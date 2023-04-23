99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons earn a tough win at St. Peter

Litchfield picks up a 4-3 non-conference win at Gustavus

Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 5:54 PM

ST. PETER — The Litchfield boys tennis team improved its season record to 5-0 with a 4-3 victory over St. Peter at Gustavus Adolphus College on Friday evening.

The Dragons, ranked No. 5 in Class A, got wins from all of their singles players.

Alex Draeger, a senior ranked No. 5 in the Class A individual rankings, led the singles matches for Litchfield. He won his No. 1 singles match against Marty Anderson in two sets, 6-2, 6-1.

Litchfield’s Braden Olson, Lincoln Dille and Nathan Wuotila also secured wins at No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 singles.

The Dragons are scheduled to return to action to host an invitational at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Litchfield. Montevideo, New London-Spicer and Pine City will also compete at the invitational.

Litchfield 4, St. Peter 3

Singles
(1) Alex Draeger, L, def. Marty Anderson, 6-2 6-1 … (2) Braden Olson, L, def. Colton Abels, 6-2 6-4 … (3) Lincoln Dille, L, def. Ezekiel Ribar, 6-2 6-3 … (4) Nathan Wuotila, L, def. Magnus Soderlund, 6-0 6-3

Doubles
(1) Anders Dixon/Will Elias, STP, def. Tyler Pennertz/Josh Blomberg, 6-1 6-4 … (2) Tyson Schmitz/Ben Taylor, STP, Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson, 6-3 6-4 … (3) Quinn Dixon/Luke Gilbertson, STP, def. Alex Nelson/Jordan Turner, 7-5 5-7 6-3

Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
