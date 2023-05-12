Boys tennis roundup: Cards can’t slow down Brainerd, 7-0

WILLMAR — The Willmar boys tennis team fell against Brainerd on Thursday.

Brainerd swept the Cardinals 7-0.

“(We) got better scores than the last time we played Brainerd,” Willmar head coach Forrest Rice said. “Aaron (Marthaler) and Brandon (Escalon-Valladares) fought hard in their match.”

Marthaler and Escalon-Valladares were swept in their first set against Brainerd’s George Campbell and Sawyer Riffle. Then in the second set, the No. 1 doubles pairing for the Cardinals forced a tiebreak, where they eventually lost to drop the match 6-0, 7-6 (2).“We’re still a young developing team,” Rice said. “The kids are keeping a positive attitude and learning on the court.”

Willmar (0-8 Central Lakes Conference, 2-10 overall) competes at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Osakis triangular. Montevideo also competes in Osakis.

Brainerd is 5-3 in the conference and 7-8 overall.

Willmar boys tennis sophomore Ryan Newberg strikes the ball against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Boys tennis

Brainerd 7, Willmar 0

Singles

(1) Matthew Moraghan, B, def. Ryan Newberg, 6-0 6-0 … (2) Brady Johnson, B, def. Gabe LaRue, 6-0 6-0 … (3) Brayden Tollefson, B, def. Sam Loerzel, 6-2 6-2

Doubles

(1) George Campbell/Sawyer Riffle, B, def. Brandon Escalon-Valladares/Aaron Marthaler, 6-0 7-6 (2) … (2) Clark Haglin/Nicholas Moraghan, B, def. Carter Newberg/Nehemiah Van Horne, 6-0 6-1 … (3) Gavin Jacobson/Owen Robertson, B, def. Miguel Garcia/Jared Barrera, 6-0 6-1

Willmar boys tennis sophomore Aaron Marthaler smiles alongside sophomore Brandon Escalon-Valladares while talking to Cardinals head coach Forrest Rice during a match against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Mora 5, NLS 2

New London-Spicer went 1-1 in its final two home matches of the season at New London.

NLS picked up a 5-2 win against Osakis and fell 5-2 to Mora.

The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles pairing of Josh Soto and Sam Gamez and No. 3 doubles pairing of Austin Okuly and Jackson Barber both exited the day unbeaten for NLS.

NLS competes in the Sartell quadrangular at 1 p.m. Friday. Other teams competing include Foley and Litchfield.

Singles

(1) Max Sampson, M, def. Kenneth Schmiesing, 6-1 6-7(5-7) 10-2 … (2) Joe Sampson, M, def. Jowell Gamez, 6-0 6-2 … (3) Chase Axtell, M, def. Henry Vetsch, 6-1 6-3 … (4) Saul Thomson, M, def. Joe Brouwer, 6-4 6-2

Doubles

(1) Madox Balmer/Jonah Smart, M, def. Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, 6-3 6-2 … (2) Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, NLS, def. Jens Jensen/Sam Zims, 6-3 3-6 10-7 … (3) Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def. Graham Balmer/Stratton Nelson, 5-7 6-4 10-7

NLS 5, Osakis 2

Singles

(1) Isaac Maddock, O, def. Kenneth Schmiesing, 6-1 6-2 … (2) Jowell Gamez, NLS, def. Tyler Stier, 6-2 6-0 … (3) Bryce Moen, O, def. Henry Vetsch, 6-2 6-1 … (4) Joe Brouwer, NLS, def. Trent Redetzke, 6-0 6-0

Doubles

(1) Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, NLS, def. Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson, 6-1 6-1 … (2) Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, NLS, def. Fischer Torgerson/Micah Moore, 6-2 6-4 … (3) Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def. Preston Steinert/Kellen George, 6-0 6-1

Willmar boys tennis sophomore Gabe LaRue hits the ball against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Alexandria 6, Minnewaska 1

Minnewaska picked up a point at No. 3 singles in the loss at Alexandria.

The Lakers’ Noah Palmer beat Alex’s Brett Thornburg 6-3, 5-7, 10-8. All of the Cardinals’ wins came in two sets.

Singles

(1) Owen Gilbertson, A, def. Connor Quelle 6-1, 7-6 … (2) Cole Haabala, A, def. Tenzin Dahl 6-1, 6-4 … (3) Noah Palmer, M, def. Brett Thornburg 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 … (4) Niklas Cook, A, def. Carson Beyer 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Blake Svee/Owen Godfrey, A, def. Carter LeClair/Drew Bleick 6-1, 6-1 … (2) Ryker Bosek/Leonard Kompelien, A, def. Riley Thorfinnson/Tyler Kohn 6-2, 6-2 … (3) not available/Lucas Ferhnholz, A, def. Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler 6-2, 6-1

Litchfield 6, Delano 1

Litchfield won every point except at No. 3 singles to beat Delano in a Wright County Conference match at Litchfield.

While all six of the Dragons’ points came in straight sets, there were many close matches.

At No. 3 doubles, Litchfield’s Alex Nelson and Mathias Bruning beat Cameron Jensen and Ian Truman 6-4, 7-5.

Singles

(1) Alex Draeger, L, def. Alex Pupp 6-3, 6-1 … (2) Braden Olson, L, def. JJ Longstreet 6-2, 6-1 … (3) Evan Truman, D, def. Lincoln Dille 6-3, 6-4 … (4) Nathan Wuotila, L, def. Rhett Bahe 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Tyler Pennertz/Josh Blomberg, L, def. Parker Sjomeling/Ray Gust 6-4, 6-3 … (2) Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson, L, def. Luke Tuchtenhagen/Lincoln Morrisette 6-2, 6-1 … (3) Alex Nelson/Mathias Bruning, L, def. Cameron Jensen/Ian Truman 6-4, 7-5