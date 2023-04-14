Boys tennis: Minnewaska/BBE improves its record to 2-0

GLENWOOD — The Minnewaska/Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa boys tennist eam improved its record to 2-0 Thursday with a 6-1 victory over Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg.

The closest match was at No. 1 singles. Minnewaska/BBE’s Connor Quelle beat Hunter LeClair 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Benson/KMS picked up its point at No. 4 singles. The Braves’ Alex Carlson defeated Riley Thorfinnson 6-1, 6-1.

Minnewaska/BBE has a meet beginning at 9 a.m. Friday at the Courts Plus Tennis Center in Fargo, North Dakota. Teams competing include Crookston, Moorhead and Thief River Falls.

Benson/KMS plays at 5 p.m. Friday at Litchfield.

Singles

(1) Connor Quelle, M, def. Hunter LeClair 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 … (2) Tenzin Dahl, M, def. Blake Brehmer 6-1, 6-1 … (3) Noah Palmer, M, def. Max Young 6-3, 6-1 … (4) Alex Carlson, B, def. Riley Thorfinnson 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

(1) Drew Bleick/Carter LeClair, M, def. Harold Habben/Isaac Carlson 7-5, 6-0 … (2) Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler, M, def. Jonathan Illstrup/Logan Schauer 7-6, 6-2 … (3) Tayle Wasilowski/Tate Hanson, M, def. Cargen Petrak/Brandon Sonday 6-0, 6-1