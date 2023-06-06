Boys tennis: Benson/KMS Braves battle, but fall to Foley at state tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — The Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg boys tennis team fell in the Class A state quarterfinals against Foley on Tuesday.

The Falcons defeated Benson/KMS 6-1 at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center. Foley also previously swept the Braves on April 24 during regular-season play.

Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior Blake Brehmer backhands the ball against Foley on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Foley plays St. Paul Academy in the Class A semifinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center. Benson/KMS plays Breck in the Class A consolation semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

“These boys really battled,” Benson/KMS head coach Cole Anderson said. “I know some of the scores and the final score doesn’t really say it, but these kids gave it their all and gave Foley a fight.

“We’re very fortunate to be here. It’s a great experience for (our kids). We have a really young team ahead of us too.”

The Braves’ one point came from No. 3 singles player Max Young. The junior defeated Foley’s Ryan Storkamp, 6-4 and 6-3.

Young’s victory marked the only two set wins for Benson.

Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg junior Max Young strikes the ball against Foley on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“He’s a heck of a player,” Anderson said of Young. “He’s really made a big impact this year in our third singles spot. He’s really grown as a player in helping out our team. It was awesome that he could come here and save us from a goose egg at state.”

Young lost to Storkamp 6-1, 6-4 on April 24, but he made improvements as the year progressed.

“I played a lot better this time,” Young said. “I got a lot better throughout the season.”

Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg freshman Harold Habben high fives his doubles partner, sophomore Isaac Carlson, against Foley on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Benson’s Class A quarterfinal match against the Falcons marked its first appearance in the state tournament since 2009. With a lot of young players, Anderson felt his team battled nerves early on.

“I think the nerves got to us a little bit at the beginning,” Anderson said. “The state tournament kind of got a little intimidating for us and we could really feel it.”

Despite the loss, Anderson feels his Braves have a bright future ahead.

“It’s great that they’re able to watch all these great tennis players and see where that next level is at and what it’s going to take to get to that next level,” Anderson said.

Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg head coach Cole Anderson talks to his Braves before they took on Foley in the Class A state quarterfinals on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Foley 6, Benson/KMS 1

Singles

(1) Jonah Wendt, F, def. Hunter LeClair 6-4 6-0 … (2) Gavin Gross, F, def. Blake Brehmer 6-1 6-2 … (3) Max Young, B/KMS, def. Ryan Storkamp 6-4 6-3 … (4) Aaron VanderWeyst, F, def. Alex Carlson 6-1 6-4

Doubles

(1) Jack Erkens/Max Chmielewski, F, def. Harold Habben/Isaac Carlson 6-2 6-1 … (2) Landon Harris/Isaac Milejczak, F, def. Jonathan Ilstrup/Logan Schauer 6-1 6-0 … (3) Weston Harris/Jack Worm, F, def. Brandon Sondag/Joey Wilcox 6-1 6-1