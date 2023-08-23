Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys soccer: Willmar looks for some new key cogs

With Kadar Muhumed and Andrew Ziebarth moving on to college, the Cardinals look for some fresh faces among 64 players

Willmar junior Idd Ali, 11, hugs teammate Isaac Zelaya Velasquez after Zelaya Velasquez scored a goal in the second half during a Central Lakes Conference match against St. Cloud Apollo on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 6:06 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar boys soccer team enters the 2023 season without two of its key cogs.

Kadar Muhumed and Andrew Ziebarth, who helped the Cardinals to a 14-3-1 record in 2022, have graduated.

"Those are big shoes to fill," said Willmar head coach Jeff Winter, whose team travels to Zimmerman at 7 p.m. Thursday to kick off its 2023 season.

Muhumed, a 5-foot-10 right back, was Mr. Soccer for Class AA and was a Class AA All-State First Team pick in 2022. He is continuing his soccer career at Division III Hamline University.

Ziebarth, a 6-0 goalkeeper, had 11 shutouts in his senior season , which is the most shutouts in a single season by any Cardinals goalkeeper in program history. His 21 career clean sheets also ties Manny Obregon for the most in program history. He is playing soccer at Division III Augsburg University.

Willmar junior Wilfredo Chavez looks on after tossing in the ball during a Central Lakes Conference match against Fergus Falls on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
"Kadar is definitely a big loss," Winter said. "Andrew is a huge loss."

A player Winter sees stepping up in Muhumed's role as a wing-back is senior Wilfredo Chavez, who played the opposite wing-back in 2022.

"He has really stepped into that role," Winter said. "He has shown great maturity."

Willmar's newcomer in net is senior Carson Eichhorst, who was born without a full right arm. He relies on his reaction time and reflexes in the box to make saves .

"He's plenty aggressive and a pretty good goalkeeper in his own right" Winter said. "He does remarkably well. Otherwise, he wouldn't have won the job."

And while the Cardinals have lost some key cogs on the defensive end, they return key pieces upfront.

Willmar's top three producers from a season ago are back: Idd Ali, Isaac Zelaya Velasquez and Miguel Altamirano Toruno.

Ali, a senior midfielder, led the Cardinals with 13 goals and eight assists last season. Zelaya Velasquez, a senior forward, had nine goals and five assists and was named to the Class AA All-State Second Team. Altamirano Toruno, a senior forward, recorded four goals and three assists.

Senior Adan Villarreal served as Willmar's holding midfielder last season, but he will play in a center-back role this fall. He requested to be moved to the back line and Winter approved.

101822.S.WCT.CARDINALS.BSOC.VILLARREAL.jpg
Cardinals junior midfielder Adan Villarreal passes the ball during a Section 6AA semifinals match against Becker on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Willmar High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Sophomore Hermis Alvarado Reyes will fill in for Villarreal as the holding midfielder for the Cardinals.

"We're solid all-around," Winter said. "We have 18 guys on the varsity roster and I think all of them will see a fair amount of field time. We're not going to lose much of a step when we sub."

There are 64 players in Willmar's program, though there were 107 whoi expressed interest in playing.

"I'm pleased with it," Winter said. "I thought we were going to have more."

Willmar will run a 4-1-3-2 formation. It is the same formation the Cardinals used in 2022, but this season Winter is keeping his midfielders more centralized within the pitch to create clogs in the middle of the field.

"We've been calling it 'accordion,'" Winter said. "They're going to have to move in and out, so that's a little bit different than what we've done in the past.

"We're also going to change our look by who we put in there. We do have some wing midfielders, that when they come in, we'll change our formation a little bit and it'll change our attack."

Willmar's captains for the 2023 season are Villarreal, Zelaya Velasquez and senior Say Wah as well as junior Saul Bustos.

"We have a strong group of seniors with good leadership and work ethic. We have a lot of guys that aren't captains that could be," Winter said. "It's just a great group of guys. We're a week-and-a-half in and I'm having a ton of fun."

Willmar junior Isaac Zelaya Velasquez reacts after scoring a goal in the second half during a Central Lakes Conference match against St. Cloud Apollo on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 at Willmar High School.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

2023 schedule

- August 24 at Zimmerman, 7 p.m.
- August 26 vs. Monticello, 1:45 p.m.
- August 29 at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
- August 31 vs. Brainerd, 7 p.m.
- September 5 vs. St. Cloud Tech, 7 p.m.
- September 7 at Fergus Falls, 7 p.m.
- September 12 vs. Sartell, 7 p.m.
- September 14 at Sauk Rapids, 5 p.m.
- September 16 vs. Becker, 2 p.m.
- September 21 vs. Rocori, 7 p.m.
- September 23 vs. Alexandria, 4 p.m.
- September 26 at Brainerd, 7 p.m.
- September 28 at St. Cloud Tech, 7 p.m.
- October 2 at Little Falls, 5 p.m.
- October 3 vs. Detroit Lakes, 7 p.m.
- October 5 vs. St. Cloud, 5 p.m.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
