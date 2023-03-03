99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys swimming and diving: Willmar Cardinals diver in 14th place at state after semifinals

Kale Bockelman moves into Saturday’s Calls A finals after a score of 219.20 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis

Boys Swimming and Diving
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
March 02, 2023 11:28 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Willmar senior Kale Bockelman lives to see another day at the Class A state boys swimming and diving championships.

Bockelman is in 14th place after the semifinals of the diving competition Thursday. That’s good enough to advance him to the finals, which begin at noon Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

Bockelman’s semifinal score of 219.20 enabled him to make the cut for the final. Sixteen divers advance.

Bockelman was in 11th place after the preliminaries with a score of 146.10.

More boys swimming and diving coverage:

Jimmy Nord of Chisago Lakes is in first place with 311.35 points. Kyle Kavanah of Alexandria is in second place at 296.30 and Hayden Zabinski of Sauk Rapids is in third at 293.10.

Class A swimming preliminaries take place at noon Friday with the finals on Saturday.

Montevideo’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Mickey Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Evan Smith and Gavin Arends compete Friday, as does the Thunder Hawks’ Austin Dunn, who advanced in the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle.

Also competing is Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Logan Christopherson in the 100 breaststroke.

Class A diving preliminaries

DIVING (SEMIS) – (1) Jimmy Nord, Chisago Lakes, 311.35 … (2) Kyler Kavanagh, Alexandria, 296.30 … (3) Hayden Zabinski, Sauk Rapids, 293.10 … (14) Kale Bockelman, Willmar, 219.20

DIVING (PRELIMS) – (1) Zabinski, Sauk Rapids, 191.85 … (2) Nord, Chisago Lakes, 187.35 … (3) Kavanagh, Alexandria, 175.80 … (11) Bockelman, Willmar, 146.10

