Boys tennis: Benson/KMS trio advances to the Section 3A semifinals

REDWOOD FALLS — Of area participants, two singles players and three doubles pairings are still alive in the Section 3A tournament after Thursday's matches.

Section 3A play resumes at noon Tuesday at Redwood Falls.

Benson/KMS’ Hunter LeClair, the top seed, plays No. 5 Zach Lundeen of Redwood Valley. The doubles pairing of Blake Brehmer and Max Young, who are the No. 2 seed, play No. 3 Cole Johnson and Kanyon Hicks of Redwood Valley in the semifinals.

LQPV/DB’s No. 5 doubles pairing of Gavin Stulz and Jackson Buer play Montevideo’s top-seeded pairing of Tyson Quigley and Simon Fitzkappes.

YME’s third-seeded singles player Ryan Syring plays No. 2 Andrew Muetzel of Redwood Valley.

How Benson/KMS fared

Singles (1) Hunter LeClair 2-0 … (7) Alex Carlson 1-1

Doubles (2) Blake Brehmer/Max Young 2-0 … (4) Harold Habben/Isaac Carlson 1-1

How LQPV/D-B fared

Singles (11) Broady Nelson 0-1 … (13) Luke Stock 0-1

Doubles (5) Gavin Stulz/Jackson Buer 2-0 … (13) Gunnar Olson/Matthew Martinson 0-1

How Montevideo fared

Singles (6) Gabe Lindemann 1-1 … (10) Talan Brock 0-1

Doubles (1) Tyson Quigley/Simon Fitzkappes 2-0 … (6) Andrew Soden/Sam Ostendorf 1-1

How YME fared

Singles(3) Ryan Syring 2-0 … (8) Karter Canatsey 0-1

Doubles(9) Gage Corner/Ryan Brouwer 0-1 … (15) Liam Hadfield/Evan Christianson 0-1