Sports Prep

Boys soccer: A fine opener for Willmar Cardinals

Willmar blasts Zimmeman 10-0 to win its first game of the season

WCT.s.soccer.boys.jpg
Boys Soccer
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:32 PM

ZIMMERMAN — Once the Willmar boys soccer team secured its first goal, it never looked back in its season-opening 10-0 victory against Zimmerman on Thursday.

The Cardinals’ first goal came on a penalty shot by Hermis Alvarado Reyes in the 17th minute and helped Willmar gain confidence.

“We looked rattled, nervous and tentative but then once we got our legs, it looked like how we have played in practice,” Cardinals head coach Jeff Winter said. “Overall, I am very proud of them. This is step one.”

More soccer coverage:

As Willmar searched for its first goal, Winter utilized substitutions to help his starters ease into the game.

Then, the Cardinals tacked on three more goals in the first half to take a 4-0 lead into halftime.

“Our starters played outstanding once they got their feet under them,” Winter said.

Willmar went on to add six more goals in the second half to earn its first win.

“I am super proud of them,” Winter said. “I’m looking forward to seeing where they can take us.”

Wilman Enamorado, a sophomore, scored two goals in the first half at striker. It marked his first and second goals of his varsity career.

Idd Ali, a senior forward, had a pair of goals, one in the 28th minute and the other in the 70th.

Daniel Cerritos Sagastume, a sophomore striker, also scored his first career varsity goal in the 47th minute.

Isaac Zelaya Velasquez, a senior captain, led the Cardinals with one goal and three assists.

The Cardinals host Monticello for their home-opener at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Willmar High School.

Willmar 10, Zimmerman 0
Willmar        (1-0)................... 4  6 — 10
Zimmerman (0-1)................... 0  0 — 0F

IRST HALF – (1) W: Hermis Alvarado Reyes (Miguel Altamirano Toruno), 17th minute (PK) … (2) W: Wilman Enamorado (Isaac Zelaya Velasquez), 23rd minute … (3) W: Idd Ali (Hassan Mohamud), 28th minute … (4) W: Enamorado (unassisted), 33rd minute

SECOND HALF – (5) W: Ivan Mares-Ciriaco (Wilfredo Chavez), 42nd … (6) W: Altamirano Toruno (Zelaya Velasquez), 45th minute … (7) W: Daniel Cerritos Sagastume (Zelaya Velasquez), 47th minute … (8) W: Zelaya Velasquez (Mohamed Jigre), 50th minute … (9) W: Chavez (Jigre), 53rd minute … (10) W: Ali (Oslin Pastrana Sobalvarro), 70th minute

SHOTS ON GOAL – W: 22. Z: 3

GOALIE SAVES – Willmar: Carson Eichhorst, 2 saves, Nehemiah Van Horne 1 save … Zimmerman: Mason Barry, 11 saves

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
