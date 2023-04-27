99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS knocks off 5-2 Yellow Medicine East

Sting play some close matches in loss at Granite Falls

Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 12:36 AM

GRANITE FALLS — The Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg boys tennis team came out with a 5-2 win over Yellow Medicine East on Wednesday afternoon.

“I think we played very well,” YME head coach Jeff Lalim said. “Some of the matches that weren’t close on paper, were close in the match.”

Benson/KMS plays Lac qui Parle Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Benson. YME takes on MACCRAY at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Granite Falls.

Singles
(1) Hunter LeClair, B/KMS, def. Ryan Syring 6-2 6-3 … (2) Blake Brehmer, B/KMS, def. Karter Canatsey 6-1 6-1 … (3) Alex Carlson, B/KMS, def. Liam Hadfield 6-0 6-2 … (4) Evan Christianson, YME, def. Carson Petrak 6-7(10-8) 7-5 6-4

Doubles
(1) Harold Habben/Isaac Carlson, B/KMS, def. Gage Corner/Ryan Brouwer 6-2 6-4 … (2) Max Young/Logan Schauer, B/KMS, def. Devin Ladwig/Mathias Vonderharr 6-0 6-0 … (3) Hlaing Aung/Cyril Chase-Pendleton, YME, def. Joey Wilcox/Lukas Schulz 6-2 6-3

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
