99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield Dragons finish 3-0 at Sartell quadrangular

Prep boys tennis report for Friday, May 12, 20, in west central Minnesota. Litchfield earns wins against Sartell, Foley and New London-Spicer

Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:52 PM

SARTELL — Litchfield went 3-0 and New London-Spicer finished 1-1 at the Sartell quadrangular.

Litchfield’s top three singles players — Alex Draeger, Braden Olson and Lincoln Dille — finished the day undefeated.

NLS got a pair of wins across two matches. Kenneth Schmiesing went 1-1 at No. 1 singles and Jowell Gamez went 1-1 at No. 2 singles.

Litchfield plays Becker at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at Litchfield. NLS plays Redwood Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Redwood Falls.

More boys tennis coverage:

ADVERTISEMENT

Sartell Quad

Team scores
Litchfield 7, New London-Spicer 0; Litchfield 4, Foley 3; Litchfield 5, Sartell 2; Foley 5, NLS 2

How Litchfield fared

Singles
(1) Alex Draeger 3-0 … (2) Braden Olson, 3-0 … (3) Lincoln Dille, 3-0 … (4) Nathan Wuotila, 1-2

Doubles
(1) Tyler Pennertz and Josh Blomberg 2-1 … (2) Gray Nelson and Dawson Richardson 2-1 … (3) Alex Nelson and Mathias Bruning 2-1

How NLS fared

Singles
(1) Kenneth Schmiesing 1-1 … (2) Jowell Gamez 1-1 … (3) Henry Vetsch 0-2 … (4) Joe Brouwer 0-2

Doubles
(1) Jack Barney and Ethan Spors 0-2 … (2) Josh Soto and Sam Gamez 0-2 … (3) Austin Okuly and Jackson Barber 0-2

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
What To Read Next
Minnewaska junior Austin Weber reacts after scoring a run during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late homer lifts Minnewaska Lakers past ACGC Falcons
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Minnewaska junior Alex Panitzke sets to fire a pitch during a non-conference game against ACGC on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Grove City.
Prep
PHOTOS: ACGC Falcons vs. Minnewaska Lakers baseball Friday, May 12, 2023
May 12, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals takes 4th at pre-section meet
May 12, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson celebrates with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 6, 2022, at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
Pro
Here’s a look at the Vikings schedule with a game-by-game breakdown
May 11, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnewaska vs. Brandon-Evansville, 051223.002.jpg
Prep
Softball roundup: Chargers storm past Minnewaska Lakers, 13-3
May 12, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Tribune's track and field roundup
Prep
Track and field: Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd boys take home a title at Lakeview
May 12, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Baseball: Ridgewater Warriors get eliminated from regional
May 12, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott