie Centre 4

Morris/Benson Area erupted for three third-period goals to overcome a 4-3 deficit, beating Prairie Centre at the Sauk Centre Civic Arena.

Ian Rajewsky, Ryan Tolifson, Charlie Goff, Brady DeHaan and Trevor Bus scored goals for the Storm.

Eli Fletcher had three goals for Prairie Centre.

MBA (13-11-1) 1 1 3 — 5

Prairie Centre (8-17) 2 2 0 — 4

FIRST PERIOD – (1) PC: Eli Fletcher (Jesse Williams, Kyle Sayovitz) 4:16 … (2) MBA: Ian Rajewsky (Hunter Blume) 10:37 … (3) PC: Fletcher (Williams, Zac Bick) 12:17.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) PC: Bick (Fletcher, Tanner Lambrecht) 1:25 … (5) PC: Fletcher (unassisted) 4:32 … (6) MBA: Ryan Tolifson (Charlie Goff) 11:58.

THIRD PERIOD – (7) MBA: Goff (Brett Hansen, Hunter LeClair) :43 … (8) MBA: Brady DeHaan (Sam Thompson, Kaleb Breuer) 7:18 … (9) MB: Trevor Bus (Tyler Hadfield) 16:40, PP

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – MBA: Christopher Danielson 20/24 … Prairie Center: Joe Nedoroscik 33/38

