Sports Prep

Boys swimming: Cards finish eighth at CLC championships

Willmar's Jacob Loerzel and Kale Bockelman earn All-Central Lakes Conference honorable mentions.

Boys Swimming and Diving
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
February 12, 2023 05:20 PM

SAUK RAPIDS — Willmar’s Jacob Loerzel and Kale Bockelman were named honorable mention All-Central Lakes Conference at the conference championship meet on Saturday at Sauk Rapids High School.

The Cardinals finished in eighth place with 109.5 points. Brainerd claimed the CLC title with 459.5 points.

Loerzel had the Cardinals’ top finish, placing seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 9.15 seconds.

Bockelman took eighth in diving with a score of 335.45.

“Overall, we swam very well,” said Willmar head coach Carl Shuldes. “Kadin Brabender had two personal records in the 50 and 100 free. Alex Marcus had two PRs in the 200 and 100 free. Soren Newberg had a PR in the 200 free and a season best in the 500 free.”

Willmar now prepares for the Section 3A championship at Willmar High School. Prelims are set for Thursday, Feb. 23, followed by the championships on Saturday, Feb. 25.

CLC championships

TEAM SCORES – (1) Brainerd 459.5 … (2) Sartell 391 … (3) Alexandria 357 … (4) Sauk Rapids 326.5 … (5) St. Cloud Tech/Cathedral/Rocori/Becker 238 … (6) Fergus Falls 221.5 … (7) St. Cloud Apollo 218 … (8) Willmar 109.5
200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Sauk Rapids 1:41.35 … (15) Willmar (Anthony Buzzeo, Matthew Lammers, Abram Schueler, Ryan O’Meara) 2:07.69
200 FREESTYLE – (1) Micah Davis, SCT, 1:43.05 … (14) Soren Newberg, W, 2:02.98
200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Cash Walz, SR, 1:58.72 … (23) Buzzeo, W, 2:37.06
50 FREESTYLE – (1) Mason Kuepers, Br, 21.91 … (10) Kadin Brabender, W, 24.19
DIVING – (1) Braden Lemke, SCT, 478.35 … (8) Kale Bockelman, W, 335.45
100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Davis, SCT, 50.11
100 FREESTYLE – (1) Kuepers, Br, 48.39 … (10) Brabender, W, 55.36
500 FREESTYLE – (1) Walz, SR, 4:50.78 … (t15) Newberg, W, 5:41.03 
200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Sartell, 1:31.19 … (8) Willmar (Brabender, Alex Marcus, Newberg, Jacob Loerzel), 1:39.39
100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Eric Peterson, A, 56.10 … (21) Buzzeo, W, 1:16.08
100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Logan Tung, A, 1:00.34 … (7) Loerzel, W, 1:09.15 
400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Sartell, 3:21.85 … (9) Willmar (Brabender, Marcus, Newberg, Loerzel), 3:51.20

