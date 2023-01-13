Boys swimming and diving: Alexandria handles Willmar, 102-76

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria moves to 2-1 in the Central Lakes Conference after beating Willmar in a dual meet on Thursday, 102-76.

Willmar drops to 0-3 in the CLC.

“(The) boys are swimming hard,” said Willmar head coach Carl Shuldes. “(They’re) definitely learning how to race tired.”

Willmar had a 2-3 finish in the 100-yard butterfly. Evan Wallestad was second at 1 minute, 1.62 seconds and Jacob Loerzel was third at 1:02.94. Alexandria’s Eric Peterson won at 56.19.

Willmar competes in the Section 3A True-Team championship meet Saturday at Sauk Rapids. Other teams in the section include: Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, Montevideo, Sauk Rapids, Hutchinson, St. Cloud Apollo, Monticello and Princeton.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria 102, Willmar 76

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Alexandria 1:52.02 … (2) Willmar (Soren Newberg, Jacob Loerzel, Evan Wallestad, Kedin Brabender), 1:56.48

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Logan Tung, A, 1:51.74 … (2) David Lammers, W, 2:02.26

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Cooper Running, A, 2:11.10 … (2) Mark Meece, A, 2:28.89 … (4) Newberg, W, 2:38.98

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Eric Peterson, A, 23.20 … (2) Andrew Crowser, A, 25.21 … (3) Brabender, W, 25.37

DIVING – (1) Kyler Kavanagh, A, 225.90 … (2) Kale Bockelman, W, 204.00

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Peterson, A, 56.19 … (2) Wallestad, W, 1:01.62 … (3) Loerzel, W, 1:02.94

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Erik Reineke, A, 51.40 … (2) Alex Marcus, W, 57.45

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Tung, A, 5:16.51 … (2) Lammers, W, 5:45.47

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Alexandria 1:36.21 … (2) Willmar (Loerzel, Marcus, Brabender, Lammers) 1:43.26

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Meece, A, 1:05.60 … (2) Wallestad, W, 1:05.86

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Running, A, 1:09.53 … (2) Reineke, A, 1:09.95 … (3) Loerzel, W, 1:10.43

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Alexandria 3:45.30 … (2) Willmar (Lammers, Marcus, Newberg, Wallestad), 3:50.84