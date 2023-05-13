Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield Dragons finish 3-0 at Sartell quadrangular

SARTELL — Litchfield went 3-0 and New London-Spicer finished 1-1 at the Sartell quadrangular.

Litchfield’s top three singles players — Alex Draeger, Braden Olson and Lincoln Dille — finished the day undefeated.

NLS got a pair of wins across two matches. Kenneth Schmiesing went 1-1 at No. 1 singles and Jowell Gamez went 1-1 at No. 2 singles.

Litchfield plays Becker at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Litchfield. NLS plays Redwood Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Redwood Falls.

Sartell Quad

Team scores

Litchfield 7, New London-Spicer 0; Litchfield 4, Foley 3; Litchfield 5, Sartell 2; Foley 5, NLS 2

How Litchfield fared

Singles

(1) Alex Draeger 3-0 … (2) Braden Olson, 3-0 … (3) Lincoln Dille, 3-0 … (4) Nathan Wuotila, 1-2

Doubles

(1) Tyler Pennertz and Josh Blomberg 2-1 … (2) Gray Nelson and Dawson Richardson 2-1 … (3) Alex Nelson and Mathias Bruning 2-1

How NLS fared

Singles

(1) Kenneth Schmiesing 1-1 … (2) Jowell Gamez 1-1 … (3) Henry Vetsch 0-2 … (4) Joe Brouwer 0-2

Doubles

(1) Jack Barney and Ethan Spors 0-2 … (2) Josh Soto and Sam Gamez 0-2 … (3) Austin Okuly and Jackson Barber 0-2