Boys tennis: Good first week for the Dragons

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield boys tennis team continued its winning ways early this season by beating Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg to earn its third consecutive victory Friday.

“What I like about the guys is that they just come to try and get a little better everyday and I thought they did that,” Litchfield head coach John Carlson said. “We’re just happy to be out playing.”

While the Dragons took some time to get the courts dry for the meet because of a short rain storm, the weather did not allow for the match to finish as the Dragons defeated Benson/KMS 6-0.

The No. 3 singles match between Litchfield freshman Lincoln Dille and Benson/KMS junior Max Young was called because of inclement weather. Dille led 7-5, 3-1 when rain canceled the match.

Across the three completed singles matches, the Dragons dropped five games between three of their seniors. Alex Draeger won at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-0 against Hunter LeClair. Braden Olson won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 against Blake Brehmer. Nathan Wuotila won at No. 4, 6-1, 6-0 against Alex Carlson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Litchfield senior Alex Draeger puts the ball into play during a match against Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Litchfield. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Litchfield’s No. 3 doubles pairing of junior Alex Nelson and seventh-grader Tommy Wittrock beat Brandon Sondag and Joey Wilcox, 6-0, 6-0.

The Dragons are scheduled to take on Holy Family at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Victoria.

“Getting to the state tournament last year really helped some of these guys get a taste of it and stay motivated to come back and get back to it this year,” said Draeger, who teamed with Braden Olson to play in the state Class A doubles tournament last June in Minneapolis. “It’s always nice to get a few wins under your belt. But we’re more excited just to be outside.”

Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg sophomore Isaac Carlson hits the ball during a match against Litchfield on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Litchfield. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Litchfield junior Alex Nelson makes contact with the ball during a match against Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Litchfield. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Litchfield 6, Benson/KMS 0

Singles

(1) Alex Draeger, L, def. Hunter LeClair, 6-1 6-0 … (2) Braden Olson, L, def. Blake Brehmer, 6-3, 6-0 … (3) Lincoln Dille, L, against Max Young, 7-5 3-1 DNF … (4) Nathan Wuotila, L, def. Alex Carlson, 6-1 6-0

Doubles

(1) Tyler Pennertz/Josh Blomberg, L, def. Harold Habben/Isaac Carlson 6-2 6-2 … (2) Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson, L, def. Jonathan Ilstrup/Logan Schauer, 6-4 6-0 … (3) Alex Nelson/Tommy Wittrock, L, def. Brandon Sondag/Joey Wilcox, 6-0 6-0

Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg senior Hunter LeClair hits the ball during a match against Litchfield on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Litchfield. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Thief River Falls 5, Minnewaska/BBE 2

The Lakers dropped their first match of the season at the Courts Plus Tennis Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Thief River Falls is now 3-2, having already beaten Crookston 5-2 and Moorhead 7-0. The Prowlers’ losses so far have been to Rock Ridge 6-1 and Duluth East 7-0. Rock Ridge was a competitor in last year’s Class A team tournament.

Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa is scheduled to compete in the Moorhead Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday at Horizon Middle School.

Minnewaska/BBE’s Connor Quelle at No. 1 singles and Noah Palmer at No. 3 singles earned victories.

Singles

(1) Connor Quelle, M, def. Reece Janisch 6-4, 6-3 … (2) Jett Cornelius, TRF, def. Tenzin Dahl 6-1, 6-0 … (3) Noah Palmer, M, def. Geran Gonsorowski 7-5, 6-1 … (4) Spencer Hempel, TRF, def. Easton Palmer 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

(1) JJ Cornelius/Rhett Janisch, TRF, def. Drew Blieck/Carter LeClair 6-2, 6-2 … (2) Lucas Rantanen/Noah Burkel, TRF, def. Riley Thorfinnson/Tayte Wasilowski 7-5, 6-1 … (3) Mathias Carlson/Kaleb Funk, TRF, def. Tate Hanson/Tyler Kohn, 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4

Crookston 5, Minnewaska/BBE 2

Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa’s doubles teams of Drew Bleick and Carter LeClair at No. 1 and Riley Thorfinnson and Tyler Kohn at No. 2 picked up points for the Lakers in the loss at the Courts Plus Tennis Center in Fargo, North Dakota.

Singles

(1) Isaac Thomforde, C, def. Connor Quelle 6-3, 6-1 … (2) Reggie Winjum, C, def. Tenzin Dahl 6-7 (8-10), 6-2 (10-7) … (3) Sam Widseth, C, def. Noah Palmer 1-6, 7-6 (7-5) (11-9) … (4) Gunnar Groven, C, def. Carson Beyer 6-2, 6-0

ADVERTISEMENT

Doubles

(1) Drew Bleick/Carter LeClair, M, def. Tatum Lubinski/Nathan Kelly 6-1, 4-6 (10-7) … (2) Riley Thorfinnson/Tyler Kohn, M, def. Jack Everett/Elliott Bartrum 6-4, 4-6 (10-7) … (3) Caden Boike/Colton Osburn, C, def. Tate WasilowskiTate Hanson 6-1, 7-5.

NLS 7, Stewartville 0

New London-Spicer opened the season with a non-conference victory at Stewartville.

The Wildcats dropped two sets across the seven matches.

Jowell Gamez highlighted NLS’ singles matches. Gamez won 6-0, 6-0 over Stewartville’s Elias Yann at No. 2 singles. He was the only Wildcat not to drop a game.

NLS’ No. 3 doubles pairing of seniors Sam Gamez and Owen Lee won their match 6-1, 6-1 against Jack Steiger and Micah Yann.

The Wildcats’ next scheduled competition is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Benson against Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.

Singles

(1) Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, def. Nolan Huggenvik, 6-1 6-2 … (2) Jowell Gamez, NLS, def. Elias Yann, 6-0 6-0 … (3) Austin Okuly, NLS, def. Jack Field, 7-5 5-7 10-7 … (4) Henry Vetsch, NLS, def. Milo Honsey, 6-1 6-3

Doubles

(1) Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, NLS, def. Leland Jeardeau/Sam McCluskey, 6-3 6-1 … (2) Josh Soto/Joe Brouwer, NLS, def. Cooper Martin/Atlai Bueno 6-3 6-2 … (3) Sam Gamez/Owen Lee, NLS, def. Jack Steiger/Micah Yann, 6-1 6-1