Sports Prep

Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield doubles team, NLS' Schmiesing still alive at state tournament

The Dragons' Alex Draeger and Braden Olson are in the semifinals and the Wildcats' Kenneth Schmiesing is playing in the consolation semifinals at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis

Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
June 08, 2023 at 11:40 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — New London-Spicer’s Kenneth Schmiesing remains alive in the state Class A individual boys tennis tournament at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

Schmiesing lost in the first round Thursday to Zahir Hassan of St. Paul Academy, 6-0, 6-0. He then faced Hunter LeClaire of Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in consolation and won 7-6 (2), 6-1. LeClaire moved into consolation play by losing to Marty Anderson of St. Peter 7-5, 6-0 in the first round.

More boys tennis coverage:

Schmiesing advances to the consolation semifinals at 8 a.m. Friday at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center. There, Schmiesing faces Aidan Schlichting of Totino-Grace. The consolation final is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Friday.

In doubles play, Litchfield’s Alex Draeger and Braden Olson are alive in the championship semifinals after two wins Thursday.

Draeger and Olson beat Tyson Quigley and Simon Fitzkappes of Montevideo 6-0, 6-1 in the first round, then knocked off Ryan Heise and Jacke Meincke of Lake City in the quarterfinals 6-4, 6-1.

Draeger and Olson play Jared Delich and Jake Bradach of Rock Ridge High School in Virginia at 8 a.m. Friday.

Blake Brehmer and Max Young of Benson/KMS lost in the first round to Jonah Wendt and Gavin Gross of Foley 6-0, 6-4. Brehmeer and Young then were eliminated in the consolation bracket by Brekken Wokasch and Mason Happel of Perham 6-4, 6-2.

Montevideo’s Quigley and Fitzkappes lost to Gary Speier and Nathan Dierberger of Providence Academy 7-5, 6-0.

Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
