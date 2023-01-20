Boys swimming and diving roundup: Willmar's Bockelman, Loerzel get PRs against Brainerd
Prep boys swimming and diving report for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Warriors end up with the CLC victory over the Cardinals, 113-58.5
BRAINERD — Brainerd improved to 4-0 in the Central Lakes Conference and 5-0 overall in the 113-58.8 victory over the Willmar boys swim and dive team on Thursday.
Willmar diver Kale Bockelman earned a personal-record score in diving with a 253.80. And, Jacob Loerzel picked up a personal-best in 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 9.23 seconds.
“We’re seeing a lot of improvement in some technical things that weren’t there earlier in the season that will hopefully pay off in future meets,” Willmar head coach Carl Shuldes said.
Willmar (0-4) has its next meet against Sauk Rapids at 6 p.m. Thursday at Willmar.
Brainerd 113, Willmar 58.5
200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Brainerd 1:45.48 … (2) Willmar (Evan Wallestad, Jacob Loerzel, David Lammers, Kadin Brabender) 1:51.30.
200 FREESTYLE – (1) Cayden Sumption, B, 1:58.78 … (3) Soren Newberg, W, 2:04.23
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Mason Kuepers, B, 2:01.65 … (3) D. Lammers, W, 2;15.38
50 FREESTYLE – (1) Parker Tatge, B, 23.57 … (3) Brabender, W, 24.65
DIVING – (1) Wyatt Gabrielson, B, 277.20 … (2) Kale Bockelman, W, 253.80
100 BUTTERFLY – (1) M. Kuepers, B, 52.80 … (2) D. Lammers, W, 59.74
100 FREESTYLE – (1) Tatge, B, 51.45 … (4) Brabender, W, 56.26
500 FREESTYLE – (1) Logan Kuepers, B, 5:19.89 … (4) Newberg, W, 5:54.03
200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Brainerd 1:37.95 … (4) Willmar (Ryan O’Meara, Carsyn Fairchild, Abram Schueler, Bockelman) 1:55.36
100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Wallestad, W, 1:07.51 … (2) Anthony Buzzeo, W, 1:17.32
100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Loerzel, W, 1:09.23 … (2) Matthew Lammers, W, 1:22.58
400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Brainerd 3:32.69 … (2) Willmar (D. Lammers, Alex Marcus, Newberg, Wallestad) 3:48.54.
ADVERTISEMENT
Montevideo 100, D-C/Litchfield 85
Montevideo captured the dual over Dassel-Cokato at Litchfield.
“We put up a fight the whole meet back and forth,” said D-C/Litchfield head coach Tim Hroma. “We are so proud of our guys and their fight, being without some of our guys tonight. …“Roughly 90% of our guys dropped a ton of time tonight.”
200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Montevideo (Austin Dunn, Jacob Ochsendorf, Evan Smith, Mickey Hess) 1:48.92 … (2) DCL (Will Carlson, Logan Christopherson, Elijah Slinden, Isaiah Kalis) 1:49.93
200 FREESTYLE – (1) Nolan Christopher, M, 2:03.19 … (2) Max Haataja, DCL, 2:03.74
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Christopher, DCL, 2:13.63 … (2) Dunn, M, 2:20.29.
50 FREESTYLE – (1) Ochsendorf, M, 24.80 … (2) Mickey Hess, M, 24.84 … (3) Carlson, DCL, 24.94.
DIVING – (1) Gavin Arends, M, 180.55 … (2) Tyson Brandt, M, 15.235 … (3) Evan Johnson, DCL, 122.90.
100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Evan Smith, M, 1:02.57 … (2) Axton Weckwerth, M, 1:06.57 … (3) Slinden, DCL, 1:07.14.
100 FREESTYLE – (1) Noah Sarff, DCL, 1:03.28 … (2) Kyle Canatsey, M, 1:03.71.
500 FREESTYLE – (1) Haataja, DCL 5:45.24 … (2) Mathias Slinden, DCL, 5:58.38.
200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Montevideo (Nolan Christopher, Ochsendorf, Jaxon Wagner, Smith) 1:38.32 … (2) DCL (Carlson, Matt Defries, E. Slinden, Justice Borg) 1:43.03.
100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Carlson, DCL, 1:03.34 … (2) Tyson Brandt, M, 1:06.63.
100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Anders Borg, DCL, 1:11.81 … (2) Wagner, M, 1:12.07.
400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Montevideo (Hess, Christopher, Wagner, Dunn) 3:41.85 … (2) DCL (Kalis, Haataja, Christopherson, A. Borg) 3:48.55.
ADVERTISEMENT