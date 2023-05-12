99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Boys tennis roundup: Cards can’t slow down Brainerd, 7-0

Prep boys tennis report for Thursday, May 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar made it closer the second time it played the Warriors in Central Lakes Conference play

Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.001.jpg
Willmar boys tennis freshman Nehemiah Van Horne serves the ball against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
By Michael Lyne and Tom Elliott
Today at 10:48 PM

WILLMAR — The Willmar boys tennis team fell against Brainerd on Thursday.

Brainerd swept the Cardinals 7-0.

“(We) got better scores than the last time we played Brainerd,” Willmar head coach Forrest Rice said. “Aaron (Marthaler) and Brandon (Escalon-Valladares) fought hard in their match.”

Marthaler and Escalon-Valladares were swept in their first set against Brainerd’s George Campbell and Sawyer Riffle. Then in the second set, the No. 1 doubles pairing for the Cardinals forced a tiebreak, where they eventually lost to drop the match 6-0, 7-6 (2).“We’re still a young developing team,” Rice said. “The kids are keeping a positive attitude and learning on the court.”

Willmar (0-8 Central Lakes Conference, 2-10 overall) competes at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Osakis triangular. Montevideo also competes in Osakis.

Brainerd is 5-3 in the conference and 7-8 overall.

Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.002.jpg
Willmar boys tennis sophomore Ryan Newberg strikes the ball against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Boys tennis

Brainerd 7, Willmar 0

Singles
(1) Matthew Moraghan, B, def. Ryan Newberg, 6-0 6-0 … (2) Brady Johnson, B, def. Gabe LaRue, 6-0 6-0 … (3) Brayden Tollefson, B, def. Sam Loerzel, 6-2 6-2 

Doubles
(1) George Campbell/Sawyer Riffle, B, def. Brandon Escalon-Valladares/Aaron Marthaler, 6-0 7-6 (2) … (2) Clark Haglin/Nicholas Moraghan, B, def. Carter Newberg/Nehemiah Van Horne, 6-0 6-1 … (3) Gavin Jacobson/Owen Robertson, B, def. Miguel Garcia/Jared Barrera, 6-0 6-1

Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.003.jpg
Willmar boys tennis sophomore Aaron Marthaler smiles alongside sophomore Brandon Escalon-Valladares while talking to Cardinals head coach Forrest Rice during a match against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Mora 5, NLS 2

New London-Spicer went 1-1 in its final two home matches of the season at New London.

NLS picked up a 5-2 win against Osakis and fell 5-2 to Mora.

The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles pairing of Josh Soto and Sam Gamez and No. 3 doubles pairing of Austin Okuly and Jackson Barber both exited the day unbeaten for NLS.

NLS competes in the Sartell quadrangular at 1 p.m. Friday. Other teams competing include Foley and Litchfield.

Singles
(1) Max Sampson, M, def. Kenneth Schmiesing, 6-1 6-7(5-7) 10-2 … (2) Joe Sampson, M, def. Jowell Gamez, 6-0 6-2 … (3) Chase Axtell, M, def. Henry Vetsch, 6-1 6-3 … (4) Saul Thomson, M, def. Joe Brouwer, 6-4 6-2

Doubles
(1) Madox Balmer/Jonah Smart, M, def. Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, 6-3 6-2 … (2) Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, NLS, def. Jens Jensen/Sam Zims, 6-3 3-6 10-7 … (3) Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def. Graham Balmer/Stratton Nelson, 5-7 6-4 10-7

NLS 5, Osakis 2

Singles
(1) Isaac Maddock, O, def. Kenneth Schmiesing, 6-1 6-2 … (2) Jowell Gamez, NLS, def. Tyler Stier, 6-2 6-0 … (3) Bryce Moen, O, def. Henry Vetsch, 6-2 6-1 … (4) Joe Brouwer, NLS, def. Trent Redetzke, 6-0 6-0

Doubles
(1) Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, NLS, def. Marcus Wolf/Connor Gulbranson, 6-1 6-1 … (2) Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, NLS, def. Fischer Torgerson/Micah Moore, 6-2 6-4 … (3) Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def. Preston Steinert/Kellen George, 6-0 6-1

Willmar vs. Brainerd, 051123.004.jpg
Willmar boys tennis sophomore Gabe LaRue hits the ball against Brainerd on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Willmar.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
More boys tennis coverage:

Alexandria 6, Minnewaska 1

Minnewaska picked up a point at No. 3 singles in the loss at Alexandria.

The Lakers’ Noah Palmer beat Alex’s Brett Thornburg 6-3, 5-7, 10-8. All of the Cardinals’ wins came in two sets.

Singles
(1) Owen Gilbertson, A, def. Connor Quelle 6-1, 7-6 … (2) Cole Haabala, A, def. Tenzin Dahl 6-1, 6-4 … (3) Noah Palmer, M, def. Brett Thornburg 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 … (4) Niklas Cook, A, def. Carson Beyer 6-1, 6-0

Doubles
(1) Blake Svee/Owen Godfrey, A, def. Carter LeClair/Drew Bleick 6-1, 6-1 … (2) Ryker Bosek/Leonard Kompelien, A, def. Riley Thorfinnson/Tyler Kohn 6-2, 6-2 … (3) not available/Lucas Ferhnholz, A, def. Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler 6-2, 6-1

Litchfield 6, Delano 1

Litchfield won every point except at No. 3 singles to beat Delano in a Wright County Conference match at Litchfield.

While all six of the Dragons’ points came in straight sets, there were many close matches.

At No. 3 doubles, Litchfield’s Alex Nelson and Mathias Bruning beat Cameron Jensen and Ian Truman 6-4, 7-5.

Singles
(1) Alex Draeger, L, def. Alex Pupp 6-3, 6-1 … (2) Braden Olson, L, def. JJ Longstreet 6-2, 6-1 … (3) Evan Truman, D, def. Lincoln Dille 6-3, 6-4 … (4) Nathan Wuotila, L, def. Rhett Bahe 6-3,  6-0 

Doubles
(1) Tyler Pennertz/Josh Blomberg, L, def. Parker Sjomeling/Ray Gust 6-4, 6-3 … (2) Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson, L, def. Luke Tuchtenhagen/Lincoln Morrisette 6-2, 6-1 … (3) Alex Nelson/Mathias Bruning, L, def. Cameron Jensen/Ian Truman 6-4, 7-5

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
