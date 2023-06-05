Boys tennis: Braves proud to be headed to state tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — The Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg boys tennis team found plenty of late-season success in the Section 3A championship and lookd to carry that success to the Class A state tournament.

When Benson/KMS' tournament run gets underway against Foley at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center, it will mark the Braves' first time in state tournament play since 2009.

"If we don't come home with hardware, they're making their community proud, their families proud and their coaches proud," Benson/KMS head coach Cole Anderson said. "They're making this whole town proud that they made it in the first place. It's quite an accomplishment."

Benson/KMS has never won a state title and neither have any of its individuals in the history of the program.

"It would mean the world to these kids," Anderson said of winning a state title. "It'd be awesome for the community too. We've had great history with our tennis program and to bring home a state title would be absolutely incredible."

Benson/KMS junior Blake Brehmer attacks the ball during a match in the Section 3A team championship against Montevideo on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Redwood Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Braves has three opportunities to take a crack at earning the first title.

Alongside Benson/KMS' team competition, Hunter LeClair competes in the singles bracket of the individual tournament and Blake Brehmer and Max Young are in the doubles bracket. Class A state individual play takes place on Thursday and Friday.

LeClair faces St. Peter's Marty Anderson at 8 a.m. Thursday. Brehmer and Young face Foley's Jonah Wendt and Gavin Gross at 10 a.m. Thursday.

"It's pretty awesome," Anderson said. "It was a very successful year at sections. I'm really proud of these kids."

Of the eight teams at the Class A tournament, Benson/KMS has played one in the regular season — Foley.

Benson/KMS lost to Foley 7-0 on a snowy April 24. But, Anderson and company have improved since then and they are ready for another crack at the Falcons in a controlled environment.

"We're the underdogs coming in," Anderson said. "I think (the guys) know that too.

"We're a whole different team now and I keep reminding these kids that we've seen these guys before and we're better than we were and we can compete with them."

Benson/KMS freshman Harold Habben, left, waits at the net while his No. 1 doubles partner Isaac Carlson gets set to serve during the Section 3A team semifinals against LQPV/D-B on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Redwood Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Braves started the 2023 season with an 0-5 record before becoming the Section 3A champions.

Benson/KMS swept Luverne, a Cardinals team which previously made 12 consecutive state tournament appearances, in the section quarterfinals. Then the Braves went on to beat Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd and Montevideo.

"I think the boys started playing with confidence," Anderson said of his team's ability to turn the page and find success. "They realized how good they were and that they were capable of a lot more than what they had been showing."

Even though Benson/KMS had struggles out of the gate, Anderson stuck with the same lineup throughout the season and it has paid off.

"I trusted the players with where they were at," Anderson said. "It felt natural at those positions, so I didn't really want to change things up, especially when we got things rolling. "

And as Anderson continues to trust his players, he wants his players to continue to trust in themselves as well.

"I think the guys got to trust their swings, keep playing with confidence and believe in themselves," Anderson said. "I do truly think we can hang with (Foley) and the guys got to believe that too."

Class A state team tournament schedule

(All matches at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center, Minneapolis)

Quarterfinals (Tuesday)

- Rochester Lourdes vs. Thief River Falls, 8 a.m.

- St. Peter vs. Rock Ridge, 10 a.m.

- St. Paul Academy vs. Breck, noon

- Benson/KMS vs. Foley, 2 p.m.

Semifinals (Wednesday)

- Semifinal 1, 8 a.m.

- Semifinal 2, 10 a.m.

Other matches to note:

- Championship (4 p.m. Wednesday)

- Third place (2 p.m. Wednesday)

- Fifth place (2 p.m. Wednesday)

- Consolation bracket semifinals (4 p.m. & 6 p.m. Tuesday)

Area individuals

CLASS A

Singles

- New London-Spicer's Kenneth Schmiesing plays St. Paul Academy's Zahir Hassan at 8 a.m. Thursday. Hassan ranks No. 3 in the Class A singles bracket.

Doubles

- Litchfield's Alex Draeger and Braden Olson are the No. 2 seed in the Class A doubles bracket and face Montevideo's Tyson Quigley and Simon Fitzkappes at 10 a.m. Thursday.