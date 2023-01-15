Boys swimming and diving: Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield takes fifth at true team championships

SAUK RAPIDS — Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield took fifth, Montevideo was sixth and Willmar was eighth Saturday at the Section 3A True Team boys swimming and diving championships at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

Monticello won the section title with 1,227 points, beating Hutchinson, which had 1,173. DC/Litchfield scored 925 points. Montevideo had 893 and Willmar was at 654.

There was one area individual champion. Logan Christopherson of DC/Litchfield won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 3.99 seconds.

Montevideo had three fourth-place finishes. Mickey Hess took fourth in the 50 freestyle in 23.61. The Thunder Hawks’ 200 freestyle relay of Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Gavin Arends and Nolan Christopher finished fourth in 1:38.03. And, Austin Dunn was fourth in the 100 backstroke in 59.90.

Willmar’s top finisher was Kale Bockelman, who took third in 1-meter diving with a score of 363.60. Sauk Rapids’ Hayden Zabinski won the event in 392.10.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Class A state true team championship begins at noon Saturday, Jan. 21, at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

More boys swimming and diving coverage:







Section 3A True Team

Team scores — (1) Monticello 1,227 … (2) Hutchinson 1,173 … (3) Sauk Rapids 995 … (4) Princeton 982 … (5) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 925 … (6) Montevideo 893 … (7) St. Cloud Apollo 673 … (8) Willmar 654

200 MEDLEY RELAY — (1) Hutchinson 1:43.40 … (5) DC/Litch (Will Carlson, Logan Christopherson, Elijah Slinden, Dominic Borg) 1:50.66 … (6) Montevideo (Austin Dunn, Jacob Ochsendorf, Axton Weckwerth, Mickey Hess) 1:51.10 … (9) Willmar (Evan Wallestad, Jacob Loerzel, David Lammers, Kadin Brabender) 1:52.41

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Carter Johnson, Hutch, 1:48.69 … (5) Isaiah Kalis, DCL, 2:02.23 … (9) Nolan Christopher, Monte, 2:02.96 … (12) Soren Newberg, Wil, 2:05.40.

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Cash Walz, SR, 2:00.30 … (5) D. Lammers, W, 2:14.81 … (6) L. Christopherson, DCL, 2:15.67 … (15) Sam Ostendorf, Monte, 2:32.87

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Noah Blodgett, SR, 22.67 … (4) Hess, Monte, 23.61 … (5) Borg, DCL, 24.04 … (12) Brabender, Wil, 24.96

DIVING – (1) Hayden Zabinski, SR, 392.10 … (3) Kale Bockelman, Wil, 363.60 … (5) Tyson Brandt, Monte, 268.15

ADVERTISEMENT

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Conner Hogan, Hutch, 51.66 … (11) Dunn, Monte, 1:00.14 … (12) Wallestad, W, 1:01.02.100 FREESTYLE – (1) Blodgett, SR, 50.13 … (6) D. Lammers, W, 53.46 … (7) Kalis, DCL, 53.67 … (10) Jaxon Wagner, Monte, 54.79

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Walz, SR, 4:49.36 … (14) Max Haataja, DCL, 5:48.28 … (15) Nolan Christopher, Monte, 5:50.67 … (17) Newberg, Wil, 5:58.67

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Monticello 1:35.72 … (4) Montevideo (Hess, Wagner, Gavin Arends, Nolan Christopher) 1:38.03 … (5) Willmar (Loerzel, Alex Marcus, Brabender, D. Lammers) 1:39.26 … (7) DC/Litchfield (Christopherson, Borg, Matt Defries, Slinden) 1:40.25.

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Hogan, Hutch, 53.46 .. (4) Dunn, Monte, 59.90 … (8) Will Carlson, DCL, 1:03.70 … (11) Wallestad, Wil, 1:05.63

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Christopherson, DCL, 1:03.99 … (8) Loerzel, Wil, 1:10.14 … (11) Ochsendorf, Monte, 1:15.47

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Monticello 3:23.86 … (5) Montevideo (Hess, Wagner, Arends, Dunn) 3:37.81 … (8) Willmar (Macrus, Newberg, Ryan O’Meara, Wallestad) 3:49.78 … (9) DCL (Kalis, Haataja, Slinden, Parker Josephson) 3:57.02.