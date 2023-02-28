99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys swimming and diving: Area athletes aim for Day 2 at state

Willmar diver Kale Bockelman, Montevideo's Austin Dunn plus a relay team and D-C/Litchfield's Logan Christopherson seek the podium

Willmar vs. Fergus Falls 010523.003.jpg
Willmar senior Kale Bockelman dives against Fergus Falls on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Willmar High School.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
February 28, 2023 02:52 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — After Kade Bockelman finished 15th in the Class A boys' state swimming and diving meet as a sophomore, Willmar head coach Carl Shuldes has high hopes for Bockelman, who returns to state beginning noon Thursday at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

"Now, two years later, he doesn't have a weak dive in his arsenal," Shuldes said. "It's fun knowing that if he just dives to his capability, he shouldn't have to worry about cuts at all.

"He's excited to be down there. He really wants to do well and finish his diving career on a positive note."

wct.STOCK.PrepTournament.jpg
Prep
Prep Tournament Central — Winter 2023
For Prep Tournament Central highlights - Click the headline
March 04, 2023 09:45 AM

With Bockelman back at state with one last chance to reach the podium, Shuldes believes the senior has made the strides necessary to reach the podium.

"He'd love to get on the podium and I think that's very realistic for him — to get top-eight," Shuldes said. "If he dives well, I think you could be looking at a top-five finish for Kale."

ADVERTISEMENT

Willmar junior Kale Bockelman performs a dive as the Cardinals hosted Sartell on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022
Willmar junior Kale Bockelman performs a dive as the Cardinals hosted Sartell on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Macy Moore / West Central Tribune
Related Stories:
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls swimming: Cards’ Schueler is headed to state
Willmar junior earns a state berth with a fourth-place finish in the 50 freestyle.
November 13, 2022 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Yellow Medicine East football 001.jpg
Prep
A second look: Some of the top prep sports photos in the past week
Here's a look at the West Central Tribune's top sports photography from Oct. 6 through Oct. 12, 2022.
October 12, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
092022.S.WCT.CARDINALS.SOCCER.HILLENBRAND.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott's Tips: Soccer playoffs heat up
Willmar's boys and girls teams both begin section play with good opportunities for success
October 09, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
071622.S.WCT.Bird Island ABase Casey Lewandowski.JPG
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Bird Island Bullfrogs should face Corey Koskie
Former Minnesota Twin is the designated hitter for the Loretto Larks and he's playing with three of his sons.
August 26, 2022 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Bockelman totaled 306.20 points at the 2021 Class A state meet. At Saturday's Section 3A championships, he secured a second-place finish with a 394.70.

"He's really been without a coach for the last three or four years, so much of what he is doing is really kind of self-taught," Shuldes said. "That just makes it that much more impressive.

"The dive coaches — they're just tight and they're willing to help out — so when we travel to places or other teams come here, the opposing dive coaches are helping him out. It's really cool to see."

One area relay team and two area individuals join Bockelman at state. They also look to advance to day two in hopes of bringing home hardware.

Montevideo's Mickey Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Evan Smith and Gavin Arends will compete in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

More by Michael Lyne:
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD ‘D’ does the trick
No. 3 Warriors knock off No. 1 Crusaders to win Section 2A-North title
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.willmarwarhockey.jpg
Sports
Junior hockey: WarHawks win big over Minnesota
Willmar ends its regular season with an 8-3 win against the Loons
March 05, 2023 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
DB vs. YME, 030423.003.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball roundup: Big ‘D,’ then big ‘O’ leads Blackjacks to victory
Prep boys basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Top-seeded Dawson-Boyd blasts No. 8 Yellow Medicine East 76-37
March 05, 2023 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
WCT.s.basketball.girls.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball roundup: Alex takes down Willmar
Girls basketball report for Saturday, March 4, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Alexandria dominates Willmar in the Section 8AAA semifinals, 82-48
March 05, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Load More

The Thunder Hawks' Austin Dunn, one of Montevideo's three captains, competes in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle.

"It's exciting and fun for us to get to the state meet," Montevideo head coach Nick Patton said. "These guys have worked really hard."

Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield's Logan Christopherson competes in the 100 breaststroke.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's extremely exciting — I think for all of us and for him," Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield head coach Tim Hroma said. "Our goal is to come away with a medal, whether it be eighth place or first place.

"We know we got to go at least a 59 to snag one of those top-eight slots to get into the finals. That's what we're excited about. We think we can pull it off."

The Class A swimming preliminaries take place at noon Friday. The Class A finals take place noon Saturday.

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Benson freshman Harold Habben, left, backs up Ortonville's Jaydon Hughes during a Section 6A-South play-in game on Monday, March 6, 2023 at Benson.
Prep
Boys basketball: Ortonville Trojans snap skid by beating Benson Braves
March 06, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
WCT.s.swimmingdiving.boys.jpg
Prep
Boys swim and dive: Montevideo relay team takes 13th at state
March 05, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
State Wrestling Finals 030423 0013.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: State Wrestling Tournament - Individuals - March 4, 2023
March 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Macy Moore
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College wrestling: Two Warriors place 7th at NJCAA Division III national championships
March 05, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott