Boys tennis: NLS Wildcats cruise past YME Sting, 7-0

NEW LONDON — Even with high winds whipping the ball around, the New London-Spicer boys tennis team got through Monday’s match with Yellow Medicine East unscathed.

The host Wildcats didn’t lose a set in a 7-0 victory at NLS High School.

YME's Karter Canatsey chases down a ball in his No. 2 singles match against NLS on Monday, May 1, 2023 at NLS High School in New London. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

With both teams contending with 20 mph winds, NLS won four matches without dropping a game. Kenneth Schmiesing and Joe Brouwer won their matches at Nos. 1 and 4 singles by a score of 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Josh Soto and Sam Gamez, and the No. 3 duo of Austin Okuly and Jackson Barber also won 6-0, 6-0.

Now at 6-3 on the season, NLS heads to Glenwood at 3 p.m. Tuesday to play Minnewaska. YME plays host to MACCRAY at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Granite Falls.

NLS' Ethan Spors hits a return shot in the No. 1 doubles match against YME on Monday, May 1, 2023 at NLS High School in New London. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS 7, YME 0

Singles

(1) Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, def Ryan Syring 6-0, 6-0 … (2) Jowell Gamez, NLS, def Karter Canatsey 6-0, 6-1 … (3) Henry Vetsch, NLS, def Liam Hadfield 6-1, 6-1 … (4) Joe Brouwer, NLS, def Evan Christianson 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, NLS, def Gage Corner/Ryan Brouwer 6-0, 6-2 … (2) Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, NLS, def Devin Ladwig/Mathias Vonderharr 6-0, 6-0 … (3) Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def Hlaing Aung/Cyril Chase-Pendleton 6-0, 6-0

YME's Ryan Brouwer sets up a backspin shot in the No. 1 doubles match against NLS on Monday, May 1, 2023 at NLS High School in New London. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune