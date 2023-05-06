Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats have success
Prep boys tennis report for Friday, May, 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. NLS has three doubles pairings and one singles player take first place at the West Central Conference Individual Tournament
MONTEVIDEO — All three of the doubles pairings for New London-Spicer finished in first place at the West Central Conference Individual Tournament on Friday.
At No. 1 doubles, Jack Barney and Ethan Spors went 3-0. At No. 2 doubles, Josh Soto and Sam Gamez finished 3-0. At No. 3 doubles, Jackson Barber and Austin Okuly posted a 3-0 record.
Jowell Gamez at No. 2 singles also took first place. He finished his day with a 3-0 record.
WCC Tournament
How NLS fared
Singles
(1) Kenneth Schmiesing, 2-1, 3rd … (2) Jowell Gamez, 3-0, 1st … (3) Henry Vetsch, 1-2, 4th … (4) Joe Brouwer, 2-1, 3rd
Doubles
(1) Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, 3-0, 1st … (2) Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, 3-0, 1st … (3) Jackson Barber/Austin Okuly, 3-0, 1st
Litchfield 5, Alexandria 2
Litchfield went 1-1 at the St. Cloud triangular.
Litchfield dropped its first match against St. Cloud, 5-2, but bounced back to win 5-2 over Alexandria.
Dragons senior Alex Draeger won both of his No. 1 singles matches in two sets. He beat St. Cloud’s Gavin Fenstad and Alexandria’s Owen Gilbertson.
At No. 3 doubles, Alex Nelson and Mathias Bruning won both of their matches. Their match against St. Cloud’s Ben Marohl and Jacob Vogel came down to a third set, where Nelson and Bruning won with a 14-12 tiebreaker.
Litchfield plays Fairmont at 1 p.m. Monday at Fairmont.
Singles
(1) Alex Draeger, L, def. Owen Gilbertson, 6-3 6-1 … (2) Braden Olson, L, def. Cole Haabala, 6-4 6-2 … (3) Lincoln Dille, L, def. Blake Svee, 7-5 6-1 … (4) Niklas Cook, A, def. Nathan Wuotila, 6-3 7-5
Doubles
(1) Josh Blomberg/Tyler Pennertz, L, def. Brett Thornburg/Owen Godfrey, 7-6(5) 1-6 10-7 … (2) Ryker Bosek/Leonard Kompelien, A, def. Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson, 6-3 7-5 … (3) Alex Nelson/Mathias Bruning, L, def. Lucas Fernholz/Bennett Teaser, 7-6 6-2
St. Cloud 5, Litchfield 2
Singles
(1) Alex Draeger, L, def. Gavin Fenstad, 6-1 6-3 … (2) Jonah Atkinson, SC, def. Braden Olson, 6-3 6-0 … (3) Charles Simon, SC, def. Lincoln Dille, 6-3 7-5 … (4) Josh Vogel, SC, def. Nathan Wuotila, 6-1 2-6 10-6
Doubles
(1) Michael Plombom/Ben Eiynk, SC, def. Tyler Pennertz/Josh Blomberg, 6-1 6-1 … (2) Colin Cai/Curran Zak, SC, def. Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson, 6-3 6-2 … (3) Alex Nelson/Mathias Bruning, L, def. Ben Marohl/Jacob Vogel, 6-4 4-6 14-12
