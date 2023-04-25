Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield Dragons 3-0 at home quad

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield boys tennis team went 3-0 at its home quadrangular Monday, beating New London-Spicer 7-0, Montevideo 6-1 and Pine City 6-1.

The Dragons were unbeaten in singles play. Alex Draeger was 2-0 while Braden Olson, Lincoln Dille and Nathan Wuotila all went 3-0.

NLS finished 1-2, with its lone win coming over Montevideo, 6-1. The Wildcats also lost to Pine City 7-0.

Litchfield Quad

Team scores

Litchfield 7, New London-Spicer 0

Litchfield 6, Pine City 1

Litchfield 6, Montevideo 1

New London-Spicer 6, Montevideo 1

Pine City 7, New London-Spicer 0

Montevideo vs. Pine City, N/A

How Litchfield fared

Singles

(1) Alex Draeger 2-0 … (2) Braden Olson 3-0 … (3) Lincoln Dille 3-0 … (4) Nathan Wuotila 3-0

Doubles

(1) Tyler Pennertz/Josh Blomberg 3-0 … (2) Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson 3-0 … (3) Alex Nelson/Jordan Turner 2-1

How Montevideo fared

Singles

(1) Tyson Quigley 1-0; Andrew Soden 0-1 … (2) Simon Fitzkappes 0-1; Gabe Lindeman 0-1 … (3) Lindeman 0-1; Connor Hagen 0-1 … (4) Karl Krueger 0-1; Sam Ostendorf 0-1

Doubles

(1) Soden/Hunter Anspach 0-1; Quigley/Fitzkappes 1-0 … (2) Hagen/Kyle Canatsey 0-1; Talan Brock/Canatsey 0-1 … (3) Ostendorf/Nick Kluver 0-1; RJ Haas/Krueger 0-1

How NLS fared

Singles

(1) Jack Barney 1-2 … (2) Jowell Gamez 1-2 … (3) Austin Okuly 1-2 … (4) Henry Vetsch 1-2

Doubles

(1) Josh Soto/Joe Brouwer 0-1; Soto/Sam Gamez 0-1; Soto/Owen Lee 0-1 … (2) S. Gamez/ Lee 0-1; Brouwer/Lee 1-0; S. Gamez/Brouwer 0-1 … (3) Ian Carlson/Jackson Barber 1-2

Alexandria 7, Willmar 0

Alexandria swept all seven points in straight sets to win the Central Lakes Conference dual at Willmar.

Alexandria is now 3-0 in the CLC and 5-1 overall. Willmar (1-1 CLC, 1-2 overall) plays another conference match at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Brainerd.

Singles

(1) Owen Gilbertson, A, def. Gabe LaRue 6-0, 6-0 … (2) Cole Haabala, A, def. Ryan Newberg 6-3, 6-1 … (3) Owen Godfrey, A, def. Sam Loerzel 6-1, 6-0 … (4) Brett Thornburg, A, def. Brandon Valladares 6-0,6-3

Doubles

(1) Blake Szee/Ryker Bosek, A, def. Nehemiah Van Horne/Miguel Garcia 6-1, 6-1 … (2) Leonard Kompelien/Case Thompson, A, def. Aaron Marthaler/Carter Newberg 6-1, 6-0 … (3) Niklas Cook/Charlie Johnston, A, def. Mateo Engen/Josh Jensen 6-0, 6-0

Foley 7, Benson/KMS 0

Foley won all seven matches in two sets to beat Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at Foley.

The Braves are set to host Redwood Valley at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Singles

(1) Jonah Wendt, F, def Hunter LeClair, 6-4, 6-4 … (2) Gavin Gross, F, def Blake Brehmer, 6-0, 6-1 … (3) Ryan Storkamp, F, def Max Young, 6-1, 6-4 … (4) Aaron VanderWeyst, F, def Alex Carlson, 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

(1) Jack Erkens/Isaac Milejczak, F, def Isaac Carlson/Harold Habben, 6-0, 6-1 … (2) Landon Harris/Weston Harris, F, def Locan Schauer/Jonathan Ilstrup, 6-1, 6-1 … (3) Colton Stangler/Jack Worm, F, def Carson Petrak/Joey Wilcox, 6-1, 6-0