Boys hockey roundup: Wadena-Deer Creek defeats Willmar Cardinals, 8-4

WADENA — With a five-goal second period, Wadena-Deer Creek pulled away from Willmar for a 8-4 non-conference victory at the Wadena Ice Arena.

The Wolverines’ Cole Woods finished the game with four goals. Connor Davis added a goal and three assists. Cooper Ness, Carson Davis and Aron Sutherland also scored goals for Wadena-Deer Creek.

Cullen Gregory, Ethan Stark, Eli Van Buren and Arron Fischer each scored goals for the Cardinals.

Willmar plays its regular-season finale at 6 p.m. Thursday at Park Rapids.

Recent boys hockey coverage:







ADVERTISEMENT

Wadena-Deer Creek 8, Willmar 4

Willmar (8-16-0) 2 1 1 — 4

Wadena-Deer Creek (13-8-2) 2 5 1 — 8

FIRST PERIOD – (1) WDC: Connor Davis (unassisted), 3:49 … (2) WDC: Cole Woods (Davis, Dalton Moyer), 13:06 … (3) W: Cullen Gregory (Jordan Gorans, Henry Michelson), 13:22 … (4) W: Ethan Stark (Arron Fischer, Dylan Staska), 14:33 PP.

SECOND PERIOD – (5) WDC: Davis (Evan Lunde, Cooper Ness), 1:54 … (6) WDC: Woods (Davis, Gunner Olson), 3:45 PP … (7) WDC: Aron Sutherland (unassisted), 12:11 … (8) WDC: Woods (Sutherland, Austyn Oothoudt), 14:17 … (9) W: Eli Van Buren (Gregory), 15:11 … (10) WDC: Ness (Davis), 15:21.

THIRD PERIOD – (11) WDC: Woods (Sutherland, Davis), 7:31 … (12) W: Fischer (unassisted), 16:57.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Mason Thole 27/35 … Wadena-Deer Creek: Olson 25/29.

MBA 7, B/W 0

Tucker Blume and Ryan Tolifson scored two goals apiece in Morris/Benson’s season-finale victory over Breckenridge/Wahpeton at Lee Community Center in Morris.

Brady Pederson, Charlie Goff and Cole Blum also had goals for the Storm.

MBA out-shot Breckenridge/Wahpeton 47-4.

B/W (1-22-0) 0 0 0 — 0

MBA (14-9-0) 3 2 2 — 7

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MBA: Brady Pederson (Ryan Tolifson), 12:25 … (2) MBA: Charlie Goff (Pederson, Tolifson), 15:27 … (3) MBA: Cole Blume (Kaleb Breuer), 16:17.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) MBA: Tolifson (Blume), 10:32 … (5) MBA: Tucker Blume (Zach Wrobleski), 11:33.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) MBA: T. Blume (unassisted), 4:13 … (7) MBA: Tolifson (Goff), 16:22.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – B/W: Andrew Withuski 40/47 … MBA: Christopher Danielson 4/4

Brainerd 4, River Lakes 1

Brainerd is now 5-5-0 in the Central Lakes Conference after a win over River Lakes at the River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Kennedy had a pair of goals for the Warriors. John Finnegan added a goal and an assist.

The Stars’ lone goal came from Bradey Blaschko on the power play in the third period. Blake Schultz had an assist on the play.

The loss drops River Lakes to 3-5-1 in the CLC.

The Stars are back at Richmond for their regular-season finale at 7:15 p.m. Thursday against Sauk Rapids.

Brainerd (10-11-3) 1 1 2 — 4

River Lakes (9-13-2) 0 0 1 — 1

FIRST PERIOD – (1) B: Kalvin Stengrim (Martin Timmons, Sean Engelstad), 11:28.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) B: Ryan Kennedy (Kade Stengrim, John Finnegan), 12:05 PP.

THIRD PERIOD – (3) B: Finnegan (Brady Johnson, Dylan Wikoff), 8:06 … (4) RL: Bradey Blaschko (Blake Schultz), 8:52 PP … (5) B: Kennedy (Ryan Gerlich), 16:28.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Brainerd: Dylan Haar 25/26 … River Lakes: Hawken Swanstrom 28/32.