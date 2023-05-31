99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys tennis: Benson/KMS sends three to state

Singles player Hunter LeClair and doubles pairing of Blake Brehmer and Max Young are heading to the Class A state individual tournament

Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 11:07 PM

REDWOOD FALLS — Hunter LeClair won the Section 3A singles title and Blake Brehmer and Max Young emerged as doubles champions for Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in the individual tournament.

LeClair defeated Redwood Valley’s Andrew Muetzel 6-4, 7-5 in the final after beating the Cardinals’ Zack Lundeen 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals. Muentzel advanced by beating Yellow Medicine East’s Ryan Syring 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals. Syring lost to Lundeen in the third-place match 7-5, 6-0 and Muentzel beat Lundeen for the true second 6-1, 6-3. Muentzel earned the other state berth in singles.

In doubles, Brehmer and Young beat Montevideo’s Tyson Quigley and Simon Fitzkappes 7-5, 6-3 in the final. Brehmer and Young defeated Redwood Valley’s Cole Johnson and Kanyon Hicks 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Quigley and Fitzkappes then won the true second match by beating Johnson and Hicks 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to earn a state berth.

Quigley and Fitzkappes beat Dawson-Boyd’s Gavin Stulz and Jackson Buer 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals. Johnsona nd Hicks beat Stulz and Buer in the third-place match 0-6, 6-4, 6-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top two singles players and top two doubles teams from the section advance to the state Class A individual tournament June 8-9 at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Benson/KMS earned the team title last week and plays Tuesday, June 6 in the state Class A quarterfinals. Those pairings have yet to be determined.

More boys tennis coverage:

How Benson/KMS fared

Singles (1) Hunter LeClair 2-0
Doubles (1) Blake Brehmer/Max Young 2-0

How Dawson-Boyd fared

Doubles (1) Gavin Stulz/Jackson Buer 0-2

How YME fared

Singles (1) Ryan Syring 0-2

How Montevideo fared

Doubles(1) Tyson Quigley/Simon Fitzkappes 2-1

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
KMS softball coach Eileen Suter, right, gets a hug from assistant coach Shannon Schmidt following the Fighting Saints' 9-8 loss to Wabasso in a Section 3A elimination game Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Marshall Softball Complex.
Prep
Softball: No storybook finish
May 30, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints look sharp in downing Ortonville
May 30, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys golf roundup
Prep
Boys golf: Willmar Cardinals place 9th at 8AAA tournament
May 30, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Ortonville, Tuesday, May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Montevideo senior Brady Snell reacts after getting a strikeout for the final out in the Thunder Hawks' 4-2 win over NLS in a Section 3AA-North playoff game at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Prep
Class AA baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks make it to Marshall
May 29, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
CMCS vs. DB, 052723.002.jpg
Prep
Class A baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays win a wild one from D-B Blackjacks
May 29, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints reach 3A semifinals after wild win
May 29, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown