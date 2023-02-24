99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys hockey: Willmar Cardinals' game plan: Get physical, get a strong start

Sixth-seeded Willmar has a plan to knock off No. 3 Northern Lakes in the Section 6A playoffs Saturday

Willmar vs. St. Cloud 012623.003.jpg
Willmar junior Charles Swart (left) celebrates a goal scored by junior Cullen Gregory (right) against St. Cloud on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Willmar Civic Center.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
February 24, 2023 05:21 PM

BREEZY POINT — Jamie Hagen has a good idea what his Willmar boys hockey team needs to do against Northern Lakes.

Get physical and get off to a good start.

Those two aspects were lacking, the Cardinals head coach said, when Willmar lost to Northern Lakes 8-2 on Feb. 11. The two teams play at 6 p.m. Saturday in Section 6A quarterfinals at the Breezy Point Hockey Arena.

Also missing: About a half-dozen Willmar players out with assorted injuries and illness.

Related Stories:
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
No. 3 Warriors knock off No. 1 Crusaders to win Section 2A-North title
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
No. 9 Trojans trip No. 8 Braves 63-53 in Section 6A-South playoffs
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
Benson and BBE wrestlers win individual state championships. BBE, United and Willmar place in team competition.
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
Mickey Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Evan Smith and Gavin Arends take 13th place in 200-yard freestyle relay
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Load More

"It (the score) was a little deceiving," Hagen said. "We did have a number of guys out. We were coming off a stretch of two or three weeks where we had injuries and illness. With a small group, it makes it hard."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hagen said the Cardinals (9-16-1 will be in better shape physically and illness-wise than they were on Feb. 11. However, he said that Northern Lakes (11-14) has more depth and is still the favorite.

That's why getting off to a good start will be important, he said. The Lightning led 4-0 after the first period the last time the teams played in Willmar.

"Northern Lakes is definitely a good team," Hagen said. "We'll have a couple guys out again. It's hard because we felt like we were getting everybody back into it.

"It is what it is. We'll play through it."

Willmar vs. St. Cloud 012623.001.jpg
Willmar senior Elijah Van Buren skates the puck in the neutral zone against St. Cloud on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Willmar Civic Center.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Henry Michelson is nursing a shoulder injury. Dieken Carruthers has been dealing with health issues.

The Cardinals are led offensively by Cullen Gregory (21 goals, 11 assists), Ethan Stark (18 goals, 11 assists), Elijah Van Buren (13 goals, 13 assists) and Arron Fisher (8 goals, 11 assists).

Mason Thole (6.15 goals-against average, .825 save percentage) is expected to start in goal.

MORE TOM ELLIOTT COVERAGE:
Here are recent stories by Tom Elliott.
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
Warriors fall to the Lakers 3-2, then earn a 12-2 victory in the nightcap to open their spring trip in Florida
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Two Warriors place 7th at NJCAA Division III national championships
Ridgewater’s Cole Holien and Wil Yasseri each earned All-American honors
March 05, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.willmarwarhockey.jpg
Sports
Junior hockey: WarHawks win big over Minnesota
Willmar ends its regular season with an 8-3 win against the Loons
March 05, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
DB vs. YME, 030423.003.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: Big ‘D,’ then big ‘O’ leads Blackjacks to victory
Prep boys basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Top-seeded Dawson-Boyd blasts No. 8 Yellow Medicine East 76-37
March 05, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Ridgewater Warrior pitcher Reece Schwirtz throws a pitch while taking on Central Lakes College at Green Lake Baseball Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors amped up for the season
With a large group of returning players, Ridgewater hopes to improve last year's third-place finish in the regional
March 03, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swimming and diving: Montevideo has a relay team and Austin Dunn advance to the state Class A finals
Also moving to Saturday's Class A championships is Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield breaststroker Logan Christopherson
March 03, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Three Ridgewater Warriors are still alive at the national tournament
Cole Holien, Wil Yasseri and Austin Schlangen are in the wrestlebacks at the NJCAA Division III meet in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
March 03, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar WarHawks logo
Sports
Junior hockey: Willmar WarHawks knock off Minnesota Loons on final weekend
Willmar's 7-3 win includes a big NA3HL West Division game at home with the New Ulm Steel
March 03, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.basketball.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: Willmar Cardinals close regular-season with a road win
Willmar beats Sauk Rapids 64-54 to gear up for playoffs. BBE and Community Christian also won games Friday night.
March 03, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swimming and diving: Willmar Cardinals diver in 14th place at state after semifinals
Kale Bockelman moves into Saturday’s Calls A finals after a score of 219.20 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis
March 02, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Top scorers for Northern Lakes have been Logan Verville (19 goals, 12 assists), Easton Anderson (12 goals, 17 assists), Darby Boelter (10 goals, 19 assists), Jerome Martin (14 goals, 11 assists), Isaac Peterson (5 goals, 17 assists), Christian Crutcher (7 goals, 13 assists) and Finnegan Fogerty (10 goals, 7 assists).

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigel DeSanto (3.18 GAA, .899 save percentage) and Ethan Kunz (3.88 GAA, .856 save percentage) have been the Lightning's main goalies.

"We can't let their team speed take over," Hagen said. "We have to play physical. If we're able to get to them early, especially in their defensive zone, and take the body and take their legs away, we'll obviously have a better chance."

Saturday's winner plays the winner of No. 2 Fergus Falls and No. 7 Prairie Centre at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex. The final is set for 7 p.m. 7 p.m. Thursday at the MAC. Top-seeded Alexandria won its quarterfinal game Tuesday by beating Breckenridge/Wahpeton 14-0. No. 4 Wadena-Deer Creek and No. 5 Morris-Benson Area play at 7 p.m. Friday in Wadena in the other quarterfinal.

What To Read Next
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: Alex takes down Willmar
March 05, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0019.jpg
Prep
State Wrestling Tournament coverage: March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 10:03 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
State Wrestling 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling notebook: KMS Fighting Saint winds up 6th at state girls tournament
March 04, 2023 11:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 001.jpg
Prep
Wrestling: Benson Brave state champ keeps his word
March 04, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown