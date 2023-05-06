Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats have success

MONTEVIDEO — All three of the doubles pairings for New London-Spicer finished in first place at the West Central Conference Individual Tournament on Friday.

At No. 1 doubles, Jack Barney and Ethan Spors went 3-0. At No. 2 doubles, Josh Soto and Sam Gamez finished 3-0. At No. 3 doubles, Jackson Barber and Austin Okuly posted a 3-0 record.

Jowell Gamez at No. 2 singles also took first place. He finished his day with a 3-0 record.

WCC Tournament

How NLS fared

Singles

(1) Kenneth Schmiesing, 2-1, 3rd … (2) Jowell Gamez, 3-0, 1st … (3) Henry Vetsch, 1-2, 4th … (4) Joe Brouwer, 2-1, 3rd

Doubles

(1) Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, 3-0, 1st … (2) Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, 3-0, 1st … (3) Jackson Barber/Austin Okuly, 3-0, 1st

ADVERTISEMENT

More boys tennis coverage:







Litchfield 5, Alexandria 2

Litchfield went 1-1 at the St. Cloud triangular.

Litchfield dropped its first match against St. Cloud, 5-2, but bounced back to win 5-2 over Alexandria.

Dragons senior Alex Draeger won both of his No. 1 singles matches in two sets. He beat St. Cloud’s Gavin Fenstad and Alexandria’s Owen Gilbertson.

At No. 3 doubles, Alex Nelson and Mathias Bruning won both of their matches. Their match against St. Cloud’s Ben Marohl and Jacob Vogel came down to a third set, where Nelson and Bruning won with a 14-12 tiebreaker.

Litchfield plays Fairmont at 1 p.m. Monday at Fairmont.

Singles

(1) Alex Draeger, L, def. Owen Gilbertson, 6-3 6-1 … (2) Braden Olson, L, def. Cole Haabala, 6-4 6-2 … (3) Lincoln Dille, L, def. Blake Svee, 7-5 6-1 … (4) Niklas Cook, A, def. Nathan Wuotila, 6-3 7-5

Doubles

(1) Josh Blomberg/Tyler Pennertz, L, def. Brett Thornburg/Owen Godfrey, 7-6(5) 1-6 10-7 … (2) Ryker Bosek/Leonard Kompelien, A, def. Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson, 6-3 7-5 … (3) Alex Nelson/Mathias Bruning, L, def. Lucas Fernholz/Bennett Teaser, 7-6 6-2

ADVERTISEMENT

St. Cloud 5, Litchfield 2

Singles

(1) Alex Draeger, L, def. Gavin Fenstad, 6-1 6-3 … (2) Jonah Atkinson, SC, def. Braden Olson, 6-3 6-0 … (3) Charles Simon, SC, def. Lincoln Dille, 6-3 7-5 … (4) Josh Vogel, SC, def. Nathan Wuotila, 6-1 2-6 10-6

Doubles

(1) Michael Plombom/Ben Eiynk, SC, def. Tyler Pennertz/Josh Blomberg, 6-1 6-1 … (2) Colin Cai/Curran Zak, SC, def. Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson, 6-3 6-2 … (3) Alex Nelson/Mathias Bruning, L, def. Ben Marohl/Jacob Vogel, 6-4 4-6 14-12