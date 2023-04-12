Boys tennis roundup: Nice day (finally) for tennis as Minnewaska, YME open season

GRANITE FALLS — Minnewaska and Yellow Medicine East emerged from the gym to the tennis court to kick off the 2023 season.

With temperatures in the mid-70s and wind that died down throughout the match, the Lakers and Sting finally got their respective seasons underway Tuesday. Minnewaska picked up the 7-0 road win.

Tuesday was Minnewaska’s first day playing outside, according to head coach Tara Reichmann. It was the second day for YME after head coach Jeff Lalim spent time Monday shoveling the remaining snow and squeegeeing the courts.

YME sophomore Ryan Syring chases down the ball during his No. 1 singles match against Minnewaska on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The top match of the afternoon came at No. 1 singles. Minnewaska’s Connor Quelle won the first set, 6-4, only for YME’s Ryan Syring to tie it up with the same score. In the third set, Quelle finally came through with a 7-5 win to clinch the point for the Lakers.

“Both of ‘em were pretty identical in play,” Lalim said. “Both have a lot of spin and use a lot of drop shots. They were pretty dang consistent there.

“Ryan played very well and so did Connor. Ryan’s like a backboard: He keeps returning, returning, returning. That’s sort of his thing.”

Minnewaska sophomore Tenzin Dahl follows through on a backhand during his No. 2 singles match against YME on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The dual meet kept going the Lakers’ way. Tenzin Dahl went 6-0, 6-0 to beat Karter Canatsey at No. 2 singles. Riley Thorfinnson lost one game in his No. 4 singles win over Liam Hadfield.

The lone doubles match went Minnewaska’s way as Carter LeClair and Drew Bleick won 6-0, 6-2 over Devin Ladwig and Evan Christianson.

Lalim noted his young squad this season. The Sting had just one senior (Ladwig) and one junior (Ryan Brouwer at No. 3 singles) in the lineup Tuesday.

“In these late springs, you wish you had a veteran team. I don’t have that,” Lalim said. “We’re out there learning and growing together. We're young but we’ll play hard.”

YME is slated to play Thursday at New London-Spicer. Minnewaska goes to a triangular Friday at the Courts Plus Tennis Center in Fargo, North Dakota. Thief River Falls is the host.

YME sophomore Karter Canatsey lobs the ball toward the net in his No. 2 singles match against Minnewaska on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Granite Falls. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Minnewaska 7, YME 0

Singles

(1) Connor Quelle, M, def Ryan Syring, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 … (2) Tenzin Dahl, M, def Karter Canatsey, 6-0, 6-0 … (3) Noah Palmer, M, def Ryan Brouwer, 6-1, 6-1 … (4) Riley Thorfinnson, M, def Liam Hadfield, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Carter LeClair/Drew Bleick, M, def Devin Ladwig/Evan Christianson, 6-0, 6-2 … (2) Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler, M, won by forfeit … (3) Tate Hanson/Tayte Wasilowski, M, won by forfeit

Litchfield 7, Hutchinson 0

Litchfield continued its early season success with a dominating sweep at Hutchinson.

The Dragons (2-0) did not drop a single set against the Tigers.

Litchfield senior Alex Draeger led the way. He won his No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0 against Eric Olberg.

The Dragons are scheduled to play Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 4:15 p.m. Friday at the Litchfield High School Tennis Complex.

Singles

(1) Alex Draeger, L, def. Eric Olberg 6-0 6-0 … (2) Braden Olson, L, def. Riley Sperl 6-1 6-0 … (3) Lincoln Dille, L, def. Graydon MacMullan 7-5 6-0 … (4) Nathan Wuotila, L, def. Mahammed Dhanani 6-4 6-2

Doubles

(1) Tyler Pennertz/Josh Blomberg, L, def. Will Byron/Jack Hartman 7-5 6-2 … (2) Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson, L, def. Gavin Gruler/Carter Labraaton 6-2 6-2 … (3) Alex Nelson/Mathias Bruning, L., def. Quinton MacMullan/David Jenum