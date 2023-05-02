99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys tennis: NLS Wildcats cruise past YME Sting, 7-0

New London-Spicer takes the match in straight sets

NLS' Kenneth Schmiesing sizes up the ball for a return shot in the No. 1 singles match against YME on Monday, May 1, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
NLS' Kenneth Schmiesing sizes up the ball for a return shot in the No. 1 singles match against YME on Monday, May 1, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 10:36 PM

NEW LONDON — Even with high winds whipping the ball around, the New London-Spicer boys tennis team got through Monday’s match with Yellow Medicine East unscathed.

The host Wildcats didn’t lose a set in a 7-0 victory at NLS High School.

YME's Karter Canatsey chases down a ball in his No. 2 singles match against NLS on Monday, May 1, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
YME's Karter Canatsey chases down a ball in his No. 2 singles match against NLS on Monday, May 1, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

With both teams contending with 20 mph winds, NLS won four matches without dropping a game. Kenneth Schmiesing and Joe Brouwer won their matches at Nos. 1 and 4 singles by a score of 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Josh Soto and Sam Gamez, and the No. 3 duo of Austin Okuly and Jackson Barber also won 6-0, 6-0.

Now at 6-3 on the season, NLS heads to Glenwood at 3 p.m. Tuesday to play Minnewaska. YME plays host to MACCRAY at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Granite Falls.

NLS' Ethan Spors hits a return shot in the No. 1 doubles match against YME on Monday, May 1, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
NLS' Ethan Spors hits a return shot in the No. 1 doubles match against YME on Monday, May 1, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS 7, YME 0

Singles
(1) Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, def Ryan Syring 6-0, 6-0 … (2) Jowell Gamez, NLS, def Karter Canatsey 6-0, 6-1 … (3) Henry Vetsch, NLS, def Liam Hadfield 6-1, 6-1 … (4) Joe Brouwer, NLS, def Evan Christianson 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
(1) Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, NLS, def Gage Corner/Ryan Brouwer 6-0, 6-2 … (2) Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, NLS, def Devin Ladwig/Mathias Vonderharr 6-0, 6-0 … (3) Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def Hlaing Aung/Cyril Chase-Pendleton 6-0, 6-0

YME's Ryan Brouwer sets up a backspin shot in the No. 1 doubles match against NLS on Monday, May 1, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
YME's Ryan Brouwer sets up a backspin shot in the No. 1 doubles match against NLS on Monday, May 1, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
NLS' Jowell Gamez lines up a shot during the No. 2 singles match against YME on Monday, May 1, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
NLS' Jowell Gamez lines up a shot during the No. 2 singles match against YME on Monday, May 1, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

What To Read Next
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.008.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. BBE Jaguars, Monday, May 1, 2023
May 01, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats crank up the offense to beat Dassel-Cokato
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar girls 3rd at home CLC meet
May 01, 2023 10:42 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.009.jpg
Columns
Kelly Boldan: This throwers' relay photo was appropriate
April 28, 2023 03:09 PM
 · 
By  Kelly Boldan
ACGC vs. BBE, 050123.001.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: ACGC Falcons wins 2 more
May 01, 2023 10:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's softball roundup
Prep
Softball roundup: YME Sting lead area teams at RRC/WWG Invite
April 30, 2023 10:11 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Prep
Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats fight off Montevideo Thunder Hawks, fall to Sartell
April 30, 2023 08:47 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne