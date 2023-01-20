Boys swimming and diving roundup: Willmar's Bockelman, Loerzel get PRs against Brainerd

BRAINERD — Brainerd improved to 4-0 in the Central Lakes Conference and 5-0 overall in the 113-58.8 victory over the Willmar boys swim and dive team on Thursday.

Willmar diver Kale Bockelman earned a personal-record score in diving with a 253.80. And, Jacob Loerzel picked up a personal-best in 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 9.23 seconds.

“We’re seeing a lot of improvement in some technical things that weren’t there earlier in the season that will hopefully pay off in future meets,” Willmar head coach Carl Shuldes said.

Willmar (0-4) has its next meet against Sauk Rapids at 6 p.m. Thursday at Willmar.

Brainerd 113, Willmar 58.5

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Brainerd 1:45.48 … (2) Willmar (Evan Wallestad, Jacob Loerzel, David Lammers, Kadin Brabender) 1:51.30.

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Cayden Sumption, B, 1:58.78 … (3) Soren Newberg, W, 2:04.23

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Mason Kuepers, B, 2:01.65 … (3) D. Lammers, W, 2;15.38

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Parker Tatge, B, 23.57 … (3) Brabender, W, 24.65

DIVING – (1) Wyatt Gabrielson, B, 277.20 … (2) Kale Bockelman, W, 253.80

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) M. Kuepers, B, 52.80 … (2) D. Lammers, W, 59.74

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Tatge, B, 51.45 … (4) Brabender, W, 56.26

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Logan Kuepers, B, 5:19.89 … (4) Newberg, W, 5:54.03

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Brainerd 1:37.95 … (4) Willmar (Ryan O’Meara, Carsyn Fairchild, Abram Schueler, Bockelman) 1:55.36

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Wallestad, W, 1:07.51 … (2) Anthony Buzzeo, W, 1:17.32

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Loerzel, W, 1:09.23 … (2) Matthew Lammers, W, 1:22.58

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Brainerd 3:32.69 … (2) Willmar (D. Lammers, Alex Marcus, Newberg, Wallestad) 3:48.54.

Montevideo 100, D-C/Litchfield 85

Montevideo captured the dual over Dassel-Cokato at Litchfield.

“We put up a fight the whole meet back and forth,” said D-C/Litchfield head coach Tim Hroma. “We are so proud of our guys and their fight, being without some of our guys tonight. …“Roughly 90% of our guys dropped a ton of time tonight.”

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Montevideo (Austin Dunn, Jacob Ochsendorf, Evan Smith, Mickey Hess) 1:48.92 … (2) DCL (Will Carlson, Logan Christopherson, Elijah Slinden, Isaiah Kalis) 1:49.93

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Nolan Christopher, M, 2:03.19 … (2) Max Haataja, DCL, 2:03.74

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Christopher, DCL, 2:13.63 … (2) Dunn, M, 2:20.29.

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Ochsendorf, M, 24.80 … (2) Mickey Hess, M, 24.84 … (3) Carlson, DCL, 24.94.

DIVING – (1) Gavin Arends, M, 180.55 … (2) Tyson Brandt, M, 15.235 … (3) Evan Johnson, DCL, 122.90.

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Evan Smith, M, 1:02.57 … (2) Axton Weckwerth, M, 1:06.57 … (3) Slinden, DCL, 1:07.14.

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Noah Sarff, DCL, 1:03.28 … (2) Kyle Canatsey, M, 1:03.71.

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Haataja, DCL 5:45.24 … (2) Mathias Slinden, DCL, 5:58.38.

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Montevideo (Nolan Christopher, Ochsendorf, Jaxon Wagner, Smith) 1:38.32 … (2) DCL (Carlson, Matt Defries, E. Slinden, Justice Borg) 1:43.03.

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Carlson, DCL, 1:03.34 … (2) Tyson Brandt, M, 1:06.63.

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Anders Borg, DCL, 1:11.81 … (2) Wagner, M, 1:12.07.

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Montevideo (Hess, Christopher, Wagner, Dunn) 3:41.85 … (2) DCL (Kalis, Haataja, Christopherson, A. Borg) 3:48.55.

