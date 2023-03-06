Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state

MINNEAPOLIS — The Montevideo 200-yard freestyle relay team wound up in 13th place in the state Class A championships at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

The Thunder Hawks’ team of Mickey Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Evan Smith and Gavin Arends recorded a time of 1 minute, 31.60 seconds.

Montevideo teammate Austin Dunn wound up in 15th place in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.31.

Willmar diver Kale Bockelmann finished in 16th place with a score of 290.60.

And, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Logan Christopher took 16th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.91.

ADVERTISEMENT

Breck/Blake won the team championship with 408 points. St. Thomas Academy was second with 204. Montevideo wound up in 28th place with 10 points. Willmar and D-C/Litch tied for 32nd place with one point.

Boys Swimming

State Class A finals

TEAM SCORES – (1) Breck/Blake 408 … (2) St. Thomas Academy 204 … (3) Orono 167 … (4) Sauk Rapids 158 … (5) Alexandria 148 … (6) Northfield 146 … (7) Mankato East 132 … (8) Hutchinson 130 … (9) St. Anthony Village 108 … (10) St. Paul Como Park 74.5 … (11) Monticello 71.5 … (12) Austin 61.5 … (13) Benilde-St. Margaret’s 55.5 … (14t) Hibbing and New Prague 46 … (16t) Park Rapids and Rock Ridge 43 … (18) Two Rivers 42 … (19) Mesabi East 34.5 … (20) Melrose/Sauk Centre 34 … (28) Montevideo 10 … (29t) St. Cloud Apollo and Inver Grove Heights Simley 9 … (32t) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, Willmar and Fergus Falls 1

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Breck/Blake 1:32.45

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Henry Webb, Breck/Blake, 1:38.14

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Charlie Egeland, Breck/Blake, 1:48.08

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Conner Hogan, Hutchinson, 20.21

DIVING – (1) Colin Craig, Breck/Blake, 400.90 … (2) Hayden Zabinski, Sauk Rapids, 374.55 … (3) Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 359.00 … (16) Kale Bockelman, Willmar, 290.60.

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Hogan, Hutchinson, 48.93

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Jack Schurtz-Ford, Breck/Blake, 44.85

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Josiah March, Breck/Blake, 4:34.39

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Breck/Blake 1:25.27 … (2) Northfield 1:26.69 … (3) St. Thomas Academy 1:27.97 … (13) Montevideo (Mickey Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Evan Smith, Gavin Arends) 1:31.60.

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Schurtz-Ford, Breck/Blake, 49.78 … (2) Adam Wildwerding, Melrose/Sauk Centre 51.46 … (3) Jordan Hogue, Mankato East, 52.81 … (15) Austin Dunn, Montevideo, 56.31.

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Egeland, Breck/Blake, 53.84 … (2) Andrew Colgan, Breck/Blake, 55.93 … (3) Luke Mechtel, St. Thomas, 57.93 … (16) Logan Christopherson, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, 1:01.91.

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Breck/Blake 3:02.58