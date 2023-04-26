Boys tennis roundup: Brainerd Warriors sweep Willmar Cardinals, 7-0

BRAINERD —The Willmar boys tennis team ran into a tough Brainerd squad on Tuesday, falling 7-0 in the Central Lakes Conference match.

Willmar’s best match came at No. 4 singles. The Cardinals’ Sam Loerzel fell to the Warriors’ George Campbell 6-0, 7-6 (8-6).

Willmar head coach Forrest Rice was impressed with the comeback by his eighth-grader.

“In the first set, he was in his head quite a bit,” Rice said. “There were a lot of errors.

“He was able to overcome that in the second set. He was able to get into his (opponent’s) head. It was fun to watch.”

Brainerd is now 2-1 in the CLC and 2-6 overall. Willmar fell to 0-2 in the CLC and 1-3 overall.

The Cardinals play Thursday at Alexandria.

Brainerd 7, Willmar 0

Singles

(1) Matthew Moraghan, B, def. Ryan Newberg 6-0, 6-0 … (2) Brady Johnson, B, def. Gabe LaRue 6-0, 6-1 … (3) Nick Moraghan, B, def. Brandon Valladares 6-2, 6-0 … (4) George Campbell, B, def. Sam Loerzel 6-0, 7-6 (8-6)

Doubles

(1) Karl Anderson/Will Aadland, B, def. Josh Jensen/Mateo Engan 6-0, 6-0 … (2) Sawyer Riffle/Owen Robertson, B, def. Aaron Marthaler/Miguel Garcia 6-0, 6-1 … (3) Braden Tollefson/Gavin Jacobson, B, def. Nehemiah Van Horne/Carter Newberg 6-1, 6-1

Mound-Westonka 4, Litchfield 3

Litchfield dropped its first match of the season against Mound-Westonka at Litchfield.

The Dragons got one win from their singles players and two from their doubles pairings.

Nathan Wuotila, at No. 4 singles, won his match in two sets against Adam Kahmeyer (6-3, 6-3).

Tyler Pennertz and Josh Blomberg won their No. 1 doubles match in two sets (6-4, 6-1) and Gray Nelson and Dawson Richardson also secured a victory in two sets at No. 2 doubles (6-3, 6-4).

Litchfield takes on Foley and New London-Spicer beginning at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at New London-Spicer.

Singles

(1) Carter Reinbold, MW, def. Alex Draeger, 6-2 6-1 … (2) Charlie Paul, MW, Braden Olson, 4-6 6-4 6-3 … (3) Jackson Briggs, MW, def. Lincoln Dille, 6-2 6-4 … (4) Nathan Wuotila, L, def. Adam Kahmeyer, 6-3 6-3

Doubles

(1) Tyler Pennertz/Josh Blomberg, L, def. Ben Neve/Ambrose Neumann, 6-4 6-1 … (2) Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson, L, def. Blake Reinbold/Sam Gaylord, 6-3 6-4 … (3) Gavin Leuthold/Nolan Briggs, MW, def. Alex Nelson/Jordan Turner, 6-2 6-2

NLS 7, MACCRAY 0

The No. 2 spots for New London-Spicer came up with sweeps as New London-Spicer cruised to a win over MACCRAY at Clara City.

At No. 2 singles, the Wildcats’ Jowell Gamez beat the Wolverines’ Andre Gates, 6-0, 6-0. Then at No. 2 doubles, the NLS pair of Austin Okuly and Owen Lee beat Dylan Hardebeck and Mike Cisneros, 6-0, 6-0.

Singles

(1) Jack Barney, NLS, def Austin Sweep 6-1, 6-3 … (2) Jowell Gamez, NLS, def Andre Gates 6-0, 6-0 … (3) Joe Brouwer, NLS, def Juan Del Bosque 6-3, 6-1 … (4) Ian Carlson, NLS, def Hugo Vargas 6-4, 6-4

Doubles

(1) Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, NLS, def Matt Wadsworth/Willie Miller 6-1, 6-3 … (2) Austin Okuly/Owen Lee, NLS, def Dylan Hardebeck/Mike Cisneros 6-0, 6-0 … (3) Henry Vetsch/Jackson Barber, NLS, def Brent Rassat/Andy Osario 6-1, 6-0

LQPV/D-B 4, YME 3

Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd swept the doubles and got a win at No. 3 singles from Matthew Martinson to beat Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

The match was tied 3-3 when the first doubles teams took the court. A two-hour match ensued. LQPV/D-B’s Gunnar Olson and Luke Stock beat the Sting’s Gage Corner and Ryan Brouwer 6-4, 0-6, 7-5.

YME is host to Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Singles

(1) Ryan Syring, YME, def. Jackson Buer 6-3, 6-3 .. (2) Karter Canatsey, YME, def. Gavin Stuly 7-5, 6-1 … (3) Matthew Martinson, L, def. Liam Hadfield 6-2,6 -1 … (4) Evan Christianson, YME, def. Darin Kranz 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

(1) Gunnar Olson/Luke Stock, L, def. Gage Corner/Ryan Brouwer 6-4, 0-6, 7-5 … (2) Mitchell Myers/Brody Bothun, L, def. Devin Ladwig/Mathias Vonderharr 6-2, 6-0 … (3) Tony Reep/Thomas Felton, L, def. Hlang Aung/Tyril Chase-Pendleton 7-5, 6-2.