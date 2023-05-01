Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats fight off Montevideo Thunder Hawks, fall to Sartell

NEW LONDON — The New London-Spicer boys tennis team improved its record to 5-3 by picking up a win against Montevideo as it fought off a rain delay on Saturday.

Kenneth Schmiesing, Jowell Gamez and Joe Brouwer earned singles wins. Brouwer dominated his No. 4 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0 over Montevideo’s Nick Kluver.

The No. 1 pair of Jack Barney and Ethan Spors highlighted the two wins for NLS in doubles, winning 6-1, 6-1 over Montevideo’s Andrew Soden and Talan Brock.

Montevideo’s pair of wins came from Gabe Lindeman at No. 3 singles and their No. 2 doubles duo of Connor Hagen and Kyle Canatsey.

Montevideo returns to action against Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Benson. NLS plays Yellow Medicine East at 4 p.m. Monday at New London.

ADVERTISEMENT

NLS Triangular

NLS 5, Montevideo 2

Singles

(1) Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, def. Tyson Quigley, 6-2 6-0 … (2) Jowell Gamez, NLS, def. Simon Fitzkappes, 6-3 6-1 … (3) Gabe Lindeman, M, def. Henry Vetsch, 6-3 6-1 … (4) Joe Brouwer, NLS, def. Nick Kluver, 6-0 6-0

Doubles

(1) Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, NLS, def. Andrew Soden/Talan Brock, 6-1 6-1 … (2) Connor Hagen/Kyle Canatsey, M, def. Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, 4-6 6-4 (10-5) … (3) Austin Okuly/Owen Lee, NLS, def. Sam Ostendorf/Jackson Viessman, 6-4 6-2

More boys tennis coverage:







Sartell 5, NLS 2

Sartell’s doubles teams got the job done against New London-Spicer at New London.

Highlighting the doubles success for the Sabres came at No. 2, where Aidan Woods and Collin Otto cruised to a two-set victory over NLS’ Josh Soto and Sam Gamez (6-1, 6-2).

NLS got wins from No. 1 singles player Keneth Schmiesing and No. 4 singles player Joe Brouwer.

Singles

(1) Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, def. Zak Farley, 6-4 6-4 … (2) Jack Michaud, S, def. Jowell Gamez, 6-3 7-6 (7-5) … (3) Riley Hengel, S, def. Henry Vetsch, 6-1 6-2 … (4) Joe Brouwer, NLS, def. Kason Olson, 6-3 6-2

Doubles

(1) Grant Clark/Bailey Woods, S, def. Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, 6-4 5-7 (10-7) … (2) Aidan Woods/Collin Otto, S, def. Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, 6-1 6-2 … (3) Eddie Durrwachter/Dane Kenning, S, def. Austin Okuly/Owen Lee, 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 (10-2)

ADVERTISEMENT

Sartell 7, Montevideo 0

Sartell earned a sweep against Montevideo to finish with a 1-1 record at the triangular.