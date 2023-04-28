99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys tennis: Alexandria dominates Willmar, 7-0

Alex beats Willmar in the Central Lakes Conference matchup

Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Michael Lyne
April 27, 2023 at 11:19 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Host Alexandria dominated Willmar in the Central Lakes Conference match.

“Alex is a really tough team,” Willmar head coach Forrest Rice said. “It was good to see the guys get some points on the board.”

Sam Loerzel had the closest match of any Cardinals tennis player. Alexandria’s Brett Thornburg defeated him at No. 1 singles, 7-5, 6-3.

“Sam (Loerzel) was close to tiebreak and he fought through the second set,” Rice said. “A lot more guys were playing a little more aggressively today.”

Willmar is scheduled to compete against St. Cloud Cathedral at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Discovery Community School in Waite Park.

Alexandria 7, Willmar 0

Singles
(1) Brett Thornburg, A, def. Sam Loerzel 7-5 6-3 … (2) Niklas Cook, A, def. Brandon Valladares-Escalaon 6-0 6-0 … (3) Charlie Johnston, A, Josh Jensen 6-0 6-0 … (4) Donovan Rousu, A, def. Mateo Engan 6-2 6-2

Doubles
(1) Ryker Bosek/Leonard Kompelien, A, def. Ryan Newberg/Gabe LaRue 6-4 6-1 … (2) Lucas Fernholz/Bennett Teaser, A, def. Nehemiah Van Horne/Miguel Garcia 6-1 6-1 … (3) Eric Reineke/Ben Swedberg, A, def. Aaron Marthaler/Carter Newberg 6-3 6-1

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
