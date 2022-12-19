6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys Hockey Roundup: Willmar skates past Redwood Valley, 5-2

Elijah Van Buren and Ethan Stark each score two goals in Willmar's home victory. Meanwhile, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato stays unbeaten by beating Breck, 7-4

WCT.s.hockey.jpg
Hockey
December 18, 2022 07:41 PM

WILLMAR — Elijah Van Buren and Ethan Stark both scored two goals to help Willmar defeat Redwood Valley 5-2 in a non-conference boys hockey game Saturday at Willmar Civic Center.

Stark’s second goal of the game came in the first period and was the game-winner.

Cullen Gregory had two assists. Both assists came on Van Buren’s tallies.

Willmar plays host to Marshall at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Willmar Civic Center.

Willmar 5 ,Redwood Valley 2

Redwood Valley (0-4-0)          0     1     1 — 2
Willmar (4-2-0)                        3     1     1 — 5

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) W: Elijah Van Buren (Charles Swart, Cullen Gregory) … (2) W: Ethan Stark … (3) W: Stark.

SECOND PERIOD –  (4) W: Arron Fischer (Jordan Gorans) … (5) RV: Kilen Cilek.

THIRD PERIOD – (6) W: Van Buren (Gregory) … (7) RV: Gavin Vanderwerf.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Redwood Valley: Camden Cilek 70/75 … Willmar: Braxton Heid 8/10

Litchfield/D-C 7,Breck 4

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato scored three goals in the first and third periods en route to a victory over Breck at Litchfield Civic Arena.

Connor Taber earned a hat trick by scoring a goal in each period for Litchfield/D-C. His third goal proved to be the game-winner.

Eleven Litchfield/D-C skaters notched at least one point. Alongside Taber, Braden Olson and Carson Wendorff both tallied three points. Olson had three assists and Wendorff had one goal and two assists.

Litchfield/D-C next faces Waconia at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Waconia Ice Arena.

Breck (3-4-0)                       1     2     1 — 4
Litchfield/D-C (5-0-1)           3     1     3 — 7

FIRST PERIOD –  (1) L/D-C: Carson Brummond (Carson Wendorff, Jaxon Gustafson), 3:18 PP … (2) L/D-C: Connor Taber (Braden Olson), 6:31 … (3) L/D-C: Caden Besemer (Colton Clark), 7:18 … (4) B: Ben Amato (Nate Miller), 16:34 PP.

SECOND PERIOD –  (5) L/D-C: Taber (Olson, Calvin Jones), 6:13 … (6) B: Amato (Luke Kern), 8:36 … (7) B: Kern (Brady Bjerke, Zach Huotari), 13:13.

THIRD PERIOD – (8) B: Paddy Greene (Huotari), 8:54 PP … (9) L/D-C: Taber (Wendorff, Olson), 10:45 … (10) Wendorff (Carson Tormanen, Kasey Melquist), 14:47 … (11) L/D-C: Reegan Brummond, 16:41 EN

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Breck: Drew Blake 35/40 … Litchfield/D-C: Travis Halonen 31/35

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
