99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys swimming and diving roundup: Willmar's Bockelman, Loerzel get PRs against Brainerd

Prep boys swimming and diving report for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Warriors end up with the CLC victory over the Cardinals, 113-58.5

2371680+030416-swim-willmar-mateo.jpg
Boys Swimming and Diving
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
January 19, 2023 11:17 PM

BRAINERD — Brainerd improved to 4-0 in the Central Lakes Conference and 5-0 overall in the 113-58.8 victory over the Willmar boys swim and dive team on Thursday.

Willmar diver Kale Bockelman earned a personal-record score in diving with a 253.80. And, Jacob Loerzel picked up a personal-best in 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 9.23 seconds.

“We’re seeing a lot of improvement in some technical things that weren’t there earlier in the season that will hopefully pay off in future meets,” Willmar head coach Carl Shuldes said.

Willmar (0-4) has its next meet against Sauk Rapids at 6 p.m. Thursday at Willmar.

Brainerd 113, Willmar 58.5

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Brainerd 1:45.48 … (2) Willmar (Evan Wallestad, Jacob Loerzel, David Lammers, Kadin Brabender) 1:51.30. 
200 FREESTYLE – (1) Cayden Sumption, B, 1:58.78 … (3) Soren Newberg, W, 2:04.23 
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Mason Kuepers, B, 2:01.65 … (3) D. Lammers, W, 2;15.38
50 FREESTYLE – (1) Parker Tatge, B, 23.57 … (3) Brabender, W, 24.65
DIVING – (1) Wyatt Gabrielson, B, 277.20 … (2) Kale Bockelman, W, 253.80
100 BUTTERFLY – (1) M. Kuepers, B, 52.80 … (2) D. Lammers, W, 59.74
100 FREESTYLE – (1) Tatge, B, 51.45 … (4) Brabender, W, 56.26
500 FREESTYLE – (1) Logan Kuepers, B, 5:19.89 … (4) Newberg, W, 5:54.03 
200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Brainerd 1:37.95 … (4) Willmar (Ryan O’Meara, Carsyn Fairchild, Abram Schueler, Bockelman) 1:55.36
100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Wallestad, W, 1:07.51 … (2) Anthony Buzzeo, W, 1:17.32
100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Loerzel, W, 1:09.23 … (2) Matthew Lammers, W, 1:22.58
400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Brainerd 3:32.69 … (2) Willmar (D. Lammers, Alex Marcus, Newberg, Wallestad) 3:48.54.

ADVERTISEMENT

More boys swimming and diving coverage:

Montevideo 100, D-C/Litchfield 85

Montevideo captured the dual over Dassel-Cokato at Litchfield.

“We put up a fight the whole meet back and forth,” said D-C/Litchfield head coach Tim Hroma. “We are so proud of our guys and their fight, being without some of our guys tonight. …“Roughly 90% of our guys dropped a ton of time tonight.”

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Montevideo (Austin Dunn, Jacob Ochsendorf, Evan Smith, Mickey Hess) 1:48.92 … (2) DCL (Will Carlson, Logan Christopherson, Elijah Slinden, Isaiah Kalis) 1:49.93 
200 FREESTYLE – (1) Nolan Christopher, M, 2:03.19 … (2) Max Haataja, DCL, 2:03.74 
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Christopher, DCL, 2:13.63 … (2) Dunn, M, 2:20.29.
50 FREESTYLE – (1) Ochsendorf, M, 24.80 … (2) Mickey Hess, M, 24.84 … (3) Carlson, DCL, 24.94.
DIVING – (1) Gavin Arends, M, 180.55 … (2) Tyson Brandt, M, 15.235 … (3) Evan Johnson, DCL, 122.90.
100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Evan Smith, M, 1:02.57 … (2) Axton Weckwerth, M, 1:06.57 … (3) Slinden, DCL, 1:07.14.
100 FREESTYLE – (1) Noah Sarff, DCL, 1:03.28 … (2) Kyle Canatsey, M, 1:03.71.
500 FREESTYLE – (1) Haataja, DCL 5:45.24 … (2) Mathias Slinden, DCL, 5:58.38.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Montevideo (Nolan Christopher, Ochsendorf, Jaxon Wagner, Smith) 1:38.32 … (2) DCL (Carlson, Matt Defries, E. Slinden, Justice Borg) 1:43.03.
100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Carlson, DCL, 1:03.34 … (2) Tyson Brandt, M, 1:06.63.
100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Anders Borg, DCL, 1:11.81 … (2) Wagner, M, 1:12.07.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Montevideo (Hess, Christopher, Wagner, Dunn) 3:41.85 … (2) DCL (Kalis, Haataja, Christopherson, A. Borg) 3:48.55.

What To Read Next
Willmar boys basketball v St. Cloud Tech 030723 001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Willmar Cardinals see their season end at St. Cloud Tech
March 07, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
KMS sophomore Madelynn Luft, 30, puts up a shot in the post during the Section 6A-South championship game against Hancock on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Minnewaska High School in Glenwood.
Prep
Girls basketball: Owls crank up the ‘D’ to slow down the KMS Fighting Saints
March 07, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BOLD vs. New Ulm Cathedral, 030723.001.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball: Runs rule for the BOLD Warriors, 59-43
March 07, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
BOLD vs. Mayer Lutheran, 030623.005.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: BOLD Warriors ‘D’ does the trick
March 06, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
State Wrestling Finals 030423 012.jpg
Local
Area wrestlers wrestle strong at state tournament
March 06, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Warriors drop two to Owens College
March 07, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report
0-REAL GAME WINNING SHOT-DSC_2705.JPG
Prep
The Rink Live: State Hockey - March 8, 2023
March 07, 2023 05:20 PM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report