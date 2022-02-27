Boys swimming and diving roundup: Willmar sends six to state meet

HUTCHINSON — The Willmar boys swimming and diving team sent six swimmers in five events to the state Class A meet based on the Cardinals' performances Saturday at the Section 3A championships.

Heading to state are Willmar's 200-yard medley relay team, 50 freestylers Luke Lammers and Aidan O'Meara and the Cardinals' 400 freestyle relay team.

Montevideo also got its 200 medley relay team into state, as well Austin Dunn in the 100 backstroke.

The story of the meet for the Cardinals was O'Meara qualifying in the 50 free.

O'Meara and Montevideo's Evan Smith each recorded identical times of 23.30. The two had a swim-off that O'Meara won.

The top three in each event, as well as any finish meeting a state qualifying time, advance to the state meet Friday and Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

Montevideo's 200 medley relay team of Austin Dunn, Callim Schmitz, Smith and Mickey Hess took third in a time of 1 minute, 43.61 seconds, to qualify for state.

Willmar's 200 medley relay of Evan Wallestad, O'Meara, Ethan Hurley and Colin O'Farrell took fourth in 1:43.69. The state qualifying standard is 1:45.18.

In the 50 free, the Cardinals' Luke Lammers finished second in 22.69.

Dunn took third in the 100 backstroke in 56.11 for the Thunder Hawks.

And in the 400 free relay, Willmar's O'Farrell, Luke Lammers, Hurley and David Lammers finished third in 3:23.86.

Class A preliminaries begin at noon Friday with the championships set for noon Saturday.

Section 3A finals

Team scores – (1) Hutchinson 440 ... (2) Sauk Rapids 422.5 ... (3) Monticello 319 ... (4) St. Cloud Apollo 250 ... (5) Willmar 236 ... (6) Montevideo 206 ... (7) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 117.5 ... (8) Princeton 106

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Hutchinson 1:39.38 (2) Sauk Rapids 1:43.12 (3) Montevideo (Austin Dunn, Callim Schmitz, Evan Smith, Mickey Hess) 1:43.61 ... (4) Willmar (Evan Wallestad, Aidan O'Meara, Ethan Hurley, Colin O'Farrell) 1:43.69

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Paul Fasen, Monticello, 1:45.02 (2) Noah Blodgett, SR, 1:46.61 (3) Carter Johnson, Hutch, 1:50.03

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Noah Tague, Hutch, 1:57.68 (2) Cash Walz, SR, 2:03.07 (3) Riley Yerks, Hutch, 2:06.85

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Jack Christoferson, SR, 21.78 (2) Luke Lammers, Wil, 22.69 (3) A. O'Meara, Wil, 23.30

DIVING – (1) Dakotah Parker, Monticello, 492.355 (2) MJ Arns, Monticello, 371.35 (3) Alex Oestreich, Hutch, 366.30 (4) Cameron Wagner, Hutch, 365.35

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Connor Hogan, Hutch, 52.04 (2) Hunter Jokinen, SCA, 55.29 (3) Brandon Zimmer, SCA, 57.00

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Blodgett, SR, 48.55 (2) Fasen, Monticello, 48.76 (3) C. O'Farrell, Wil, 49.34 (4) Christoferson, SR, 49.64

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Walz, SR, 4:55.60 (2) Carter Johnson, Hutch, 4:55.85 (3) RYerks, Hutch, 5:06.31

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Sauk Rapids 1:30.90 (2) Willmar (A. O'Meara, L. Lammers, Hurley, C. O'Farrell) 1:31.25 (3) Apollo 1:31.99 (4) Hutchinson 1:32.19

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Hogan, Hutch, 52.35 (2) Garret Broman, SR, 55.13 (3) Austin Dunn, Montevideo, 56.11

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Tague, Hutch, 58.79 (2) Clay Megaw, Monticello, 58.99 (3) Jason Jones, Monticello, 1:03.89

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Sauk Rapids 3:20.45 (2) Hutchinson 3:22.53 (3) Willmar (C. O'Farrell, L. Lammers, Hurley, David Lammers) 3:23.86 (4) Apollo 3:24.39