Sports Prep

Boys swimming: Willmar looks strong in 3A preliminaries

Prep boys basketball report for Feb. 24, 2022, in west central Minnesota: Willmar improves on many times heading into Saturday’s section finals

Boys Swimming and Diving
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
February 24, 2022 at 11:20 PM

HUTCHINSON — The Willmar boys swimming and diving team set itself up to do well in the Section 3A championships Saturday with some strong performances in Thursday’s preliminaries.

“(It was a) very good day for the Cardinals,” Willmar head coach Carl Shuldes said. “(We) improved our positions in most events.”

Wilmar captured one first-place finish Thursday. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of seniors Luke Lammers, Aidan O’Meara and Ethan Hurley and ninth-grader David Lammers finished first with a time of 1 minutes, 32.67 seconds. That was more than two seconds better than second-place St. Cloud Apollo, which had a 1:34.75.

The finals begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hutchinson. At stake are berths into the state Class A boys swimming and diving championships March 3-5 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

WCT Prep Tournament Central for Winter 2022
Prep Tournament Central
Latest tournament coverage from the West Central Tribune:

Section 3A preliminaries (Area qualifiers)

200 MEDLEY RELAY – (1) Montevideo (Austin Dunn, Callim Schmitz, Evan Smith, Mickey Hess) 1;43.31 … (2) Willmar (Evan Wallestad, Aidan O’Meara, Ethan Hurley, Colin O’Farrell) 1:44.06 … (6) Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield (Steven Mengelkoch, Logan Christopherson, Jackson Resop, Russell Wea) 1:48.72

200 FREESTYLE – (1) Noah Blodgett, Sauk Rapids, 1:49.64 … (5) Dunn, Monte, 1:54.95  

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – (1) Cash Walz, SR, 2:04.80 … (6) David Lammers, Wil, 2;13.23 … (8) Christopherson, DCL, 2:14.09 … (11) Jacob Loerzel, Wil, 2:18.62

50 FREESTYLE – (1) Jack Christoferson, SR, 22.24 … (2) A. O’Meara, Wil, 22.75 … (3) Luke Lammers, Wil, 23.39 … (4) Smith, Monte, 23.46 … (9) Resop, DCL, 23.79 … (10) Gavin Arends, Monte, 23.84 … (16) Wesa, DCL, 24.13.

DIVING – (1) Dakotah Parker, Monticello, 33.65 … (6) Kale Bockelman, W, 247.70 … (9) Wyatt Picht, Monte, 187.00

100 BUTTERFLY – (1) Conner Hogan, Hutch, 52.60 … (6) Smith, Monte, 58.25 … (7) Resop, DCL, 58.32 … (9) Ethan Hurley, Wil, 58.99 … (10) D. Lammers, Wil, 59.06 … (14) Wallestad, Wil, 59.77

100 FREESTYLE – (1) Blodgett, SR, 48.70 … (2) C. O’Farrell, Wil, 49.68 … (5) L. Lammers, Wil, 52:02 … (11) Arends, Monte, 53.97 … (13) Jaxon Wagner, Monte, 54.21 … (15) Dominic Borg, DCL, 55.13 

500 FREESTYLE – (1) Cash Walz, SR, 5:01.54 … (8) Parker Thissen, Monte, 5:24.42 … (12) Ryan Pappenfus, Wil, 5:32.97 … (14) Soren Newberg, Wil, 5:37.27 … (16) Nolan Christopher, Monte, 5:40.65

WILLMAR CARDINALS CENTRAL
WILLMAR CARDINALS CENTRAL
Latest West Central Tribune coverage of the Willmar Cardinals:

200 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) Willmar (L. Lammers, A. O’Meara, Hurley, D. Lammers) 1:32.67 … (3) Montevideo (Mickey Hess, Arends, Schmitz, Smith) 1:35.15 … (8) DC/Litchfield (Steven Mengelkoch, Mick Gallagher, Colin Tormanen, Dominic Borg) 1:41.51

100 BACKSTROKE – (1) Connor Hogan, Hutch, 52.73 … (3) Austin Dunn, Monte, 56.22 … (11) Wallestad, Wil, 1:03.84 … (12) Wesa, DCL, 1:04.19 … (14) Tyson Brandt, Monte, 1:06.59 … (15) Will Carlson, DCL, 1:06.61 … (16) Mengelkoch, DCL, 1:06.97

100 BREASTSTROKE – (1) Clay Megaw, Monticello, 1:00.76 … (4) Schmitz, Monte, 1:05.09 … (6) A. O’Meara, Wil, 1:05.40 …. (14) Max Gatewood, Wil, 1:11.39 … (16) Picht, Monte, 1:13.19.

400 FREESTYLE RELAY – (1) St. Cloud Apollo 3:31.85 … (2) Montevideo (Jaxon Wagner, Arends, Schmitz, Dunn) 3:31.98 … (6) DC/Litchfield (Resop, Borg, Wesa, Christopherson) 3:43.34 … (7) Willmar (R. O’Meara, Loerzel, Soren Newberg, Pappenfus) 3:49.78

Get Local

