Boys tennis: Benson/KMS sends three to state

REDWOOD FALLS — Hunter LeClair won the Section 3A singles title and Blake Brehmer and Max Young emerged as doubles champions for Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in the individual tournament.

LeClair defeated Redwood Valley’s Andrew Muetzel 6-4, 7-5 in the final after beating the Cardinals’ Zack Lundeen 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals. Muentzel advanced by beating Yellow Medicine East’s Ryan Syring 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals. Syring lost to Lundeen in the third-place match 7-5, 6-0 and Muentzel beat Lundeen for the true second 6-1, 6-3. Muentzel earned the other state berth in singles.

In doubles, Brehmer and Young beat Montevideo’s Tyson Quigley and Simon Fitzkappes 7-5, 6-3 in the final. Brehmer and Young defeated Redwood Valley’s Cole Johnson and Kanyon Hicks 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals.

Quigley and Fitzkappes then won the true second match by beating Johnson and Hicks 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to earn a state berth.

Quigley and Fitzkappes beat Dawson-Boyd’s Gavin Stulz and Jackson Buer 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals. Johnsona nd Hicks beat Stulz and Buer in the third-place match 0-6, 6-4, 6-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top two singles players and top two doubles teams from the section advance to the state Class A individual tournament June 8-9 at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Benson/KMS earned the team title last week and plays Tuesday, June 6 in the state Class A quarterfinals. Those pairings have yet to be determined.

More boys tennis coverage:







How Benson/KMS fared

Singles (1) Hunter LeClair 2-0

Doubles (1) Blake Brehmer/Max Young 2-0

How Dawson-Boyd fared

Doubles (1) Gavin Stulz/Jackson Buer 0-2

How YME fared

Singles (1) Ryan Syring 0-2

How Montevideo fared

Doubles(1) Tyson Quigley/Simon Fitzkappes 2-1