99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys tennis: Minnewaska Lakers go 1-1 at Osakis triangular

Lakers open with 6-1 win over Silverstreaks, take 4-2 loss to Detroit Lakes

Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
May 09, 2023 at 10:29 PM

OSAKIS — Going 3-0 in doubles play, the Minnewaska boys tennis team won its first match at the Osakis triangular Tuesday. They beat the host Silverstreaks 6-1 and took a 4-2 loss to Detroit Lakes.

At No. 1 doubles against Osakis, the Lakers’ top duo of Carter LeClaire and Drew Bleick won a tight three-set match over Marcus Wolf and Connor Gulbranson, 7-5, 5-7, 11-9. Riley Thorfinnson and Tyler Kohn won at No. 2 doubles and Marshall Kopp and Landon Schiffler took No. 3 doubles.

Tenzin Dahl, Noah Palmer and Xavier Johnson each won in singles for the Lakers.

Minnewaska 6, Osakis 1

Singles
(1) Isaac Maddock, O, def Connor Quelle 6-0, 6-0 … (2) Tenzin Dahl, M, def Tyler Stier 6-0, 6-0 … (3) Noah Palmer, M, def Micah Moore 7-5, 6-4 … (4) Xavier Johnson, M, def Trent Redetzke 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
(1) Carter LeClair/Drew Bleick, M, def Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson 7-5, 5-7, 11-9 … (2) Riley Thorfinnson/Tyler Kohn, M, def Bryce Moen/Fischer Torgerson 6-3, 6-4 … (3) Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler, M, def Preston Steinert/Kellen George 6-1, 6-2

More boys tennis coverage:

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit Lakes 4, Minnewaska 2

Tenzin Dahl and Noah Palmer each won singles matches for Minnewaska in a loss to Detroit Lakes at Osakis.

Dahl picked up a 6-2, 6-0 win against the Lakers’ Cooper Moore at No. 2 singles. Then at No. 3, Palmer clinched a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Cole Deraney.

Singles
(1) Reed Henderson, DL, def Connor Quelle 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 … (2) Tenzin Dahl, M, def Cooper Moore 6-2, 6-0 … (3) Noah Palmer, M, def Cole Deraney 6-0, 6-1 … (4) Max Mercil, DL, def Xavier Johnson 6-4, 6-0
Doubles
(1) Connor Zamzo/Nick Buboltz, DL, def Carter LeClair/Drew Bleick 6-0, 6-3 … (2) N/A … (3) Breck Winter/Zane Roberts, DL, def Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler 6-4, 6-4

What To Read Next
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: RTR Knights earn the sweep over YME Sting
May 09, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
LQPV vs. RCW, 050923.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: LQPV Eagles rally late
May 09, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Litchfield Dragons have a big day at Glencoe
May 09, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinal boys finish a strong 3rd at Brainerd
May 09, 2023 07:48 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar senior Sam Raitz, right, tries to make a catch over a pair of St. Cloud Apollo defenders during a North Central White District game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar. Raitz made the catch but was ruled out of bounds.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Raitz, Hodges among Cards honored at senior awards banquet
May 09, 2023 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Litchfield Dragons throwers Christensen Dietel Baseman 051023.JPG
Prep
Track and field: Throwing trio keeping up a Litchfield legacy
May 09, 2023 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals struggle in 7-3 loss to Princeton
May 08, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott