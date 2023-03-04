99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys swimming and diving: Montevideo has a relay team and Austin Dunn advance to the state Class A finals

Also moving to Saturday's Class A championships is Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield breaststroker Logan Christopherson

2371680+030416-swim-willmar-mateo.jpg
Boys Swimming and Diving
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
March 03, 2023 11:03 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Montevideo's 200-yard relay team has advanced to the Class A finals after preliminary competition Friday of the state boys swimming and diving championships at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

The Thunder Hawks’ Austin Dunn and Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Logan Christopherson also have advanced to the finals.

Montevideo’s 200 relay had a time of 1 minute, 31.53 seconds, good for 11th place. That was better than the relay’s seed time of 1:32.28.

Dunn placed 16th in the 100 backstroke to earn a spot in the consolation finals. He was 21st in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.15 and did not advance to the final.

Dunn, a junior, had a time of 53.32 in the prelims after posting a seed time of 56.15 in the backstroke.

Christopherson, a senior, placed 14th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.51. His seed time was 1:01.51.

All compete in the Class A swimming and diving championships beginning at noon Saturday. Also competing is Willmar diver Kale Bockelman, who advanced from the semifinals Thursday.

More boys swimming and diving coverage:

State Class A prelims

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Breck/Blake 1:26.12 … (2) Northfield 1:28.08 … (3) St. Thomas Academy 1:28.16 … (11) Montevideo (Mickey Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Evan Smith, Gavin Arends) 1:31.53.

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Jack Schurtz-Ford, Breck/Blake 50.59 … (2) Adam Wilwerding, Melrose/Sauk Centre, 51.75 … (3) Jordan Hogue, Mankato East, 52.39 … (16) Austin Dunn, Montevideo, 56.32.

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Charlie Egeland, Breck/Blake, 53.53 … (2) Andrew Colgan, Breck/Black, 55.86 … (3) Luke Mechtel, St. Thomas Academy, 57.69 … (14) Logan Christopherson, D-C/Litchfield, 1:01.51.

