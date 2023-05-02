Boys tennis: NLS Wildcats cruise past YME Sting, 7-0
New London-Spicer takes the match in straight sets
NEW LONDON — Even with high winds whipping the ball around, the New London-Spicer boys tennis team got through Monday’s match with Yellow Medicine East unscathed.
The host Wildcats didn’t lose a set in a 7-0 victory at NLS High School.
With both teams contending with 20 mph winds, NLS won four matches without dropping a game. Kenneth Schmiesing and Joe Brouwer won their matches at Nos. 1 and 4 singles by a score of 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Josh Soto and Sam Gamez, and the No. 3 duo of Austin Okuly and Jackson Barber also won 6-0, 6-0.
Now at 6-3 on the season, NLS heads to Glenwood at 3 p.m. Tuesday to play Minnewaska. YME plays host to MACCRAY at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Granite Falls.
NLS 7, YME 0
Singles
(1) Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, def Ryan Syring 6-0, 6-0 … (2) Jowell Gamez, NLS, def Karter Canatsey 6-0, 6-1 … (3) Henry Vetsch, NLS, def Liam Hadfield 6-1, 6-1 … (4) Joe Brouwer, NLS, def Evan Christianson 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
(1) Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, NLS, def Gage Corner/Ryan Brouwer 6-0, 6-2 … (2) Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, NLS, def Devin Ladwig/Mathias Vonderharr 6-0, 6-0 … (3) Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def Hlaing Aung/Cyril Chase-Pendleton 6-0, 6-0
