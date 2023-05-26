99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys tennis: Benson/KMS trio advances to the Section 3A semifinals

Hunter LeClair in singles and doubles pairing of Blake Brehmer and Max Young highlight area boys tennis players that are still alive in Section 3A play

Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Michael Lyne
Today at 10:57 PM

REDWOOD FALLS — Of area participants, two singles players and three doubles pairings are still alive in the Section 3A tournament after Thursday's matches.

Section 3A play resumes at noon Tuesday at Redwood Falls.

Benson/KMS’ Hunter LeClair, the top seed, plays No. 5 Zach Lundeen of Redwood Valley. The doubles pairing of Blake Brehmer and Max Young, who are the No. 2 seed, play No. 3 Cole Johnson and Kanyon Hicks of Redwood Valley in the semifinals.

LQPV/DB’s No. 5 doubles pairing of Gavin Stulz and Jackson Buer play Montevideo’s top-seeded pairing of Tyson Quigley and Simon Fitzkappes.

YME’s third-seeded singles player Ryan Syring plays No. 2 Andrew Muetzel of Redwood Valley.

More boys tennis coverage:

How Benson/KMS fared

Singles (1) Hunter LeClair 2-0 … (7) Alex Carlson 1-1
Doubles (2) Blake Brehmer/Max Young 2-0 … (4) Harold Habben/Isaac Carlson 1-1

How LQPV/D-B fared

Singles (11) Broady Nelson 0-1 … (13) Luke Stock 0-1
Doubles (5) Gavin Stulz/Jackson Buer 2-0 … (13) Gunnar Olson/Matthew Martinson 0-1

How Montevideo fared

Singles (6) Gabe Lindemann 1-1 … (10) Talan Brock 0-1
Doubles (1) Tyson Quigley/Simon Fitzkappes 2-0 … (6) Andrew Soden/Sam Ostendorf 1-1

How YME fared

Singles(3) Ryan Syring 2-0 … (8) Karter Canatsey 0-1
Doubles(9) Gage Corner/Ryan Brouwer 0-1 … (15) Liam Hadfield/Evan Christianson 0-1

By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
