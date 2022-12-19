Boys Hockey Roundup: Willmar skates past Redwood Valley, 5-2

WILLMAR — Elijah Van Buren and Ethan Stark both scored two goals to help Willmar defeat Redwood Valley 5-2 in a non-conference boys hockey game Saturday at Willmar Civic Center.

Stark’s second goal of the game came in the first period and was the game-winner.

Cullen Gregory had two assists. Both assists came on Van Buren’s tallies.

Willmar plays host to Marshall at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Willmar Civic Center.

Recent hockey coverage:







ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar 5 ,Redwood Valley 2

Redwood Valley (0-4-0) 0 1 1 — 2

Willmar (4-2-0) 3 1 1 — 5

FIRST PERIOD – (1) W: Elijah Van Buren (Charles Swart, Cullen Gregory) … (2) W: Ethan Stark … (3) W: Stark.

SECOND PERIOD – (4) W: Arron Fischer (Jordan Gorans) … (5) RV: Kilen Cilek.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) W: Van Buren (Gregory) … (7) RV: Gavin Vanderwerf.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Redwood Valley: Camden Cilek 70/75 … Willmar: Braxton Heid 8/10

Litchfield/D-C 7,Breck 4

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato scored three goals in the first and third periods en route to a victory over Breck at Litchfield Civic Arena.

Connor Taber earned a hat trick by scoring a goal in each period for Litchfield/D-C. His third goal proved to be the game-winner.

Eleven Litchfield/D-C skaters notched at least one point. Alongside Taber, Braden Olson and Carson Wendorff both tallied three points. Olson had three assists and Wendorff had one goal and two assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Litchfield/D-C next faces Waconia at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waconia Ice Arena.

Breck (3-4-0) 1 2 1 — 4

Litchfield/D-C (5-0-1) 3 1 3 — 7

FIRST PERIOD – (1) L/D-C: Carson Brummond (Carson Wendorff, Jaxon Gustafson), 3:18 PP … (2) L/D-C: Connor Taber (Braden Olson), 6:31 … (3) L/D-C: Caden Besemer (Colton Clark), 7:18 … (4) B: Ben Amato (Nate Miller), 16:34 PP.

SECOND PERIOD – (5) L/D-C: Taber (Olson, Calvin Jones), 6:13 … (6) B: Amato (Luke Kern), 8:36 … (7) B: Kern (Brady Bjerke, Zach Huotari), 13:13.

THIRD PERIOD – (8) B: Paddy Greene (Huotari), 8:54 PP … (9) L/D-C: Taber (Wendorff, Olson), 10:45 … (10) Wendorff (Carson Tormanen, Kasey Melquist), 14:47 … (11) L/D-C: Reegan Brummond, 16:41 EN

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Breck: Drew Blake 35/40 … Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 31/35

