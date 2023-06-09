Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield doubles team, NLS' Schmiesing still alive at state tournament

MINNEAPOLIS — New London-Spicer’s Kenneth Schmiesing remains alive in the state Class A individual boys tennis tournament at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

Schmiesing lost in the first round Thursday to Zahir Hassan of St. Paul Academy, 6-0, 6-0. He then faced Hunter LeClaire of Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in consolation and won 7-6 (2), 6-1. LeClaire moved into consolation play by losing to Marty Anderson of St. Peter 7-5, 6-0 in the first round.

Schmiesing advances to the consolation semifinals at 8 a.m. Friday at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center. There, Schmiesing faces Aidan Schlichting of Totino-Grace. The consolation final is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday.

In doubles play, Litchfield’s Alex Draeger and Braden Olson are alive in the championship semifinals after two wins Thursday.

Draeger and Olson beat Tyson Quigley and Simon Fitzkappes of Montevideo 6-0, 6-1 in the first round, then knocked off Ryan Heise and Jacke Meincke of Lake City in the quarterfinals 6-4, 6-1.

Draeger and Olson play Jared Delich and Jake Bradach of Rock Ridge High School in Virginia at 8 a.m. Friday.

Blake Brehmer and Max Young of Benson/KMS lost in the first round to Jonah Wendt and Gavin Gross of Foley 6-0, 6-4. Brehmeer and Young then were eliminated in the consolation bracket by Brekken Wokasch and Mason Happel of Perham 6-4, 6-2.

Montevideo’s Quigley and Fitzkappes lost to Gary Speier and Nathan Dierberger of Providence Academy 7-5, 6-0.