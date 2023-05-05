Boys tennis roundup: NLS Wildcats take home conference title

NEW LONDON — The New London-Spicer boys tennis team secured the West Central Conference championship with a victory over the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd co-op on Thursday.

The Wildcats secured a 7-0 win and finish 6-0 in the conference.

Joe Brouwer at No. 4 singles has caught a nice rhythm for NLS. He won his match 6-0, 6-3 and earned some high praise from his head coach.

“Since moving to No. 4 singles, Joe has been huge for our team and is very competitive,” NLS head coach Chad Schmiesing said. “He is a fighting spirit and has won seven in a row.”

NLS will participate in the individual conference tournament at 9 a.m. Friday in Montevideo to determine the all-conference players.

NLS 7, LQPV/D-B 0

Singles

(1) Kenneth Schmiesing, NLS, def. Jackson Buer, 6-2 6-0 … (2) Jowell Gamez, NLS, def. Gavin Stulz, 6-2 6-0 … (3) Henry Vetsch, NLS, def. Matthew Martinson, 6-4 6-3 … (4) Joe Brouwer, NLS, def. Broady Nelson, 6-0 6-3

Doubles

(1) Jack Barney/Ethan Spors, NLS, def. Gunnar Olson/Luke Stock, 6-0 6-0 … (2) Josh Soto/Sam Gamez, NLS, def. Brody Bothun/Mitchell Myers, 6-0 6-0 … (3) Austin Okuly/Jackson Barber, NLS, def. Tony Reep/Gannon Andrews, 6-0 6-0

Sauk Rapids 4, Willmar 3

Willmar earned victories from Carter Newberg at No. 4 singles and from its Nos. 2 and 3 doubles teams of Aaron Marthaler and Brandon Valladares and Mateo Engan and Josh Jensen in the Central Lakes Conference loss at Willmar.

The Cardinals also fell to St. Cloud Crush in the triangular.

Newberg’s victory singles was noteworthy because it was his first varsity singles match this season, Willmar head coach Forrest Rice said.

“He’s been playing doubles all season, so that was nice,” Rice said.

Valladares and Marthaler trailed the third set of their No. 3 doubles match 5-1 before reeling off six straight points. They ended up winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Willmar expects to play another triangular Monday at Sartell against the Sabres and Fergus Falls..

Singles

(1) Cole Sowada, SR, def. Ryan Newberg 7-5, 6-3 … (2) John Knoblauch, SR, def. Gabe LaRue 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 … (3) Hunter Rood, SR, def. Sam Loerzel 4-6, 7-6, 10-7 … (4) Carter Newberg, W, def. Braxton Schmidt 6-3, 6-0

Doubles

(1) JD Fuentes/Zack Euteneuer, SR, Migues Garcia/Nehemiah Van Horne 7-5, 6-4 … (2) Aaron Marthaler/Brandon Valladares, W, def. Kaden Koll/Logan Folson 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 … (3) Mateo Engan/Josh Jensen, W, def. Koby Wagner/James Brennhofer 6-1, 6-1

St. Cloud 7, Willmar 0

Singles

(1) Jonah Atkinson, SC, def. Ryan Newberg 6-0, 6-1 … (2) Charles Simon, SC, def. Gabe LaRue 6-1, 6-0 … (3) Jacob Vogel, SC, def. Sam Loerzel 6-0, 6-0 … (4) Ben Marohl, SC, def. Carter Newberg 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

(1) Michael Plombon/Ben Eiynk, SC, def. Miguel Garcia/Nehemiah Van Horne 6-0, 6-0 … (2) Collin Cai/Zak Curran, SC, def. Aaron Marthaler/Brandon Valladares 6-0, 6-0 … (3) Charlie Streit/Jace Wucherer, SC, def. Mateo Engan/Josh Jensen 6-0, 6-3.

MACCRAY 5, YME 2

MACCRAY won all the points except at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles in the victory over Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

YME now heads to the West Central Conference individual tournament at 9 a.m. Friday in Montevideo. Individual championships will be decided at all four singles and all three doubles positions at the end of the day.

Singles

(1) Ryan Syring, YME, def. Daniel Seehusen 6-0, 6-2 … (2) Austin Sweep, MAC, def. Karter Canatsey 6-3, 6-2 … (3) Matt Wadsworth, MAC, def. Liam Hadfield 6-3, 6-3 … (4) Willie Miller, MAC, def. Evan Christianson 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

(1) Gage Corner/Ryan Brouwer, YME, def. Josh Castenada/Hugo Vargas 6-1, 7-5 … (2) Dylan Hardebeck/Mike Cisneros, MAC, def. Devin Ladwig/Mathias VonderHarr 7-5, 6-1 … (3) Andy Osario/Brent Rassat, MAC, def. Hlaing Aung/Jayden Yackley 6-0, 6-2

Minnewaska 7, SCC/SJP 0

Minnewaska swept St. Cloud Cathedral/St. John’s Prep in straight sets at Glenwood.

Singles

(1) Connor Quelle, M, def. Mason Grove, 6-2 6-2 … (2) Tenzin Dahl, M, def. George Vedder, 6-0 6-0 … (3) Noah Palmer, M, def. William Reisinger, 6-1 6-0 … (4) Riley Thorfinnson, M, def. Jackson Glomski 6-3 6-0

Doubles

(1) Drew Bleick/Carter LeClair, M, def. Jackson Hoover/Inigo Fernandez Garcia, 6-2 6-1 … (2) Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler, M, def. Eli Burnham/Paul Rademacher, 6-2 6-3 … (3) Tyler Kohn/Easton Palmer, M, def. Stephan Muntifering/Ben St. Hilare, 6-0 6-1

Minnewaska 5, Fergus Falls 2

Connor Quelle, Tenzin Dahl and Noah Palmer all won singles matches for Minnewaska in a home win over Fergus Falls in Glenwood.

Singles

(1) Connor Quelle, M, def Grant Ackerson 6-2, 6-2 … (2) Tenzin Dahl, M, def Reno Schierer 6-2, 6-1 … (3) Noah Palmer, M def Nick Flugstad 6-1, 6-0 … (4) Jackson Lynse, FF, def Tayte Wasilowski 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

(1) Drew Bleick/Carter LeClair, M, def Joey Johnson/Ethan Leopold, 6-4, 6-3 … (2) Christian Reed/Jose Rodriguez, FF, def Riley Thorfinnson/Tyler Kohn 6-2, 2-6, 11-9 … (3) Marshall Kopp/Landon Schiffler, M, def Peyton Marquette/Clayton Peppel 6-3, 6-4