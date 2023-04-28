Boys tennis: Alexandria dominates Willmar, 7-0

ALEXANDRIA — Host Alexandria dominated Willmar in the Central Lakes Conference match.

“Alex is a really tough team,” Willmar head coach Forrest Rice said. “It was good to see the guys get some points on the board.”

Sam Loerzel had the closest match of any Cardinals tennis player. Alexandria’s Brett Thornburg defeated him at No. 1 singles, 7-5, 6-3.

“Sam (Loerzel) was close to tiebreak and he fought through the second set,” Rice said. “A lot more guys were playing a little more aggressively today.”

Willmar is scheduled to compete against St. Cloud Cathedral at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Discovery Community School in Waite Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexandria 7, Willmar 0

Singles

(1) Brett Thornburg, A, def. Sam Loerzel 7-5 6-3 … (2) Niklas Cook, A, def. Brandon Valladares-Escalaon 6-0 6-0 … (3) Charlie Johnston, A, Josh Jensen 6-0 6-0 … (4) Donovan Rousu, A, def. Mateo Engan 6-2 6-2

Doubles

(1) Ryker Bosek/Leonard Kompelien, A, def. Ryan Newberg/Gabe LaRue 6-4 6-1 … (2) Lucas Fernholz/Bennett Teaser, A, def. Nehemiah Van Horne/Miguel Garcia 6-1 6-1 … (3) Eric Reineke/Ben Swedberg, A, def. Aaron Marthaler/Carter Newberg 6-3 6-1