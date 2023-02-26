Boys swimming and diving: Willmar Cardinals diver is headed to state

WILLMAR — Diver Kale Bockelman is headed to the state Class A meet.

The Willmar Cardinals senior tied for second place in the Section 3A boys swimming and diving championships Saturday at Willmar High School.

Bockelman scored 394.70 points, the same as Monticello diver Gabe McDermott, who is also headed to state. Sauk Rapids’ Hayden Zabinski won the section title with a 401.75.

The state Class A meet is Thursday through Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. Class A competition begins at noon.

Also qualifying for state was Montevideo’s 200-yard relay and backstroker Austin Dunn. The Thunder Hawks' Mickey Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Evan Smith and Gavin Ahrends took third with a state-qualifying time of 1 minute, 32.28 seconds.

Dunn was second in the 100 backstroke in 56.15. Dunn also qualified in the 100 freestyle with a time of 49.97 seconds, finishing third.

Also qualifying for state was Logan Christopherson of Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield. He placed second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.96.

Hutchinson won the team title with 406 points. Montevideo was fourth at 213 and Willmar took sixth at 187. D-C/Litchfield was eighth with a 151.

Section 3A

TEAM SCORES – (1) Hutchinson 406 (2) Monticello 400.5 (3) Sauk Rapids 348 (4) Montevideo 213 (5) St. Cloud Apollo 191.5 (6) Willmar 187 (7) Princeton 157 (8) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 151

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Hutchinson 1:39.27 Q (2) Sauk Rapids 1:40.72 Q (3) St. Cloud Apollo 1:42.05 Q (4) Monticello 1:43.31 Q (5) Willmar (Evan Wallestad, Jacob Loerzel, David Lammers, Kadin Brabender) 1:45.57 (6) Montevideo (Austin Dunn, Jacob Ochsendorf, Evan Smith, Gavin Arends) 1:45.64 (7) D-C/Litchfield (Will Carlson, Logan Christopherson, Elijah Slinden, Dominic Borg) 1:48.16

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Carter Johnson, H, 1:47.44 Q (2) Hayden Zabinski, SR, 1:49.13 Q (7) Nolan Christopher, Monte, 1:57.10200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Cash Walz, SR, 1:59.31 Q (2) Riley Yerks, H, 2:04.93 Q (6) D. Lammers, W, 2:10.98

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Conner Hogan, H, 21.09 Q (2) Noah Blodgett, SR, 22.03 Q

DIVING – (1) Hayden Zabinski, SR, 401.75 Q (2t) Kale Bockelman, W; and Gabe McDermott, Monti, 394.70 Q (5) Arends, Monte, 269.30 (7) Tyson Brandt, Monte, 232.30 (11) Nick Johnson, DCL, 202.45

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Hogan, H, 51.16 Q (2) Garret Broman, SR, 54.87 Q (3) Hunter Jokinen, SCA, 55.13 Q (4) Charlie Bobick, SCA, 55.75 Q (6) Wallestad, W, 57.34

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Blodgett, SR, 48.43 Q (2) Paul Fasen, Monti, 49.10 Q (3) Dunn, Monte, 49.97 Q (6) Mickey Hess, Monte, 52.15 (8) D. Lammers, W, 52.36

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Walz, SR, 4:50.45 Q (2) Johnson, H, 4:56.43 Q (8) Soren Newberg, W, 5:34.32

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Monticello 1:31.76 Q (2) Sauk Rapids 1:32.22 Q (3) Montevideo (Hess, Jaxon Wagner, Smith, Arends), 1:32.28 Q (4) Hutchinson 1:32.70 (5) Willmar (Brabender, Newberg, Loerzel, D. Lammers), 1:33.67 (7) D-C/Litchfield (Matt Defries, Carlson, Slinden, Christopherson), 1:37.04

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Broman, SR, 55.00 Q (2) Dunn, Monte, 56.15 Q (3) Anthony Witte, H, 56.34 Q (6) Wallestad, W, 1:00.58 (7) Carlson, DCL, 1:01.45

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Grant Kosek, H, 1:01.52 Q (2) Christopherson, DCL, 1:01.96 Q (3) Evan Scapanski, SR, 1:02.02 (8) Loerzel, W, 1:07.16

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Hutchinson 3:17.01 Q (2) Monticello 3:19.47 Q (3) Sauk Rapids 3:20.72 Q (4) Montevideo (Hess, Arends, Christopher, Dunn) 3:29.11 (5) DC/Litchfield (Isaiah Kalis, Borg, Christopherson, Defries) 3:37.13 (6) Willmar (Newberg, Ryan O’Meara, Matthew Lammers, Wallestad), 3:40.84

