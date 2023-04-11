99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Boys tennis: Litchfield Dragons open with a victory at Mora, 5-2

Litchfield earns wins at Nos. 2-4 singles and from second and third doubles in the indoor meet

Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 9:23 PM

MORA — The Litchfield boys tennis team opened the 2023 season Monday with a 5-2 victory over Mora indoors at the Mora Wellness Center.

Litchfield won at Nos. 2-4 singles and at second and third doubles.

Braden Olson, Lincoln Dille and Nathan Wuotila all won their singles matches for the Dragons. Gray Nelson and Dawson Richardson at No. 2 doubles and Alex Nelson and Mathias Bruning took their third doubles match.

Litchfield is scheduled to play at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Hutchinson in a Wright County Conference match.

Litchfield 5, Mora 2

Singles
(1) Max Sampson, M, def. Alex Draeger 6-3 6-3 … (2) Braden Olson, L, def. Joe Sampson 1-6 6-4 6-2 … (3) Lincoln Dille, L, def. Chase Axtell 6-2 6-1 … (4) Nathan Wuotila, L, def. Sam Zins 6-0 6-1

Doubles
(1) Madox Balmer/Jonah Smart, M, def. Tyler Pennertz/Josh Blomberg 6-3 6-2 … (2) Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson, L, def. Jens Jensen/Saul Thomson 6-4 6-2 … (3) Alex Nelson/Mathias Bruning, L, def. Graham Balmer/Stratton Nelson 6-2 6-3

