Friday, May 5

Sports Prep

Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats have success

Prep boys tennis report for Friday, May, 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. NLS has three doubles pairings and one singles player take first place at the West Central Conference Individual Tournament

Tribune's boys tennis roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 10:51 PM

MONTEVIDEO — All three of the doubles pairings for New London-Spicer finished in first place at the West Central Conference Individual Tournament on Friday.

At No. 1 doubles, Jack Barney and Ethan Spors went 3-0. At No. 2 doubles, Josh Soto and Sam Gamez finished 3-0. At No. 3 doubles, Jackson Barber and Austin Okuly posted a 3-0 record.

Jowell Gamez at No. 2 singles also took first place. He finished his day with a 3-0 record.

WCC Tournament

How NLS fared

Singles
(1) Kenneth Schmiesing, 2-1, 3rd … (2) Jowell Gamez, 3-0, 1st … (3) Henry Vetsch, 1-2, 4th … (4) Joe Brouwer, 2-1, 3rd

Doubles
(1) Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, 3-0, 1st … (2) Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, 3-0, 1st … (3) Jackson Barber/Austin Okuly, 3-0, 1st

More boys tennis coverage:

Litchfield 5, Alexandria 2

Litchfield went 1-1 at the St. Cloud triangular.

Litchfield dropped its first match against St. Cloud, 5-2, but bounced back to win 5-2 over Alexandria.

Dragons senior Alex Draeger won both of his No. 1 singles matches in two sets. He beat St. Cloud’s Gavin Fenstad and Alexandria’s Owen Gilbertson.

At No. 3 doubles, Alex Nelson and Mathias Bruning won both of their matches. Their match against St. Cloud’s Ben Marohl and Jacob Vogel came down to a third set, where Nelson and Bruning won with a 14-12 tiebreaker.

Litchfield plays Fairmont at 1 p.m. Monday at Fairmont.

Singles
(1) Alex Draeger, L, def. Owen Gilbertson, 6-3 6-1 … (2) Braden Olson, L, def. Cole Haabala, 6-4 6-2 … (3) Lincoln Dille, L, def. Blake Svee, 7-5 6-1 … (4) Niklas Cook, A, def. Nathan Wuotila, 6-3 7-5 

Doubles
(1) Josh Blomberg/Tyler Pennertz, L, def. Brett Thornburg/Owen Godfrey, 7-6(5) 1-6 10-7 … (2) Ryker Bosek/Leonard Kompelien, A, def. Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson, 6-3 7-5 … (3) Alex Nelson/Mathias Bruning, L, def. Lucas Fernholz/Bennett Teaser, 7-6 6-2

St. Cloud 5, Litchfield 2

Singles
(1) Alex Draeger, L, def. Gavin Fenstad, 6-1 6-3 … (2) Jonah Atkinson, SC, def. Braden Olson, 6-3 6-0 … (3) Charles Simon, SC, def. Lincoln Dille, 6-3 7-5 … (4) Josh Vogel, SC, def. Nathan Wuotila, 6-1 2-6 10-6

Doubles
(1) Michael Plombom/Ben Eiynk, SC, def. Tyler Pennertz/Josh Blomberg, 6-1 6-1 … (2) Colin Cai/Curran Zak, SC, def. Gray Nelson/Dawson Richardson, 6-3 6-2 … (3) Alex Nelson/Mathias Bruning, L, def. Ben Marohl/Jacob Vogel, 6-4 4-6 14-12

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
